dotesports.com
Sales mix-up sees lucky gamer who bought Modern Warfare 2 get entire God of War Ragnarok bundle early
November is the month dedicated to gamers. There’s no time to get your Christmas decorations up in preparation for the snowy holiday, there’s games to play. Titles like Modern Warfare 2 and God of War Ragnarok have either arrived or are on the verge of landing in stores. But some retailers have been making some real goofs, and for that, lucky fans are thanking them.
thebrag.com
New ‘God of War’ game leaks as copies are sold early
The next instalment in the globally beloved God of War series has allegedly been sold early and spoilers are running amuck on the net. God of War: Ragnarok, the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s God of War, is expected to release on November 9th. However, it has apparently hit the shelves slightly earlier than anticipated.
IGN
When Is a Game's Release Date Not a Release Date?
Call me an old crank if you must, but in my day a “release date,” also known as “day one,” was the day a game went on sale to the general public to buy and play for the first time. Want to buy and play it earlier than that, even if money is no object? Sorry, you can’t: it hasn’t been released yet! That’s literally what the word “unreleased” means. In recent years, though, that simple, seemingly uncontroversial concept has somehow been twisted to mean something else – namely, whatever a publisher’s marketing department wants it to mean. For the right price we can now buy and play certain games that publishers tell us – with a straight face, no less – won’t have their “day one” for several more days. This cynical toying with release dates, which have long been practically gamer holidays we get excited about and look forward to as our first chance to play a long-anticipated game, is manipulative and – in some – cases downright deceptive.
ComicBook
Final Fantasy 16 Gets Release Date and Development Update
Final Fantasy XVI has gotten an update regarding its release date and development. The Final Fantasy series is a staple of gaming, particularly for those who love RPGs. As time has gone on, the series has evolved in major ways, embracing things like real time combat as opposed to its old school turn based roots. Square Enix even went out of its way to remake Final Fantasy VII with modern graphics, a revised story, and the new real time combat to make it more accessible for new players. It went over exceptionally well and it seems that has only incentivized Square Enix to continue down that path and also take more risks with the series. Final Fantasy XVI is set to be the first M-rated game in the franchise and will invite a more mature tone as a result.
IGN
Stranger Things Day 2022 Schedule Revealed, Includes 'Surprise Reveals About the Upcoming Season'
Stranger Things Day 2022 is officially arriving on November 6, 2022, and Netflix has shared the schedule of events that will help celebrate the big day, and it includes "surprise reveals about the upcoming season." November 6 is a special day in the world of Stranger Things as it was...
Front Mission 1st: Remake Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay
The first "Front Mission" released in 1995 and spawned a long-running franchise that came to include several sequels, spinoffs, and other media, including manga and novels. Sadly, the series hasn't been quite as successful in some time. After "Front Mission Evolved" released in 2010 to mixed reviews, the franchise didn't see another entry until 2019 with the spinoff "Left Alive." This title would prove to be a serious disappointment for fans, ranking as one of the most overhyped games of the year and joining the list of Square Enix games that totally flopped hard.
techaiapp.com
Espire 2 VR Co-op Stealth Game for Quest Gets November Release Date
Co-op VR stealth action game Espire 2 is headed to Quest 2 later this month with a pre-order discount starting today. A new developer diary video shows the latest in the game’s development. Update (November 4th, 2022): Developer Digital Lode today announced that its upcoming co-op VR stealth action...
IGN
PSA: Sonic Frontiers Spoilers Have Begun to Leak
Sonic Frontiers is nearly here and, as has seem to become commonplace these days, spoilers have begun to leak ahead of its November 8 release date thanks to early copies being out in the wild. This here is a PSA to run as fast as the Blue Blur away from them.
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Composer Has Left the Project Due to a Challenging 'Working Dynamic'
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone composer Sarah Schachner has shared that she will no longer be composing music for the games as she has had a challenging "working dynamic" with the audio director on the projects. As reported by Variety, Schachner did not specifically name the audio...
IGN
All Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Owners to Get 20 Hours of Double XP After a Confusing Situation
After a confusing situation, Activision has decided to give all current and future owners of the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 10 hours of Double XP tokens and 10 hours of Double Weapon XP tokens. The news was shared by Call of Duty's Twitter, and the...
IGN
Day of the Devs 10th Anniversary Showcase: Here Are All The Games Announced
Day of the Devs is an event that began way back in 2018, in partnership with Double Fine and iam8bit. Through this annual event, developers are able to showcase all the indie games that currently are in development. Since the inception of the event, they have been able to showcase over 500 games to players. This year marks the 10-year anniversary for Day of the Devs. To celebrate the anniversary, they introduced a whole roster of new indie games to look forward to, check them out below:
IGN
Hideo Kojima Says a Google Stadia-Exclusive Death Stranding Sequel Was Never in the Works
Hideo Kojima has addressed the report that stated he was working with Google Stadia on an exclusive Death Stranding sequel, saying those rumors were "unfounded." Kojima was speaking to The Game Awards' Geoff Keighley on his Spotify podcast Brain Structure and was asked about the report that said he was working on this project with Google before Stadia VP and general manager Phil Harrison made the final decision to cancel the project as the company didn't think a solo experience would sell well on the cloud platform.
IGN
Save Room - Official Teaser Trailer
Save Room will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on November 11, 2022. Check out the relaxing trailer for this puzzle inventory management game inspired by survival horror, like Resident Evil 4.
Final Fantasy 16 dev says answer to diversity concerns might be "disappointing," gives disappointing answer
Final Fantasy 16 isn't very ethnically diverse due to the game's setting, producer says
NME
‘Final Fantasy 16’ is 95 per cent done, release date will be announced this year
Final Fantasy 16 is 95 per cent finished, with a firm release date to be announced this year. Development on Final Fantasy 16 has been a turbulent affair. Last October, director Naiko Yoshida said that the game was nearly complete but by December, he announced that work had been delayed due to COVID-19.
Overwatch 2 Season 2 Release Date
Wondering when Season 2 of Overwatch 2 will be launching? Don't worry we got you covered. As many already know, Overwatch 2 shifted to a seasonal model when it was announced that the title would be free to play. Blizzard revealed that each season would come with its own theme, new heroes, maps, cosmetics, and a battle pass. Each new season would also serve as a benchmark for new game balances and updates.
IGN
Atomic Heart: 10 Minutes of Exclusive Boss Fight Gameplay - IGN First
Meet Hedgie in this Atomic Heart boss fight gameplay, which introduces us to a giant mechanical ball boss. This brand new gameplay captured by developer, Mundfish, gives us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming action RPG’s robotic enemies and their abilities. Showcasing some of the skills and weapons players will have at their disposal when this FPS launches next year, this intense fight demonstrates just how challenging Atomic Heart’s combat is. From taking shots with an arsenal of powerful weapons to hacking away at Hedgie with an axe, here’s a taste of what’s to come.
Ars Technica
Bungie to PS5 owners: Stop playing the old PS4 version of Destiny 2 already
Destiny 2 developer Bungie says a "notable" number of PS5 owners are still playing the worse-looking PS4 version of the game on their high-end console hardware. Bungie first offered a free PS5 update for the PS4 version of Destiny 2 in late 2020, shortly after the console's release. To take advantage of that update, though, PS5 owners need to go through a few steps to find and manually download the PS5-specific files, as outlined in a Bungie support page and a PlayStation Support page.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Getting Remake of 1995 SNES Game This Month
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can look forward to a remake of a classic SNES tactical role-playing game. The most nostalgic console for many, the SNES library needs no introduction. And if you were around back in 1995 you probably need no introduction to a little game called Front Mission, which didn't come west until it was released on the Nintendo DS in 2007, giving it a bit of a mystical reputation in the west among hardcore SNES fans. As you may know, a remake of the game, dubbed Front Mission 1st: Remake, was announced earlier this year. Last month, it was slated for a November release, and today we learned when exactly in November it's releasing.
