Related
WBBJ
3rd annual Veterans Outreach held in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Veterans Program held a Veterans Outreach on Friday. All veterans were encouraged to attend. The veterans were offered various forms of assistance, as well as the utmost respect from everyone in attendance. Food was also prepared for all veterans at the event. “When...
WBBJ
Union to host workshop centered on handling grief
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local group is hosting an upcoming workshop designed to help those dealing with grief. A professional grief therapy workshop will be held at Union University on November 17 and November 18. A leading expert in trauma and loss, Dr. Robert A. Neimeyer will be conducting...
WBBJ
November children’s programs at Jackson-Madison County Library
The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for the kids to enjoy this November. Every Monday at 10:30 a.m. and every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. This month’s dates include November 7, 14, 21 & 28 and November 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29. Create-a-Game in the MakerSpace.
WBBJ
88 Haywood High seniors achieve Ready Graduate status
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood High School’s Class of 2023 is already achieving great things, even before their graduation. According to a news release, 88 seniors from the school earned their Ready Graduate status, making it the highest number of any senior class in Haywood High’s history.
WBBJ
Governor’s tour makes a stop in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. —The Tennessee governor makes a stop in Jackson during his tour. On Saturday, Governor Bill Lee stopped by Old Country Store to greet the people of Jackson. Despite the weather, it was a great turnout with a large number of people in attendance to show their support.
WSMV
Three Midstate Powerball players win, jackpot now $1.9 billion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Middle Tennessee Powerball players won at least $50,000 in Saturday night’s drawing. There was no winner in the draw and the jackpot now stands at $1.9 billion for Monday’s drawing. All four of the winning players selected four of the five white balls...
WBBJ
Jackson Boxing Club honors previous coach with new sign
JACKSON, Tenn. — One boxing club in Jackson has been reopened under a name that is familiar to the local Hub City boxing world. Friday, this gym officially unveiled a new sign as the Jackson Boxing Club. This is the name that another gym possessed in the Jackson area for decades.
wnbjtv.com
For the first time in nearly 70 years, Union University will play football against another school
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- This Saturday (11/05), for the first time since 1952, Union University will play football against another school. For the last two years union has held “the Buster Bowl,” where students play a football game against each other during homecoming week. But the school hasn’t played another football team since 1952. This Saturday for the first time in nearly 70 years, the bulldogs will suit up against Freed-Hardeman University.
wtva.com
Blue Mountain College changing its name
BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) — Blue Mountain College announced Friday it is changing its name to Blue Mountain Christian University. President Barbara McMillin says the move was made after six months of discussions, which included support from the school's alumni association. "Alumni and friends of the school support the...
WBBJ
Ward Elwyn Smith
Ward Elwyn Smith, age 79, a resident of Stanton, TN, departed this life on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. A Memorial Service for Mr. Smith was held on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Stanton Baptist Church in Stanton, TN, with Bro. Ed Miller officiating. Ward was born on...
WBBJ
Salvation Army rings in the holidays with its 2022 Kettle Kick Off
JACKSON, Tenn.—A local organization hosts an exciting event for the community of Jackson. On Saturday morning, the Salvation Army kicked off the 2022 Kettle Campaign. 2021-2022 Youth of the Year, Alexis Holman tells us about the kettles and who they support. “Today we are here at our 2022 Kettle...
WBBJ
Jim Albert Webb
Jim Albert Webb was born on November 19, 1936 at his home in Covington, TN to the late Albert Wooten and Lorene Carver Webb. He departed this life in the early morning hours of October 29, 2022 in his daughter’s home with her by his side. Jim was the fourth child born to the Webb family out of twelve. In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his siblings, Laura, Bill, Mary Francis, Annie Ruth, Martha Jean, Vickie (Squeaky), Bob, and most recently, Joe, who passed away just a little over 24 hours before Jim.
WBBJ
Shining a light on suicide… one step at a time
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local organization hosts a walk for a great cause. On Saturday morning, the Jackson Out of the Darkness hosted a special walk event that provides the community connection, healing, and hope for survivors of suicide loss, and those who’ve lived through the experience in West Tennessee.
WBBJ
Jerry Wayne “Bubba” Logan
Jerry Wayne “Bubba” Logan, age 35, resident of Moscow, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday morning, October 23, 2022. Bubba was born April 2, 1987 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late Jerry Wayne Kimery and Linda Ann Logan. He received his education at Fayette-Ware High School in Somerville and was a lifelong resident of the Moscow area. He was employed as Softee Products and in the construction business, but his passion in life was tattooing. Bubba was a talented tattoo artist who loved drawing and art. He enjoyed being with his family and friends, especially his children, and joking around making people laugh.
tbinewsroom.com
Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Nashville and Jackson
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Job Duties: Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody. Assists Forensic Scientists with case work. This may include evidence screening, instrumental techniques, and/or other duties as assigned to assist with case work. Performs case folder clerical management duties such as case assignment and case folder filing. Performs basic laboratory quality control duties including reagent preparation, equipment checks, and safety checks. Performs laboratory housekeeping responsibilities including cleaning glassware and management of laboratory supplies.
WBBJ
Winter care packages distributed to senior citizens in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jacksonians are taking steps to take care of senior citizens in the community. Owner of Floral Cakes Bakery, Genevieve Dupree, along with several local businesses in Jackson, gave away care packages Thursday at the West Tennessee Farmers Market. Included in each package is nonperishable food, hand...
WBBJ
2 people injured in crash near Crockett & Haywood County line
CROCKETT & HAYWOOD COUNTIES, Tenn. — Two people were injured in a crash Friday morning. The crash happened on Highway 79 near the Crockett and Haywood County line. Our WBBJ crew was on the scene where the vehicle involved in the crash was pulled up from the bottom of a hill on the side of the highway.
WBBJ
Volunteers work to help the ‘wild cats’ of Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Some local residents are volunteering to help some community fur babies. Wild cats, also known as feral cats, have gathered in colonies throughout the Hub City for awhile now, mostly in the older neighborhoods. A local organization called Trap, Neuter, and Release, or TNR, is pairing...
Tennessee baseball beats Memphis in fall exhibition
JACKSON, Tenn. – Tennessee’s baseball team continues its fall schedule on Sunday with a scrimmage against Memphis at The Ballpark in Jackson. First pitch for the 18-inning exhibition is set for 2 p.m. ET, and the Vols will have Chase Dollander on the mound for the start. Tickets for the game at the former home of the Jackson Generals, the Double-A minor league club, sold out in 15 minutes.
Driver killed in crash with school bus in Dyer County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Milan, Tennessee man was killed in a collision with a school bus in Dyer County on Wednesday. Aaron Barksdale, 21, was killed when his Chevy Malibu hit a school bus at the intersection of Hogwallow Road and Jones Road around 7 a.m., the Tennessee Highway Patrol said in a report. No […]
