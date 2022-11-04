Celebrities including Gucci Mane and Ja Rule are in mourning after Migos rapper Takeoff was killed in a shooting in Houston, Texas on the morning of Nov. 1. The 28-year-old was reportedly shot and killed at 810 Billiards & Bowling, according to TMZ, who reported that Takeoff was with fellow Migos member Quavo at the time of the incident. “Along with my firm, I am devastated by the tragic death of Kirshnik Ball, known to his fans as Takeoff,” the fallen rapper’s attorney Drew Findling said in a statement to HollywoodLife. “Takeoff was not only a brilliant musical artist with unlimited talent but also a uniquely kind and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed now and always.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO