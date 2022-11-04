ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3 top-200 WR Traylon Ray commits to West Virginia

By Drew Schott
 3 days ago
Tallahassee (Fla.) North Florida Christian four-star wide receiver Traylon Ray has committed to West Virginia. He chose the Mountaineers over Mississippi State and Tennessee.

Ray is the No. 321 overall prospect and No. 44 wide receiver in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 58 player in Florida.

On3 rates Ray higher than other recruiting services, according to the Industry Comparison. Per the 2023 On300, Ray is the No. 188 overall prospect, No. 29 wide receiver and No. 43 player in Florida.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound wideout is now the second-highest-ranked prospect in West Virginia’s 2023 recruiting class. Uniontown (Penn.) Laurel Highlands four-star wide receiver Rodney Gallagher, who chose the Mountaineers on May 25, is the No. 249 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus.

Ray has taken two visits to West Virginia since the summer. He visited Morgantown for an official visit on Sept. 16 and an unofficial visit on June 30.

The Florida native has an On3 NIL Valuation of $12.8K. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

The following is the On3 Scouting Summary for Traylon Ray:

“Three-sport star with a well-rounded skill set and strong production profile as a receiver. Unverified size and listed at 6-foot-3, 180 pounds. One of the more productive receivers in the state of Florida as a junior, hauling in 87 catches for 1,366 yards and 17 touchdowns. Works outside and in the slot. Already has some technical refinement to his game, despite not focusing on football year-around. Creates separation off the line of scrimmage with shake and change of direction in his releases. Shows the ability to win in contested situations, elevating to make plays on the ball. Also comfortable tracking the ball over his shoulder.

“Flashes his ball skills as a defensive back, where he picked off 5 passes as a junior. Adept at finding holes in the defense. Shows off his route-running capabilities in the red zone and on the goal line, breaking off corners on quick comeback routes. A standout in basketball where he averaged 15.1 points per game as a junior while showing some above-the-rim bounce. Also a strong player in baseball, hitting.359 with 5 home runs as a junior. Can continue improving his top-end speed and increase his play strength to aid in handling contact after the catch. Younger for the class, not turning 18 years-old until the July prior to his freshman season in college.”

