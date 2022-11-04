Trump associate Tom Barrack not guilty on foreign lobbying charges

Longtime Trump ally Tom Barrack was found not guilty on Friday of using his access to the former president to influence foreign policy on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.

It took a federal jury in Brooklyn three days to rule that Barrack did not act as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, and that he did not obstruct justice and or make false statements to the FBI.

Barrack, 75, is an old friend of former President Donald Trump, and is a California billionaire who chaired the Republican’s inaugural committee. He was one in a long list ofTrump associates to face various criminal charges.

“I’m so thankful for this system,” Barrack said in court as he celebrated the verdict with supporters.

The jury came to a decision after a seven-week trial that included testimony by Rex Tillerson, Trump’s first Secretary of State, and by former Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin.

Barrack took the stand for five days, maintaining that he served as no one’s agent but his own, and his goal had always been to further his lifelong passion for building a bridge between Middle East nations and the U.S.

One of Barrack’s assistants, Matthew Grimes, was also acquitted.

Last week, Barrack told jurors that “dozens” of people asked him for help in getting pardons from the former president.

Barrack said he never sought a pardon for himself. Asked why, he responded, “I never did anything wrong.”

Barrack, an Arabic speaker of Lebanese descent, also testified about he tried to arrange for Trump to meet with UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other officials from more moderate governments in an effort to persuade Trump to tone down his his anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Trump and Barrack first met in the 1980s, when Trump bought the Plaza Hotel, and the two became friends.

Federal prosecutors accused Barrack of taking advantage of his his access to Trump for power and money, including $374 in investments from UAE sovereign wealth funds to his company, Colony Capital.