Winnebago, NE

KELOLAND TV

Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
News Channel Nebraska

WSC, LPTC agree to new education partnership

WAYNE, Neb. -- Two northeast Nebraska colleges are forming a partnership to help college students. Wayne State College and Little Priest Tribal College in Winnebago formed three new agreements to help college students to earn bachelor's degrees. The agreement lets students at Little Priest Tribal College take 60 credits and...
WAYNE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

South Sioux City Public Schools narrows superintendent search, to four

BEATRICE – The Superintendent of Beatrice Public Schools is one of four finalists for the position of Superintendent at South Sioux City Public Schools. The South Sioux City Public School Board issued a release that names the four finalists to replace retiring Superintendent, Todd Strom. He’ll retire next June 30th, after six years with the school district.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Randy Joe Hall Jr., 38, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 2, 10 years prison. Rodney James Smith, 32, Glendale, Arizona, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Nov. 1, 10 years prison suspended, three years probation. Quintrell Barnard Dorsey, 36, Sioux...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Winside teacher has pre-trial moved to January

WAYNE, Neb. -- A former Winside teacher had her pre-trial hearing moved on Monday. 28-year-old Rachel McPhillips is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student of hers. The case was opened after a harassment protection order was filed against her. Authorities allege that the relationship occurred between September...
WINSIDE, NE
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City Police searching for endangered missing teen

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are asking for public help in locating a teen with autism who has been reported as missing. According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was last seen in the area of Cecelia Park at around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The release specified that Hoselton-McCarthy […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
K92.3

Iowa Town Evacuates After Cornfield Catches On Fire

A town in western Iowa was evacuated after a field of standing corn caught on fire this (Wednesday) afternoon. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call sometime between 11 am and noon Wednesday morning about a large fire in the 1500 block of J Avenue in Charter Oak says a KTIV article. Dry conditions and strong winds helped the fire spread.
CHARTER OAK, IA
siouxlandnews.com

PepperJax Grill coming to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Omaha-based restaurant chain is coming to Sioux City. PepperJax Grill, which specializes in Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and other steak-based dishes, is building a new restaurant on Gordon Drive next to IHOP. The franchise owner says the current plan is for the new dining option...
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

NOV 11 (6:45 PM CT) - Adams Central vs Pierce (NCN TV)

PIERCE - The Class C1 Semifinal between Adams Central and Pierce will be televised on News Channel Nebraska and streamed online via the NFHS Network starting at 6:45 PM CT. To watch the game online you need to have a subscription to the NFHS Network. Sign up for an NFHS Network subscription here!
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Cedar Catholic tops Norfolk Catholic to claim D-1 State Title

LINCOLN - Cedar Catholic bested a familiar foe to earn the Class D-1 State Title. In their fourth meeting of the season with Norfolk Catholic, the seventh seeded Trojans knocked off their top-seeded foe in five sets. The Trojans claimed the first set of the contest and traded sets with...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Howells-Dodge tops Overton in five sets to repeat as state champs

LINCOLN - Howells-Dodge is state champs for the second year in a row. After winning the D1 state championship in 2021, the Jaguars claimed the D2 title on Saturday, defeating Overton in five sets. Grace Baumert set a school record with 42 kills in the victory to go along with...
HOWELLS, NE

