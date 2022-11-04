A man in his 50s with a 3-year history of Crohn disease presented with a 1-week history of pruritic blistering on the trunk and extremities. Examination revealed tense vesicles arranged in annular pattern on the nape, upper back, and extensor side of the upper arms (Figure 1). No new medications were initiated in the past 3 months, including antibiotics, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). A skin biopsy from the right upper arm showed a subepidermal blister with neutrophilic infiltrates at the basement membrane and papillary dermis. Direct immunofluorescence study revealed linear immunoglobulin A (IgA) deposition along the basement membrane (Figure 2). Clinicopathologic correlation led to a diagnosis of linear IgA bullous dermatosis (LABD). Skin lesions resolved a month later following treatment with oral prednisolone (0.4 mg/kg per day) and topical corticosteroids. The activity of Crohn disease remained stable throughout the course of LABD.

