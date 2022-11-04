ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood Village, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXL

Mayor Ted Wants You To Pay For Everything For Homeless

Anyone who lives in or near the biggest cities of the Northwest knows they’ve taken on the look of third-world countries: homeless shanty towns, open drug markets, and streets turned into toilets. Half the fire calls in Portland come from homeless encampments and the fires put your home at...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Clackamas County Senate Race Will Soon Top $4 Million in Spending

The bruising election battle between state Rep. Mark Meek (D-Gladstone) and incumbent Sen. Bill Kennemer (R-Oregon City) in Senate District 20 has broken the previous spending record in Oregon legislative races and will soon eclipse $4 million. (The previous record for a Senate race, according to Followthemoney.org, was $2.86 million,...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KXL

Should Non-Citizens Be Able To Vote In Multnomah County?

Voting machines fill the floor for early voting at State Farm Arena on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) Multnomah County, Ore. – As a part of a series of proposals brought forth by the Multnomah County Charter Review Committee, voters during the midterm election will be asked to extend the right to vote to non-citizens. If it passes, Ballot Measure 26-231 wouldn’t immediately give non-citizens the right to vote, but rather allow county leaders to explore the legal options of extending them the right.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KXL

City Council Fears Wave Of Evictions, Increased Homelessness

Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Portland, Ore. – An ominous presence loomed over the Portland City Council’s November 1st work session, as the fate of thousands of those that are housing insecure is largely unknown as we enter what Interim Director of the Portland Housing Bureau, Molly Rogers, called a “perfect storm of destabilizing housing conditions.” Commissioner Dan Ryan held the work session to discuss how bad the housing crisis has gotten, as well as rental housing stabilization programs that are currently being used and can be used to help handle the issue. Much of the focus was on the more than 800 Multiple-Unit Limited Tax Exemption (MULTE) units, which is a program to provide affordable housing to those making at least 60% of the region’s median family income (MFI), as the exemption will expire for a number of units. Which could lead to, possibly, more than 1,600 people homeless. But overall, with a deficit of more than 25,000 affordable homes, there’s fear that there could be a mass wave of homelessness under these current economic and housing conditions. As evidence that renters are at risk, there’s been a major spike in eviction court cases as well.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Supporters and opponents of Measure 114 make final plea to voters

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With less than a week to go until the mid-term elections, supporters and opponents of Measure 114 are making their last arguments on why the community should vote in their favor. Supporters of the measure marched from the First Baptist Church of Portland on North Vancouver...
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Man arrested in 1974 Portland killing of 2 high school students

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been arrested nearly five decades after two high school students were found shot to death outside a recreation center in suburban Portland, Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Washington County detectives this week arrested 65-year-old Steven Criss of Aloha in the 1974 deaths of...
PORTLAND, OR
The Skanner News

In the 1920’s, Oregon’s Klan Focused on Religion, Not Race

The Skanner is reprinting the five-part series about the Ku Klux Klan’s history in Portland, Oregon with the generous permission of the Portland Tribune, and Steve Law, who wrote this deeply researched and carefully documented history. The Skanner wishes to share this important series with our readers and the public to increase our collective knowledge of how this racist movement was allowed to flourish in this state. And to encourage dialogue about how the KKK’s history of racism is still with us in many forms today. We encourage feedback.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Where There’s Smoke, There’s Civic Neglect

Portland has some pretty flimsy regulations when it comes to outdoor camp and cooking fires—as well as camping in public spaces. And it can be argued that those weak regulations have contributed to what is now a gut-wrenching humanitarian crisis happening throughout our streets. What once felt like compassion...
PORTLAND, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Oregon appeals board reverses approval of NEXT rail facility

A company spokesperson says the decision won't stop NEXT Renewable Fuels from proceeding with its biofuel plant.An appeals board has reversed Columbia County's approval of NEXT Renewable Fuels' proposed rail facility to accompany its planned renewable diesel plant. The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals determined that the rail facility that NEXT has proposed does not meet the definition of a "branch line," which means that the Columbia County Board of Commissioners' approval was unwarranted. LUBA's decision revokes the county's approval. NEXT "may be able to obtain approval if it alters the design and function of the rail facility or...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Harassment policies in Oregon Capitol appear headed for change

After three years, and several revisions, it seems everyone agrees the system for dealing with harassment complaints in the statehouse is broken. The state Capitol’s process for handling complaints of harassment and retaliation has always been prone to grumbling. Ever since lawmakers instituted the current policy in 2019 —...
SALEM, OR
KGW

Portland business owner's truck stolen

PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors and community members have been helping spread awareness on social media around a stolen truck. It's not just any stolen truck. The truck is home to Red Sauce Pizza in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood owned by Shardell Dues. "This truck has a lot of sentimental value...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

TriMet pulls 'Green buses' from Division line

Regional transit agency does not immediately explain problem on its upgraded route.TriMet has pulled all off its 60-foot articulated buses from its newly launched Division line. As first reported by The Oregonian, the regional transit agency said the withdrawal of the buses from the line was for an "abundance of caution," but did not say what any problem were. The Oregonian reported the bus manufacturer Nova Bus issued a recall notice on Aug. 10 for defects in steering equipment on some buses. The recall document said the defect put drivers at risk of losing control. TriMet did not promptly respond to a Portland Tribune request for comment. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
montavilla.net

Amaye International Restaurant Opens on NE Glisan

Amaye International Restaurant opened on Friday, November 4th, after months of preparation. The African food venue at 8000 NE Glisan Street recently took over the former corner storefront from Paitong Thai Cuisine, which closed last May. Opening day saw a steady flow of customers ordering food-to-go or dining in groups at a table.

Comments / 0

Community Policy