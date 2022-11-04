Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
News Channel Nebraska
WSC, LPTC agree to new education partnership
WAYNE, Neb. -- Two northeast Nebraska colleges are forming a partnership to help college students. Wayne State College and Little Priest Tribal College in Winnebago formed three new agreements to help college students to earn bachelor's degrees. The agreement lets students at Little Priest Tribal College take 60 credits and...
News Channel Nebraska
South Sioux City Public Schools narrows superintendent search, to four
BEATRICE – The Superintendent of Beatrice Public Schools is one of four finalists for the position of Superintendent at South Sioux City Public Schools. The South Sioux City Public School Board issued a release that names the four finalists to replace retiring Superintendent, Todd Strom. He’ll retire next June 30th, after six years with the school district.
News Channel Nebraska
Stanton Fire and Rescue members address volunteer shortage happening in small communities
STANTON, Neb. -- A fire and rescue agency in northeast Nebraska is facing a volunteer shortage. Stanton Fire and Rescue are looking for new volunteers for both its fire and EMS agencies. In 2003, the EMS agency had 22 EMTs on staff, but are now down to six. There are...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Randy Joe Hall Jr., 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 2, 10 years prison. Rodney James Smith, 32, Glendale, Arizona, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 1, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation. Quintrell Barnard Dorsey, 36, Sioux...
News Channel Nebraska
Winside teacher has pre-trial moved to January
WAYNE, Neb. -- A former Winside teacher had her pre-trial hearing moved on Monday. 28-year-old Rachel McPhillips is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student of hers. The case was opened after a harassment protection order was filed against her. Authorities allege that the relationship occurred between September...
Sioux City Police searching for endangered missing teen
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are asking for public help in locating a teen with autism who has been reported as missing. According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was last seen in the area of Cecelia Park at around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The release specified that Hoselton-McCarthy […]
640 acres burned during large field fire in Crawford County, officials say
No one was inured after more than 17 fire departments in Siouxland fought a field fire on Wednesday.
News Channel Nebraska
SCSO: Two people arrested on drug charges after vehicle located on highway
STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities say two people from northeast Nebraska were arrested on drug charges in Stanton County Friday night. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, his office observed a vehicle parked along Highway 275 north of Stanton at approximately 8:00 p.m. Friday. Unger said his office reached out...
Iowa Town Evacuates After Cornfield Catches On Fire
A town in western Iowa was evacuated after a field of standing corn caught on fire this (Wednesday) afternoon. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call sometime between 11 am and noon Wednesday morning about a large fire in the 1500 block of J Avenue in Charter Oak says a KTIV article. Dry conditions and strong winds helped the fire spread.
siouxlandnews.com
PepperJax Grill coming to Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Omaha-based restaurant chain is coming to Sioux City. PepperJax Grill, which specializes in Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and other steak-based dishes, is building a new restaurant on Gordon Drive next to IHOP. The franchise owner says the current plan is for the new dining option...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont Police investigate two shots fired incidents, house struck by gunfire
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say an occupied house was hit by gunfire. The Fremont Police Department says on Saturday night officers responded to the area of West 3rd and North I Street for gunshots. Investigators say the incident involved two vehicles that left the scene before officers arrived. A...
News Channel Nebraska
#2 Wayne State volleyball captures Northern Sun Conference title with 3-2 win at #3 Concordia-St. Paul
Wayne, Neb. -- #2 Wayne State rallied from a 2-1 set deficit to defeat #3 Concordia-St. Paul and capture the first-ever outright Northern Sun Conference regular season volleyball title Saturday afternoon in St. Paul, Minnesota. Scores of the match were 25-19, 16-25, 21-25, 25-18 and 15-8. The Wildcats are now...
Norfolk man arrested for domestic assault, meth possession
A Norfolk man allegedly attacked a woman and then resisted officers when they went to arrest him.
News Channel Nebraska
NOV 11 (6:45 PM CT) - Adams Central vs Pierce (NCN TV)
PIERCE - The Class C1 Semifinal between Adams Central and Pierce will be televised on News Channel Nebraska and streamed online via the NFHS Network starting at 6:45 PM CT. To watch the game online you need to have a subscription to the NFHS Network. Sign up for an NFHS Network subscription here!
News Channel Nebraska
Cedar Catholic tops Norfolk Catholic to claim D-1 State Title
LINCOLN - Cedar Catholic bested a familiar foe to earn the Class D-1 State Title. In their fourth meeting of the season with Norfolk Catholic, the seventh seeded Trojans knocked off their top-seeded foe in five sets. The Trojans claimed the first set of the contest and traded sets with...
Suspect at large after stabbing, standoff in Leeds
Leeds Elementary School is in lockout Monday morning due to an incident in the area.
News Channel Nebraska
Howells-Dodge tops Overton in five sets to repeat as state champs
LINCOLN - Howells-Dodge is state champs for the second year in a row. After winning the D1 state championship in 2021, the Jaguars claimed the D2 title on Saturday, defeating Overton in five sets. Grace Baumert set a school record with 42 kills in the victory to go along with...
