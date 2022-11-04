ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Cayuga County Veteran Service Agency hosts special event at Auburn YMCA

By Megan Hatch
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 2 days ago

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Veteran Service Agency is inviting veterans and family members and supporters to an events at the Auburn YMCA.

The event is scheduled on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, and will involve an information session about Veteran benefits and activities.

The event starts with a morning session that will run from 9:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and continue in the afternoon session from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

The Cayuga County Veteran Service Agency plans to present information on various topics including Disability Claims (Including the PACT Act and Camp Lejeune), VA
Health care, Property Tax Exemptions, Discounts, Veteran IDs, Burial Benefits,
Transportation Services and more.

Dr. Joan Laura offers free dental service to Vets on Veterans Day

There will be refreshments provided, and activities for children from ages four to eleven during the presentation. The YMCA will also be raffling a free three-month membership with a 10 percent discount for Veterans.

The agency appreciates RSPVs so they can better plan for the refreshments and seating.

In the break between sessions, all are encouraged by the agency to attend the City of Auburn Veteran’s Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.

The ceremony begins at 11:00 a.m.

Parking will be available in the county office building lot between the park and YMCA.

Additional parking is available on William and Court Streets in Auburn.

