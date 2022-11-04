Read full article on original website
Dual Studio Display workstation prioritizes open space [Setups]
People who show off their computer setups often go for a clean, spare look without much, if any, clutter — from cables or anything else. But few have as clean and spacious a look as today’s featured MacBook Pro setup with two Studio Displays. There are many ways...
How to use the Dvorak keyboard on iPhone
The Dvorak layout is a different way of arranging the 26 letters on the keyboard. Dvorak puts all of the most common letters right on the center row for increased typing speed. It also balances the most common letters across all ten fingers for reducing strain. Physical Dvorak keyboards have been available for computers forever, but finally, you can get it on your iPhone and iPad. Now, you Dvorak aficionados can have a consistent keyboard across all of your devices.
Apple wants to shorten ‘Hey Siri’ trigger phrase to simply ‘Siri’
Apple is working on changing the “Hey Siri” hotword to just “Siri.” The change could roll out next year or in 2024. The “Hey Siri” hotword has remained unchanged since debuting on the iPhone 6s series in 2015. You can use the same hotword to invoke the voice assistant on the HomePod and Apple TV.
