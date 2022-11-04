Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s second hit horror movie in less than a week torments the Top 10 in 36 nations
In a turn of events that absolutely everybody saw coming from a mile away, Netflix’s viewership charts are being swarmed by horror movies, spooky TV shows, and serial killer stories – with the aptly-titled Hellhole the latest to get in on the action. Per FlixPatrol, the atmospheric Polish...
The 11 Best Horror Movies Based on True Stories
As the old adage goes, truth is stranger than fiction. While that’s up for debate at large, these 11 horror films show that truth is certainly scarier than fiction. The genre films that burrow the deepest under our skin are the ones that are based on a true story, because they have some connection to reality. In these movies, we cannot pretend that the demons do not exist or the monsters are make-believe. Whether through direct representation or imaginative inspiration, they dare you to dismiss them as pure fiction. The terror still walks among us, lurking off-screen after it releases...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Barbarian’ director names some surprising inspirations behind one of the year’s best horrors
With a plethora of smartly placed red herrings and a nod of approval from horror master Stephen King, it makes perfect sense why Zach Cregger’s Barbarian has established itself as one of the most chilling horror flicks of the year. While the list of inspirations for the bone-chilling feature could probably stretch out for miles, Cregger has surprisingly alluded to the fact that several influences behind the movie are fairly unexpected.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans remain divided over one of the most bizarre body horror films in years
One of the beauties of art is the ability to spark an intense emotion in the eye of the beholder, with even the most bottom-of-the-barrel trash still able to stoke flames of thought. Sometimes though, all you can appreciate is the ideas behind a film you utterly reject. Kevin Smith’s...
Collider
10 of Stephen King's Most Unique Stories Turned That Have Been Adapted for Film
Stephen King is a prolific writer who has transformed the horror genre and often subverted readers’ expectations to create wholly unique stories—aptly earning him the title of the "King of Horror." His work ventures through horror, thrillers, fantasy, crime, and science-fiction-related plots, where, as of 1974, he has written 65 novels and counting through his punctilious daily writing schedule. Because of his cult-like status in the literary world, many of his works have been picked to be adapted to film, often gaining notoriety and success in the horror and psychological thriller genres.
Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For
Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
wegotthiscovered.com
Hell freezes over as fans blame Marvel and not Brie Larson for the apathy towards Carol Danvers
If you’re a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan with an internet connection, then you’ll no doubt be aware that Brie Larson has never exactly managed to endear herself to a certain section of the franchise’s supporters. The long-running war of attrition has been going on for almost half...
The Devil’s Hour review – proof that Peter Capaldi is the world’s most terrifying actor
Peter Capaldi is on typically chilling form in this dark horror-mystery treat, but Jessica Raine’s haunted mum steals the show
Collider
'Prey for the Devil' Review: Catholic Propaganda Disguised as a Cliche Horror Movie
Possession films exist in a weird cultural landscape. On one hand, Western culture grew at the heart of Christianity, so it makes sense that we keep exploring demons as a source of horror. The idea of Hell is so engraved in our minds that even people who don’t identify as Christians might feel afraid watching a devoted priest perform an exorcism on screen. However, movies focused on demonic possession frequently feel like advertising, as if horror was a vehicle to spread the word that we should have faith in religion. More often than not, we can ignore the message if we’d like and just enjoy a scary movie. Prey for the Devil, however, seems to have been developed as deliberate propaganda.
wegotthiscovered.com
Wolverine has done a number on Deadpool’s car and MCU fans will love Ryan Reynolds’ reaction
Following the announcement that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in the forthcoming Ryan Reynolds-starring Deadpool 3 — the first entry in the series to be couched in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — both Jackman and Reynolds are having a bit of fun on Twitter teasing the rivalry.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn hears you, Ayer Cut and ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ diehards
Two factors have led to a transformative few weeks for the DC Universe – the release and events of Black Adam shifted our collective perceptions of what to expect from the future of the franchise, for reasons obvious to those who have seen it. Perhaps more importantly, however, is...
Are you haunted by ghosts of the past and phantoms of your future? Welcome to the spooky realm of hauntology
Do you believe in ghosts? Every year, Halloween serves up the usual images of spooks, skeletons and witches – but these ideas aren’t just the domain of fiction or trick-or-treating. There is also a philosophical concept that embraces ghosts. It is called “hauntology”, and it might just make you a believer. The word hauntology was invented by the French philosopher Jacques Derrida for his 1993 lecture Spectres of Marx. Derrida was a whimsical guy, and the words “hauntology” and “ontology” both sound identical when spoken in French. Ontology is the philosophical study of existence and being, dating back as far as...
TVOvermind
The Thing vs. Pennywise: Who Survives?
Reading through the various opinions on a fight of this magnitude is interesting since a lot of people believe that Pennywise, or It, would be completely dominant in such a fight, and they’re not entirely wrong. The reality of this matchup is that the Thing from John Carpenter’s movie has one glaring drawback that could also end up being an advantage if things worked out as would be needed. Looking at this from a certain perspective, one has to be able to admit that the Thing might be able to find a way to bother Pennywise for a bit, especially if the two creatures don’t fully understand each other.
wegotthiscovered.com
Rian Johnson explains why the ‘Knives Out’ sequel shifted the action to sun-kissed Greece
It’s something of a trope for murder mysteries to involve a vacation to exotic regions, but for Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, that choice has more to do with paying homage to all the movies that came before it rather than imitating them in an attempt to, as they say, “play it safe.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Is Enola Holmes a lesbian? The books’ author has a response
Based on Nancy Springer’s books, Enola Holmes is a 2020 mystery film centered around Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister. Following its success, a sequel titled Enola Holmes 2 was ordered. Netflix released the movie today with Millie Bobby Brown once again giving life to the iconic character. With the...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Peppa Pig’ is now canon in ‘The White Lotus’ universe, thanks to a brutal Jennifer Coolidge sledge
Ambitious crossovers don’t just extend to massive multimedia franchises like Marvel and DC, with The White Lotus now confirming the big news: Peppa Pig exists in The White Lotus universe. Great news for fans of children’s entertainment and comedy anthology enthusiasts, who’ve previously had to struggle with little-to-no crossover....
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans offer ‘snitches get stitches’ as the explanation for a major original trilogy plot hole
R2-D2 has seen it all. The loveable droid made his chronological first appearance in Star Wars in The Phantom Menace as part of the crew on Padme’s Royal Starship, going on to be Anakin Skywalker’s astromech droid, Luke’s buddy in the original trilogy, and finally a key part of the story of the sequels. R2’s rebellious behavior is often chalked up to him never having his memory wiped, granting him a distinct personality many other droids lack.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Stranger Things’ fans already theorizing wildly after the season 5 premiere’s title is revealed
We’re still a long way from Stranger Things 5 premiering on Netflix, but the ‘Strangers’ are hanging on to every measly breadcrumb that the writer’s room will offer to them. On Nov. 6, the official Stranger Things Twitter account posted an image of the Stranger Things 5, Episode #501 screenplay, thus revealing the title of the first episode, “Chapter One: The Crawl.” Naturally, the Strangers rushed to social media — namely Reddit — to theorize about what the ominous and ambiguous title might indicate.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland lined up for a swift Spider-Man return as Marvel fans get blamed for a DC movie’s ban
It’s been another big week for the world of Marvel, even if we can expect all of the focus to shift towards Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as the hotly-anticipated sequel gears up to tear the box office a new one this coming Friday. Today finds Tom Holland being linked with a surprisingly swift return as Spider-Man, while MCU fans are catching some heat for allegedly pushing for a DC blockbuster to get banned from an entire nation. Straightforward, the world of superheroes most certainly is not.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fresh support for a cult favorite early-2000s actioner has everyone longing for frosted tips and nu-metal
The turn of the millennium was a strange time for action cinema. The influence of The Matrix was everywhere to be found, whether we’re talking kung fu, gun fu, bullet time, or entire ensemble casts being squeezed into the leatheriest of leathers, while the superhero genre was right on the cusp of exploding in popularity. Giving audiences the best of both worlds, Blade II arrived at exactly the right time.
Comments / 0