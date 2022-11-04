Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll indicates Republican strength in races for Congress
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republicans have the upper hand in two U.S. Congressional districts in Iowa, according to the final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, with the other two at tighter margins. The poll, of likely voters or Iowans who have already voted, asked respondents whether they favored the...
kscj.com
IOWA’S 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT HAS LARGE GOP VOTER MAJORITY
ALL FOUR OF IOWA’S REPRESENTATIVES IN THE U.S. HOUSE ARE SEEKING REELECTION, BUT REPUBLICAN RANDY FEENSTRA’S PATH TO A SECOND TERM APPEARS TO BE THE EASIEST. HE’S RUNNING IN A DISTRICT WITH 95-THOUSAND MORE REPUBLICANS THAN DEMOCRATS. RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS. 4THDIST OC………SOQ. 1:13...
kyoutv.com
Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of election cycle shows strong position for Republicans in topline races
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The last Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of the 2022 election showed swings toward Republican candidates in key races in the state. The poll, of likely voters or Iowans who have already voted, showed a significant shift toward incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection chances, with 53% of respondents choosing him against 41% for Democratic challenger Mike Franken. 3% said they would cast their ballot for another person, 2% were undecided, and 1% refused to reveal who they had already voted for.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa State Senate District 47: Figaro & Webster on public schools
Iowa State Senate candidates Scott Webster and Mary Kathleen Figaro joined this week’s 4 The Record. This is the second part of that conversation. One of the first things that gets tackled in the legislative session is education spending. For years, school district superintendents have been calling for budget...
KAAL-TV
Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District
Incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R) currently serves the 2nd District, and will be running for re-election in the 1st District versus Christina Bohannan (D) in the November 8 election. Incumbent Ashley Hinson (R) currently serves the 1st District, and will be running for re-election in the 2nd District versus challenger Liz...
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff campaigns for Deidre DeJear
GRIMES, Iowa — The husband of Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Iowa in the final days before the midterm election. Instead of talking about the White House, Doug Emhoff encouraged voters to choose Deidre DeJear to lead the Iowa Statehouse as governor. Emhoff and DeJear campaigned together in Grimes Friday night. They were joined […]
KCRG.com
Candidates battle for Iowa’s newly redrawn 1st Congressional District seat
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There’s a slightly new look to the Iowa congressional maps this election cycle. Scott County, and the surrounding Iowa QCA, has shifted from District 2 to District 1. As we move closer to election day, the race for that U.S. House seat is starting to heat up.
Abortions in Iowa drop post-Dobbs decision
Data: #WeCount/Society of Family Planning; Map: Jacque Schrag/AxiosThe number of abortions performed in Iowa has declined since the Dobbs decision, a first-of-its-kind analysis finds.The big picture: The trend is likely driven by a new 24-hour abortion waiting period that became enforceable in July, said Emily Bisek, spokesperson for Planned Parenthood North Central States.Driving the news: The new report, released Oct. 28, found that 27% fewer abortions took place in Iowa during August compared to April, according to WeCount, an arm of the Society of Family Planning, which supports abortion rights.That equates to about 100 abortions, according to the report.Nationwide, the...
KCCI.com
Iowa losing millions in rental assistance
DES MOINES, Iowa — Surprised, confused and disappointed. That's the reaction from a Des Moines nonprofit group after learning Iowa is set to miss out on millions of dollars in pandemic rental assistance funding. IMPACT Community Action Partnership says it learned this week the state plans to return $89.4...
Iowa Moron Gets Caught In Disastrous Downpour
It's me...hi! I'm the Iowa moron, it's me... Sometimes I feel like my life is like a hilarious and kind of embarrassing sitcom... I went out for lunch in Cedar Rapids with a friend who works for our company. All throughout this delicious lunch, I kept staring out of the...
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
bleedingheartland.com
Pat Grassley is feeling the heat on carbon pipelines
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley wrote to the Iowa Utilities Board this week to object to a waiver request from one of the companies seeking to build a carbon dioxide pipeline in Iowa. The unusual move reflects strong opposition to the projects in rural Iowa. The top Iowa House Republican...
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
Gov. Kim Reynolds ad: "Iowans still know boys from girls"
"Here in Iowa, we still know right from wrong, boys from girls and liberty from tyranny."Gov. Kim Reynolds in her newest ad.Driving the news: In her final push before the Nov. 8 general election, Reynolds dropped $900,000 on a new ad that is catching attention for its mention of transgender rights.In the beginning of the one-minute ad, Reynolds highlights her "values," saying that Iowans know the difference of "boys from girls."Flashback: Reynolds signed legislation this year banning transgender girls from playing in school sports that align with their gender identity.What they're saying: "I think that's shameful. I'm very disappointed to see the governor use her final ad to target trans folks in that way," Keenan Crow, a spokesperson for One Iowa, told KCCI.
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
Voters concerned about risk of political violence as midterm election nears. With just days until the midterm election, new polling shows voters are concerned about the risk of political violence. How people can get involved with the Linn County 4H program. Updated: 1 hour ago. Emily Damro with the Linn...
Iowa’s Most Beautiful City Previously Labeled The Ugliest In A Different Study
There's no doubt if you've lived somewhere long enough, you're going to take pride in your town. You're likely to brag about it when you have family or friends visit from out of town. You're likely to boast about its beauty or scenery, too. That is, assuming it's a nice-looking...
Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance
Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
wvik.org
Key Races on Iowa Ballots
Herb Trix's guest is Erin Murphy, Des Moines Bureau Chief for the Cedar Rapids Gazette. And his work appears here in the Quad City Times, Dispatch-Argus, and Muscatine Journal. You can also hear Midwest Week Fridays on WVIK at 6:20 pm during All Things Considered, or go to our website,...
bleedingheartland.com
Gannett prints fake newspapers at Des Moines Register plant
Fake newspapers designed to drive Illinois voters away from Democratic candidates are being printed at the Des Moines Register's plant, Gannett staff confirmed to Bleeding Heartland. At least eleven printed publications, which are part of the conservative network Local Government Information Services (LGIS), have been distributed to Illinois residents since...
