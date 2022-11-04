Witness the greatest abuse of ‘Lord of the Rings’ outside of ‘The Hobbit’ that you shall not trash

So says a forthcoming new book from author Christopher Andersen about the newly-crowed King Charles III hitting shelves on Tuesday, which will pull back the curtain on “one of the most eccentric sovereigns Great Britain has ever had.” Andersen reportedly spoke with “numerous” sources for The King: The Life of Charles III, and among the juicy tidbits he learned is that the 73-year-old does not squeeze out his own toothpaste or put on his pants by himself.

2 DAYS AGO