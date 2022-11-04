Read full article on original website
New Approach Could Make Bone Marrow Transplants Safer, Stronger
Bone marrow transplants have transformed care for patients with blood cancers because donated immune cells often prevent cancer relapse by killing off residual malignant cells. One of the drawbacks of the treatment is graft-vs.-host disease — a common side effect that occurs when the transplanted cells see the recipient’s healthy tissues as foreign and attack them. These attacks can be short-lived and mild, or chronic, debilitating and even deadly.
Over 50% of Patients With R/R Acute Leukemias Respond to SNDX-5613 in AUGMENT-101
Updated data from the phase 1/2 AUGMENT trial led to a 30% complete remission rate and an overall response rate of 53% with SNDX-5613 when used in patients with relapsed/refractory acute leukemias. The phase 1 portion of the ongoing phase 1/2 AUGMENT-101 trial (NCT04065399) of SNDX-5613 (revumenib) elicits clinical activity...
Study provides new set of targets for drug therapies to combat chronic inflammatory diseases
Innate lymphoid cells are a recently discovered family of white blood cells that reside in the skin, gastrointestinal tract, airways and other barrier tissues of the body. Group 2 innate lymphoid cells (ILC2s) have an essential role in protecting these tissues from parasitic infections as well as damage associated with allergic inflammation and asthma, according to a new study led by Weill Cornell Medicine researchers.
Rare case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypophysitis in a woman with central diabetes insipidus manifestations
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought about by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has adversely impacted public health worldwide, leading to millions of deaths. Vaccination is considered to be the most effective intervention for the reduction of COVID-19-related severe disease and death. Background. Systemic and local side...
A New More Effective Cancer Treatment
A Tohuku University research team has created a more effective lymphatic cancer treatment. Lymph node metastasis is a sign that things are going from bad to worse in cancer patients, and prompt treatment is vital. The Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering at Tohoku University has created a lymphatic drug delivery...
Researchers identify therapies for multiple myeloma patients whose cancer relapses after CAR-T
Mount Sinai and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) researchers have identified therapies that can help patients with the blood cancer multiple myeloma who try an immunotherapy known as CAR-T only to find their cancer coming back afterwards. CAR-T, short for chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, enlists immune cells called...
Study explores the potential use of anti-thymic stromal lymphopoietin monoclonal antibody as an adjuvant in allergic immunotherapy
In a recent study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, a team of researchers from the United States (U.S.) investigated the impact of a monoclonal anti-thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) antibody on subcutaneous allergen immunotherapy (SCIT) efficacy among patients with allergic rhinitis. Background. A large portion of the...
Shorter course of radiation therapy yields comparable results for patients with non-metastatic soft tissue sarcoma
Patients with non-metastatic soft tissue sarcoma (STS) who need pre-operative radiation therapy can safely receive hypofractionated treatment over three weeks instead of five, with comparable tumor control and no increased risk of major complications in wound healing, according to researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. Results...
Rheumatoid arthritis drug can be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions discovered that the rheumatoid arthritis drug auranofin can potentially be repurposed to improve diabetes-associated symptoms. The study, which was conducted in mice, appeared today in the journal Cell Metabolism. Although scientists have identified definitive associations between inflammation in white adipose tissue...
Anemia of chronic disease: What to know
A person with anemia of chronic disease has decreased red blood cells despite having “normal” or increased iron stores in their body. It can occur in people with underlying inflammatory conditions, such as cancer and chronic kidney disease. Anemia is a condition where the body does not have...
Merkel Cell Carcinoma: What to Know
Merkel cell carcinoma, also known as neuroendocrine carcinoma of the skin, is a rare but aggressive type of skin cancer. It usually looks like a raised red or pinkish sore and can show up on your face, head, or neck. But it can also appear on other parts of your body.
Immunotherapy for Bladder Cancer
Bladder cancer is when cancer begins in your bladder. The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that there will be 81,180 new cases of bladder cancer in the United States in 2022. Bladder cancer is more common in men than in women. There are several different treatment options available for bladder...
Researchers link immune-cell activity to psychiatric symptoms in women with HIV
Women with HIV frequently experience neuropsychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety, and even cognitive impairment. Until now, though, the disordered physiological mechanisms underlying such symptoms was unclear. A study by a team that includes a Johns Hopkins statistician concludes that at least part of the answer lies in patients' T-cells,...
Treatment options for patients whose blood cancer relapses after CAR-T cell therapy
Mount Sinai and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) researchers have identified therapies that can help patients with the blood cancer multiple myeloma who try an immunotherapy known as CAR-T only to find their cancer coming back afterwards. CAR-T, short for chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, enlists immune cells called...
What are the symptoms of stage 4 Ewing’s sarcoma?
Ewing’s sarcoma (ES) is a rare form of cancer that affects the bones or soft tissues surrounding the bones. Stage 4 ES is the most advanced stage of the disease. It indicates the cancer has spread to distant tissues and organs. During the early stages of ES, a person...
DNA barcoding reveals cancer cells' ability to evade the immune system
Some cancer cells can deploy parallel mechanisms to evade the immune system's defenses as well as resist immunotherapy treatment, according to a new study from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research. By suppressing the action of killer T-cells and hindering the ability of the immune system to flag tumor cells...
Linear IgA Bullous Dermatosis in Association With Crohn Disease
A man in his 50s with a 3-year history of Crohn disease presented with a 1-week history of pruritic blistering on the trunk and extremities. Examination revealed tense vesicles arranged in annular pattern on the nape, upper back, and extensor side of the upper arms (Figure 1). No new medications were initiated in the past 3 months, including antibiotics, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). A skin biopsy from the right upper arm showed a subepidermal blister with neutrophilic infiltrates at the basement membrane and papillary dermis. Direct immunofluorescence study revealed linear immunoglobulin A (IgA) deposition along the basement membrane (Figure 2). Clinicopathologic correlation led to a diagnosis of linear IgA bullous dermatosis (LABD). Skin lesions resolved a month later following treatment with oral prednisolone (0.4 mg/kg per day) and topical corticosteroids. The activity of Crohn disease remained stable throughout the course of LABD.
Association between poor sleep quality and an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's
New research has shown an association between sleep quality—less than seven hours—and Alzheimer's disease-related pathology in people without cognitive impairment. The study by an international team led by the Pasqual Maragall Foundation research center, the Barcelonaβeta Brain Research Center (BBRC), together with researchers from the University of Bristol and North Bristol NHS Trust, was published in the journal Brain Communications on Nov. 3.
Electroacupuncture cuts risk for prolonged postoperative ileus
Electroacupuncture (EA) is effective in promoting gastrointestinal function recovery following laparoscopic resection of colorectal cancer, according to a study published online Nov. 2 in JAMA Surgery. Yu Wang, from the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, and colleagues assessed the efficacy of EA in reducing the duration of postoperative ileus (POI)...
Researchers identify a subset of patients with early melanoma who face a very low risk of dying from the disease
Although melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer, most patients have high chances of surviving the disease. There is evidence that more cases of melanoma are being overdiagnosed in patients who would never experience symptoms. Using cancer registry data, investigators have identified a subset of patients with early-stage melanoma with almost no melanoma-related deaths, potentially representing cases contributing to overdiagnosis. The research, which is published by Wiley online in Cancer, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, may help clinicians determine which patients have a very low risk of death from melanoma after removal of the growth.
