CBS LA

Four people stabbed in Montebello, conditions unknown

Four people were stabbed Sunday at a home on the 200 block of N. 5th Street, near Whittier Boulevard. At least one of the victims was found suffering a stab wound to the torso area. First responders found the victim in the front yard of the residence. All four of the victims knew each other and the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute, according to Montebello Police Department. The assailant of the stabbing is in police custody. The condition of that person and the other victims is unknown at this moment. All four were transported to County USC Medical Center. It's unclear what led up to the stabbing and how many suspects may be involved.
MONTEBELLO, CA
KTLA

Man killed in Irvine hit-and-run, suspect at large

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in Irvine on Thursday. The victim is Saman Vakili Mafakhery, 33, of Aliso Viejo, confirmed Irvine Police. The man was struck by a car while walking near the intersection of Von Karman Avenue and Michelson Drive around 9:11 p.m. Police first received […]
IRVINE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two people arrested after Beaumont drug bust

Two Beaumont residents were arrested after Riverside County Regional Gang Task Force found multiple drugs through a search warrant. The Gang Task Force Officers served a search warrant Thursday evening at a home off East 8th Street. Officers said they found a revolver as well as drugs like methamphetamine and heroin. Anyone with information is encouraged The post Two people arrested after Beaumont drug bust appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
CBS LA

Two of three suspects involved in shooting at Halloween party in Covina turn themselves in

Authorities on Saturday took two of the three suspects allegedly involved in a fatal shooting at a Halloween party in Covina into custody after they turned themselves in. Brian Thomas Ramos, 19, and Adrian Joseph Robles, 18, turned themselves in on Saturday. Authorities are still searching for Joel Daniel Garcia, 19, who is considered to be armed and dangerous after his involvement in a fatal double shooting at a Halloween party in Covina on Oct. 30. The shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street. It was there that authorities say at...
COVINA, CA
signalscv.com

One suspect arrested in connection to Tuesday night mall robbery

One suspect in a group of four from Tuesday night’s robbery at Macy’s in Valencia has been arrested, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, an altercation that took place at the department store in the Westfield Valencia Town Center sometime around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday between three of the robbery suspects and at least one loss prevention officer resulted in one suspect leaving behind a key FOB to a vehicle.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Fire races through Riverside post office; arson investigation underway

An arson team was investigating a suspicious fire that damaged a post office in Riverside early Friday morning. Firefighters were called around 1:51 a.m. to the 3600 block of Sunnyside Drive where they found a U.S. post office burning in a strip mall, the Riverside Fire Department confirmed. Several fires were also found in nearby […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
vvng.com

One person killed after T-bone collision on Amargosa Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) One person was confirmed dead in a Friday morning T-bone traffic collision. It happened just after 5:00 a.m., on November 4, 2022, on Amargosa Road and Mesa Street, and involved a black 2007 Toyota Corolla and a maroon sedan. Firefighters with the Victorville Fire Department, along with...
VICTORVILLE, CA
Key News Network

Gravel from Overturned Truck Causes Vehicle to Lose Control on 210 Freeway

La Verne, Los Angeles County, CA: A semi with an overturned gravel truck involved a vehicle on the 210 Freeway early Saturday morning, Nov. 5, around 4:53 a.m. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with an overturned semi and one vehicle that was facing the wrong way on the westbound 210 Freeway at Foothill Boulevard in the city of La Verne.
LA VERNE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana teenager is caught with 40 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in his vehicle

A Fontana teenager was caught with 40 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in his vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Nov. 1 at about 3:20 p.m., deputies from the Central Station conducted proactive patrol near Del Rosa Avenue and Lynwood Drive in the unincorporated area of San Bernardino. The deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Honda Accord for vehicle code violations.
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run collision in Fontana; suspect is arrested

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Fontana, and a suspect was arrested on a hit-and-run charge, according to the Fontana Police Department. On Nov. 2 at about 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Merrill and Wheeler avenues. The pedestrian was walking northbound across the...
FONTANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Menifee man arrested in connection to Irvine jewelry store robbery

IRVINE, Calif. – A 20-year-old man suspected of robbing a jewelry store in Irvine was in custody Wednesday. The suspect walked into a jewelry store at the Irvine Spectrum on Oct. 17 and after looking at an expensive necklace, he suddenly ran out of the store with the necklace, according to Lt. Cathy Scherer of the Irvine Police Department. The store’s employees unsuccessfully tried to stop him and the suspect drove away in a gray Toyota Corolla, Scherer said.
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

Highland man arrested on attempted murder charge after shooting motorist who fled accident scene: Sheriff’s Department

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday that they’ve made an arrest in an October shooting that followed a hit-and-run in Highland. The Oct. 22 attack hospitalized a 27-year-old Highland man, who survived the shooting and has not been publicly identified. Investigators found that the victim and another man, identified as 35-year-old Roy […]
HIGHLAND, CA

