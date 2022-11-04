ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

ScoopDuck Predictions: Defensive Player of the Game

By Justin Hopkins
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bGQ1V_0iyslhr500
EUGENE, OR - OCTOBER 22: Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving (0) steps out of bound in front of the UCLA bench on a run during the first half of a college football game between the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins on October 22, 2022 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, OR (Photo by Steve Conner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

So far the Oregon defense has been inconsistent. They’ve had some good games and some average games. They do enough to win and that’s the key however.

This week the defense should have a chance to iron out some wrinkles before they get into the meat of the schedule next week. It’s going to be important to be firing on all cylinders against Washington, Utah and Oregon State.

Here are our predictions on who could have a big game in Boulder on Saturday.

Jarrid Denney: Noah Sewell

With Jeffrey Bassa out for the first half due to last week’s targeting call, we’re going to see a lot of Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe, and Keith Brown at linebacker on Saturday.

I wouldn’t bet against Sewell delivering a vintage performance on a day where he’ll hardly leave the field during the first half.

Sewell has yet to hit the double-digit mark for tackles in a single game this season. On Saturday, he’ll have a good opportunity to do so against a Colorado offense that has struggled mightily in 2022.

Corpatty: Brandon Dorlus

Dorlus leads all Power 5 players with 31 QBs hurries this season. This is the game I believe those hurries turn into sacks. I expect Dorlus to record multiple sacks and a forced fumble in this game. Look for a dominant performance by Dorlus on the defensive line.

Jhop: Trikweze Bridges

It seems teams have gotten smart and realized throwing to Gonzo is a mistake. And Colorado probably knows this better than anyone else.

Oregon is going a good job putting Bridges in places to succeed. At times there is a risk of him getting beat but it doesn’t seem to be a huge liability.

I think this week Bridges has a big week and moves forward with confidence.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Everything QB Bo Nix said following Oregon's win over Colorado

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix met with the media after the Ducks' dominant victory over Colorado. Here is a complete transcript of Nix's press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as...
EUGENE, OR
osubeavers.com

Oregon State vs. UCLA Canceled

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men's soccer game vs. UCLA, originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, has been canceled after field conditions were deemed unplayable following sustained heavy rain in the Corvallis area. The contest will not be rescheduled. The Beavers will now wrap up the 2022 regular season on...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning reacts to blowout win over Colorado

Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning as he discusses the team's 49-10 win over Colorado, how the Ducks were able to win the game, and his early thoughts to looking ahead to Washington this coming weekend. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon...
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Oregon men’s basketball preview

While his teammates competed in the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada in early March, Will Richardson remained in Eugene. The Oregon Ducks basketball team sat at 18-13, needing to run the table in Vegas to earn a bid for the March Madness tournament. Not an easy task. The absence...
EUGENE, OR
sports360az.com

Pac-12 football recruiting: Oregon grabs an OL but loses an edge (to USC), while Utah dips into Florida and ASU lands a Texas RB

*** We’ve had a busy week with commitments, starting when Oregon went into the junior college ranks to land unrated offensive tackle George Silva from Fullerton College. The Ducks’ offensive line recruiting has started to gain momentum with recent pick-ups. But with a number of players draft-eligible after this season, there is going to be an immediate need for help.
EUGENE, OR
Tri-City Herald

Husan Longstreet Reacts to Oregon Offer

Inglewood (Calif.) High School quarterback Husan Longstreet is poised to be one of the next great quarterbacks out of Southern California. Some wondered who would take over the offense for the Sentinels after Justyn Martin headed off to UCLA for his college football. That question has been answered, as Longstreet...
EUGENE, OR
Oregon Coast Journey

Hot Dogs In Toledo, Oregon

Hot Dogs are an all American Dish. They are great for lunch and dinner and sometimes even breakfast! They bring families and communities together and most kids love them!. The Moondogg Cantina is a hot dog stand located in Toledo, Oregon. This street-side spot has some delicious hot dogs!
TOLEDO, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon high school football playoffs: Live stream info, start times for the first round’s big games

It’s been a quick nine weeks. The weather has turned cold and the games matter a whole lot more. Many OSAA athletic events are live-streamed by the National Federation of State High School Associations. Games streamed are on the NFHS Network, which is available for $11.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Some other games are available via different broadcast methods, including live streams and radio, and the OSAA has broadcast methods for those.
EUGENE, OR
High School Football PRO

Springfield, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The West Albany High School football team will have a game with Thurston High School on November 04, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ALBANY, OR
hh-today.com

Future Oregon road trips: A question of charge

Unless our current state politicians are replaced before then and the policies and rules are changed, in Oregon you won’t be able to buy a conventional new car in 13 years. You will be limited to electric vehicles instead and have to hope that when they need a charge, you can find a station that works.
ALBANY, OR
yachatsnews.com

In another sign of the political times, Lincoln County clerk’s office counts thousands of general election ballots under unprecedented levels of outside scrutiny

NEWPORT – By the time the first voting results are released at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, your ballot will have been handled seven times by Lincoln County clerk’s office employees and “observed” at least twice by volunteers from the local Republican and Democrat parties. For an expected...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Eugene school district faces decline in enrollment

Attendance in Eugene’s largest school district declined again last year. New data from The Oregon Department of Education shows there were over a thousand fewer students in Eugene 4J in 2021 than two years prior. Oscar Loureiro is the Director of Research and Planning at Eugene 4J. He said...
EUGENE, OR
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
74K+
Followers
82K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy