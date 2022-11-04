Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Zodiac Victim Or Not, Her Murder Is Still UnsolvedStill UnsolvedRiverside, CA
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Brea man arrested after driving intoxicated, fatally striking pedestrian in Garden Grove, fleeing scene: Police
A 26-year-old Brea man has been arrested after he drove while intoxicated and fatally struck a man in Garden Grove early Sunday morning, then tried to flee the scene, according to police. Alexis Lopez was driving a white 2020 Toyota Tacoma just before 2 a.m. when he hit an unidentified 53-year-old transient in the 12000 […]
One Arrested, Nine Cited During Pomona DUI Operation
One person was arrested during a driving while under the influence and drivers license check operation Saturday in Pomona.
Four people stabbed in Montebello, conditions unknown
Four people were stabbed Sunday at a home on the 200 block of N. 5th Street, near Whittier Boulevard. At least one of the victims was found suffering a stab wound to the torso area. First responders found the victim in the front yard of the residence. All four of the victims knew each other and the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute, according to Montebello Police Department. The assailant of the stabbing is in police custody. The condition of that person and the other victims is unknown at this moment. All four were transported to County USC Medical Center. It's unclear what led up to the stabbing and how many suspects may be involved.
Fontana Herald News
Woman is arrested for receiving stolen property and auto theft at fitness centers in Rialto
A 40-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly was involved in committing a string of burglaries from gym lockers at fitness centers in Rialto, in addition to stealing vehicles, according to the Rialto Police Department. Through video surveillance, detectives identified the suspect as Amanda Jean Oviatt, who resides in Highland...
foxla.com
Armed thief attempts to rob victim in broad daylight, runs him down with car on Sunset Blvd. in WeHo
LOS ANGELES - A man is recovering after being hit by a car during an attempted armed robbery in West Hollywood Friday morning. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office responded to the 9000 block of Sunset Blvd. around 9:10 a.m. for reports of men fighting. Surveillance video shows...
Man killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect at large
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in Irvine on Thursday. The victim is Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33, of Aliso Viejo, confirmed Irvine Police. The man was struck by a car while walking near the intersection of Von Karman Avenue and Michelson Drive around 9:11 p.m. Police first received […]
vvng.com
Woman Killed in T-Bone crash on Amargosa Road ID’d as 43-year-old Victorville Resident
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The occupant of a black Toyota Corolla killed Friday morning in a crash on Amargosa Road was identified as 43-year-old Victorville resident Rosalinda Urduno. The collision was reported at 5:04 a.m., on November 4, 2022, on Amargosa Road and Mesa Street, and involved a black...
foxla.com
2 arrested for Covina Halloween party shooting that killed 2; LASD searching for 3rd suspect
COVINA, Calif. - Two murder suspects have turned themselves in as the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate a shooting at a Halloween party in Covina from earlier this week. Brian Ramos and Adrian Robles turned themselves in to authorities Saturday, according to LASD. Ramos and Robles are...
Two people arrested after Beaumont drug bust
Two Beaumont residents were arrested after Riverside County Regional Gang Task Force found multiple drugs through a search warrant. The Gang Task Force Officers served a search warrant Thursday evening at a home off East 8th Street. Officers said they found a revolver as well as drugs like methamphetamine and heroin. Anyone with information is encouraged The post Two people arrested after Beaumont drug bust appeared first on KESQ.
Two of three suspects involved in shooting at Halloween party in Covina turn themselves in
Authorities on Saturday took two of the three suspects allegedly involved in a fatal shooting at a Halloween party in Covina into custody after they turned themselves in. Brian Thomas Ramos, 19, and Adrian Joseph Robles, 18, turned themselves in on Saturday. Authorities are still searching for Joel Daniel Garcia, 19, who is considered to be armed and dangerous after his involvement in a fatal double shooting at a Halloween party in Covina on Oct. 30. The shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street. It was there that authorities say at...
signalscv.com
One suspect arrested in connection to Tuesday night mall robbery
One suspect in a group of four from Tuesday night’s robbery at Macy’s in Valencia has been arrested, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, an altercation that took place at the department store in the Westfield Valencia Town Center sometime around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday between three of the robbery suspects and at least one loss prevention officer resulted in one suspect leaving behind a key FOB to a vehicle.
Fire races through Riverside post office; arson investigation underway
An arson team was investigating a suspicious fire that damaged a post office in Riverside early Friday morning. Firefighters were called around 1:51 a.m. to the 3600 block of Sunnyside Drive where they found a U.S. post office burning in a strip mall, the Riverside Fire Department confirmed. Several fires were also found in nearby […]
2urbangirls.com
Long Beach woman, others arrested for scams related to home improvement loans under defunct PACE program
SACRAMENTO, CA – The Contractors State License Board (CSLB) is warning consumers to be aware of home improvement loan scams after three people were arrested on related charges in Los Angeles County. CSLB investigators worked with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office to charge three people in a...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Police chase suspect in motorcycle tries to blend in with other motorcyclists
LOS ANGELES - A police chase involving a motorcyclist took wild and wacky turns across Los Angeles County late Friday night. The suspect first led the Glendale Police Department on a chase before the suspect made their way to Eagle Rock, Universal Studios Hollywood, Hollywood and then West Hollywood. Over...
vvng.com
One person killed after T-bone collision on Amargosa Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) One person was confirmed dead in a Friday morning T-bone traffic collision. It happened just after 5:00 a.m., on November 4, 2022, on Amargosa Road and Mesa Street, and involved a black 2007 Toyota Corolla and a maroon sedan. Firefighters with the Victorville Fire Department, along with...
Gravel from Overturned Truck Causes Vehicle to Lose Control on 210 Freeway
La Verne, Los Angeles County, CA: A semi with an overturned gravel truck involved a vehicle on the 210 Freeway early Saturday morning, Nov. 5, around 4:53 a.m. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with an overturned semi and one vehicle that was facing the wrong way on the westbound 210 Freeway at Foothill Boulevard in the city of La Verne.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana teenager is caught with 40 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in his vehicle
A Fontana teenager was caught with 40 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in his vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Nov. 1 at about 3:20 p.m., deputies from the Central Station conducted proactive patrol near Del Rosa Avenue and Lynwood Drive in the unincorporated area of San Bernardino. The deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Honda Accord for vehicle code violations.
Fontana Herald News
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run collision in Fontana; suspect is arrested
A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Fontana, and a suspect was arrested on a hit-and-run charge, according to the Fontana Police Department. On Nov. 2 at about 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Merrill and Wheeler avenues. The pedestrian was walking northbound across the...
2urbangirls.com
Menifee man arrested in connection to Irvine jewelry store robbery
IRVINE, Calif. – A 20-year-old man suspected of robbing a jewelry store in Irvine was in custody Wednesday. The suspect walked into a jewelry store at the Irvine Spectrum on Oct. 17 and after looking at an expensive necklace, he suddenly ran out of the store with the necklace, according to Lt. Cathy Scherer of the Irvine Police Department. The store’s employees unsuccessfully tried to stop him and the suspect drove away in a gray Toyota Corolla, Scherer said.
Highland man arrested on attempted murder charge after shooting motorist who fled accident scene: Sheriff’s Department
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday that they’ve made an arrest in an October shooting that followed a hit-and-run in Highland. The Oct. 22 attack hospitalized a 27-year-old Highland man, who survived the shooting and has not been publicly identified. Investigators found that the victim and another man, identified as 35-year-old Roy […]
Comments / 1