ScoopDuck Predictions: Defensive Player of the Game

EUGENE, OR - OCTOBER 22: Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving (0) steps out of bound in front of the UCLA bench on a run during the first half of a college football game between the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins on October 22, 2022 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, OR (Photo by Steve Conner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

So far the Oregon defense has been inconsistent. They’ve had some good games and some average games. They do enough to win and that’s the key however.

This week the defense should have a chance to iron out some wrinkles before they get into the meat of the schedule next week. It’s going to be important to be firing on all cylinders against Washington, Utah and Oregon State.

Here are our predictions on who could have a big game in Boulder on Saturday.

Jarrid Denney: Noah Sewell

With Jeffrey Bassa out for the first half due to last week’s targeting call, we’re going to see a lot of Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe, and Keith Brown at linebacker on Saturday.

I wouldn’t bet against Sewell delivering a vintage performance on a day where he’ll hardly leave the field during the first half.

Sewell has yet to hit the double-digit mark for tackles in a single game this season. On Saturday, he’ll have a good opportunity to do so against a Colorado offense that has struggled mightily in 2022.

Corpatty: Brandon Dorlus

Dorlus leads all Power 5 players with 31 QBs hurries this season. This is the game I believe those hurries turn into sacks. I expect Dorlus to record multiple sacks and a forced fumble in this game. Look for a dominant performance by Dorlus on the defensive line.

Jhop: Trikweze Bridges

It seems teams have gotten smart and realized throwing to Gonzo is a mistake. And Colorado probably knows this better than anyone else.

Oregon is going a good job putting Bridges in places to succeed. At times there is a risk of him getting beat but it doesn’t seem to be a huge liability.

I think this week Bridges has a big week and moves forward with confidence.