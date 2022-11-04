Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Breezy and very warm for Friday ahead of Saturday showers
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunshine will continue through Friday afternoon as very warm air pushes highs in the low-to-mid 70s. The record high for Cincinnati on November 4 is 79° back in 2003, so this will not be record-breaking warmth. Clouds will move in late in the day ahead of a system that will bring rain in the weekend.
WLWT 5
Strong Wind and Showers Saturday
CINCINNATI — Bookends of beautiful weather. Friday and Sunday are great. Saturday brings wind driven rain.
Fox 19
Near-record high Friday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you didn’t get out and enjoy the gloriously warm, sunny weather Thursday, you have another chance Friday. The high temperature will soar to a high of 75 degrees under sunny skies. That’s just a few degrees shy of the record high of 79 degrees, recorded on this date in 2003 at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.
Cincinnati: Time Fall Back This Weekend
Cincinnati Make sure you set you clocks to fall back this weekend. You will need to set your clocks back at 2am on Sunday. Turn your clock back back one hour and revert to standard time. This means you will get an extra hour of sleep on Sunday. So you shouldn’t be late for church […]
Fox 19
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes 3 manatees
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three orphaned manatees arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo Sunday. Calliope, Piccolina, and Soleil were in critical care at ZooTampa at Lowry Park in Florida. The zoo says they are well enough to start the second-stage rehab care in Cincinnati. Since 1999, the zoo has cared for over 2,000...
Multiple locations in Miami Valley providing free frozen Thanksgiving meals
MIAMI VALLEY — Those in need can get free frozen meals at multiple locations during Miami Valley Meal’s “Turkey Takeaway” event. On Wednesday Nov. 23 frozen Thanksgiving takeaway meals with be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Meals will be available at the following locations and...
Cincinnati is more than WKRP
View of downtown Cincinnati from Mt. Adams(Steve Sindiong) I was born and raised in Cincinnati, the Queen City of the West (or so it was called when Ohio was part of the western frontier). Many people are only familiar with the city from the old 1980s sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati.” But it is much more than flying turkeys (or flying pigs, which can be found as decorated statues throughout the City). First timers to the city may be confused upon landing at its airport, located across the Ohio River in Kentucky. Indeed, Cincinnati, while technically part of the Midwest, doesn’t quite fit into the stereotype. The city doesn’t have the flatness of much of the Midwest, but is instead built on seven hills, and these hills reinforce the uniqueness of each of the city’s neighborhoods. Up until 1948, funiculars were used to carry people up and down the hills. Some neighborhoods, such as Mount Adams, feel like they could be in San Francisco. The city also has a strong resemblance to Pittsburgh, with its many bridges, and red brick row houses clinging to hillsides overlooking industrial valleys.
cincinnatirefined.com
Top Trendy Restaurants, Bars in Cincinnati
The city of Cincinnati is continuously growing their food and bar scene. For my blog, I'm always on the hunt to find the best spots in our city, featuring tasty food and a unique ambiance. You can find everything from upscale restaurants to local dives, and everything in between. Here's a taste of what's trending in Cincinnati:
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 4-6
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. A Cincinnati Christmas tradition is back, with magnificent holiday decorations, a lavish train display and — of course — lush foliage and poinsettias.
WLWT 5
Professional yard clean up: average costs and what to look for before booking
CINCINNATI — Sometimes fall can feel overwhelming when you look around and see all those leaves. The thought of raking and bagging all of that yard waste yourself may have some of you looking for help. So we wanted to know what the cost of a professional cleanup typically...
WLWT 5
Krohn Conservatory turns into glowing winter wonderland this holiday season
A Cincinnati Christmas tradition is back, with magnificent holiday decorations, a lavish train display and — of course — lush foliage and poinsettias. This year's show, Celestial Holiday, returns to the Krohn Conservatory this weekend, running through Jan. 8. The conservatory will be transformed into a glowing winter...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Broadway and East 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Broadway and East 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Madison Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Madison Avenue in Hamilton. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on I-71 at the Ridge Avenue exit in Oakley
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on I-71 at the Ridge Avenue exit in Oakley. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
Cincinnati Zoo honors Fiona the hippo with nutcracker statue
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is getting into the Christmas spirit, revealing a nutcracker statue of a hippo to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its PNC Festival of Lights celebration. Not just any hippo -- the subject is the zoo’s most famous resident, Fiona, WHIO-TV reported....
WLWT 5
Reports of low hanging wires on Oak Ave and Elwynne Drive in Silverton
SILVERTON, Ohio — Reports of low hanging wires on Oak Ave and Elwynne Drive in Silverton. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Epworth Road in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Epworth Road in Loveland. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Wooster Pike and Elm Road in Terrace Park
TERRACE PARK, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Wooster Pike and Elm Road in Terrace Park. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Round Top and Poole Road in Groesbeck
GROESBECK, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Round Top and Poole Road in Groesbeck. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
