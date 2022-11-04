Read full article on original website
Front Mission 1st: Remake Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay
The first "Front Mission" released in 1995 and spawned a long-running franchise that came to include several sequels, spinoffs, and other media, including manga and novels. Sadly, the series hasn't been quite as successful in some time. After "Front Mission Evolved" released in 2010 to mixed reviews, the franchise didn't see another entry until 2019 with the spinoff "Left Alive." This title would prove to be a serious disappointment for fans, ranking as one of the most overhyped games of the year and joining the list of Square Enix games that totally flopped hard.
Sonic Frontiers - Official Showdown Trailer
Get another look at Sonic Frontiers in this latest trailer for the upcoming game to see some of the massive enemies you'll fight and more. Explore the Starfall Islands and gather the Chaos Emeralds when Sonic Frontiers launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam on November 8, 2022.
Kingshunt - Official Early Access Release Trailer
Kingshunt has entered into Early Access as a free-to-play game on Steam. Check out the latest action-packed trailer for this dark fantasy, third-person 5v5 arena brawler game to see enemies and more.
Blood Bowl 3 - Official Release Date Trailer
Blood Bowl 3, the turn-based strategy sports game set in the Warhammer universe, will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on February 23, 2023. Check out the action-packed trailer for the release date reveal. In Blood Bowl 3, you take on the...
Fluffy Horde - Official Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer
Fluffy Horde will be available on Nintendo Switch on November 11, 2022. Watch as a horde of fluffy bunnies attacks in this trailer for the 2D side-scrolling game, featuring real-time strategy mixed with tower defense mechanics. In Fluffy Horde, save your crops from the enemy and try to withstand the rabbit tsunami. You are the only thing standing between a magical rabbit-mancer "Shaman" and the complete annihilation of the Three Kingdoms.
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Does Modern Warfare 2 Have Zombies?
Wondering whether or not Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has Zombies? We've got you covered. Ever since their series debut in Call of Duty: World at War (2008), Zombies have been a staple part of COD titles, as seen most recently with both Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard. As such, here's a breakdown of whether or not Modern Warfare 2 has Zombies.
It's Kooky - Official Announcement Trailer
Watch the announcement trailer to see the black-and-white doodle art style of It's Kooky, an upcoming hidden object game. It's Kooky will be available on Nintendo Switch on November 11, 2022.
Evil West - Exclusive Co-Op Gameplay Trailer
Here's your first look at Evil West's co-op multiplayer in action. Join lead producer Tomasz Gop as he introduces us to the gory goodness of two-player online co-op, showing off some of the enemies you'll run into on your travels. When you hop into this third-person shooter with a friend,...
Surviving the Aftermath: Shattered Hope - Official Release Trailer
Surviving the Aftermath: Shattered Hope DLC is available now on PC and consoles. Watch the launch trailer to see what to expect. The Moon is shattered, what was once a beacon of hope in the sky has now left survivors to deal with a new, catastrophic void. Use the Moon’s fragments to your advantage and make sure to keep your hopes up (literally) to survive.
PSA: Sonic Frontiers Spoilers Have Begun to Leak
Sonic Frontiers is nearly here and, as has seem to become commonplace these days, spoilers have begun to leak ahead of its November 8 release date thanks to early copies being out in the wild. This here is a PSA to run as fast as the Blue Blur away from them.
Final Fantasy 16 is 'About 95%' Done and Its Release Date Should Be Revealed by the End of 2022
Final Fantasy 16's development appears to be well on track, as its creators have shared the game is "about 95%" done and that its release date should be revealed by the end of 2022. Speaking to Famitsu and as translated by IGN, Final Fantasy 16's main director Hiroshi Takai was...
Nintendo Switch Getting Remake of 1995 SNES Game This Month
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can look forward to a remake of a classic SNES tactical role-playing game. The most nostalgic console for many, the SNES library needs no introduction. And if you were around back in 1995 you probably need no introduction to a little game called Front Mission, which didn't come west until it was released on the Nintendo DS in 2007, giving it a bit of a mystical reputation in the west among hardcore SNES fans. As you may know, a remake of the game, dubbed Front Mission 1st: Remake, was announced earlier this year. Last month, it was slated for a November release, and today we learned when exactly in November it's releasing.
Harvestella - Official Launch Trailer
Harvestella is available now on Nintendo Switch and Steam. Watch the launch trailer for this lifestyle simulation RPG to learn more about the game, meet the characters, see various locations from its fantasy world, combat, enemies, and more. Through the changing seasons, explore an imaginative world, tend your crops, make...
Stranger Things VR Will Let You Play as Vecna and 'Enact Revenge on Eleven and Hawkins' in Winter 2023
Netflix and Tender Claws have announced Stranger Things VR, a new game set to be released on major VR platforms in Winter 2023 that will let you play as the villainous Vecna and "enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins." Stranger Things VR was revealed during the Stranger Things Day 2022...
It Takes Two - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer
It Takes Two is available now on Nintendo Switch. Get another look at this co-op action-adventure game in this Switch launch trailer. The Nintendo Switch version features new voice-overs in Japanese, French, German and Spanish, as well as subtitles in multiple languages. In It Takes Two, step into the shoes...
Day of the Devs 10th Anniversary Showcase: Here Are All The Games Announced
Day of the Devs is an event that began way back in 2018, in partnership with Double Fine and iam8bit. Through this annual event, developers are able to showcase all the indie games that currently are in development. Since the inception of the event, they have been able to showcase over 500 games to players. This year marks the 10-year anniversary for Day of the Devs. To celebrate the anniversary, they introduced a whole roster of new indie games to look forward to, check them out below:
Lone Survivor is Still Utterly Terrifying
In conversations with friends, I’ve always regarded Lone Survivor as one of the four horsemen of the age of indie games (the other three being Bastion, LIMBO, and The Binding of Isaac). It was among the earliest examples of the little game developed by a tiny team that comes out of nowhere and blows everyone’s minds.
Age of Empire IV Releases Official Companion Book
Age of Empires IV is the sequel to the highly appreciated historical strategy series of games. Recently we learned that Age of Mythology: Retold and Age of Empire Mobile have officially been announced. Lately they have just announced an Age of Empire Companion Book through their 25th Anniversary Celebration. Future...
When Is a Game's Release Date Not a Release Date?
Call me an old crank if you must, but in my day a “release date,” also known as “day one,” was the day a game went on sale to the general public to buy and play for the first time. Want to buy and play it earlier than that, even if money is no object? Sorry, you can’t: it hasn’t been released yet! That’s literally what the word “unreleased” means. In recent years, though, that simple, seemingly uncontroversial concept has somehow been twisted to mean something else – namely, whatever a publisher’s marketing department wants it to mean. For the right price we can now buy and play certain games that publishers tell us – with a straight face, no less – won’t have their “day one” for several more days. This cynical toying with release dates, which have long been practically gamer holidays we get excited about and look forward to as our first chance to play a long-anticipated game, is manipulative and – in some – cases downright deceptive.
