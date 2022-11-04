Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Dallas donated $55 million this weekAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummiesjustpene50Prosper, TX
Beto supporters allegedly assault conservative reporter at rally in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW AirportLarry LeaseDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
Frisco Reveals Grand Park November 19
Frisco unveils the highly anticipated Grand Park on November 19 at 9 a.m. The City of Frisco purchased the land back in 2005. At the time, the park was little more than a dilapidated battery plant. After almost two decades and heavy cleanup, Frisco residents will be able to enjoy Grand Park finally.
Tea Latte Bar to offer organic coffee, boba tea just outside Richardson
Tea Latte Bar is planning to soft open before the end of 2022 at 7517 Campbell Road. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) Tea Latte Bar is coming soon near Richardson on the corner of Coit Road and West Campbell Road. Ownership said the coffee shop, which will be located at 7517 Campbell Road, plans to soft open before the end of the year, but no official grand opening date has been announced. Originating in Hawaii, Tea Latte Bar offers brewed-to-order drinks, including organic coffee and boba tea. www.tealattebarrichardson.com.
All aboard, foodies! This Grapevine food hall was built to look like an old train station
"It's an adventure every day and every weekend."
Shala Yoga Loft in downtown Plano offers classes, workshops, private instruction
The studio offers yoga classes, workshops, private instruction and full-body wellness assessments, according to its website. (Leanne Libby/Community Impact) Shala Yoga Loft opened in mid-September in downtown Plano. The studio offers yoga classes, workshops, private instruction and full-body wellness assessments, according to its website. The studio is at 1021 E. 15th St., Plano. 469-543-0000. www.shalayogaloft.com.
These are some of the best places to get nachos in North Texas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are few appetizers that hold a candle to nachos. Delicious, crunch and exploding with flavor, nachos are a classic. So, what better day to enjoy this delicious food option than Sunday, Nov. 6, as it is National Nachos Day? You heard that right, today is all about the nachos.
fwtx.com
The Last of the Pizza Inns
For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
Cake4One brings gourmet cakes to Flower Mound's River Walk
Cake4One opened a location in Flower Mound on Nov. 3. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Cake4One held a grand opening in Flower Mound on Nov. 3. The business is located at 3900 River Walk Drive, Ste. 100, across from the River Walk clock tower. It features an array of small-batch cakes, including Belgian chocolate, Texas pecan, pumpkin spice, red velvet and more. The cakes are served in single-portion sizes in jars. www.cake4one.com.
White Rock Medical Group accepting patients at new Lakewood location
A new clinic from White Rock Medical Group opened in August in Lakewood. (Courtesy White Rock Medical Center) White Rock Medical Group opened in early August at 6333 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 126, in Lakewood. The 4,900-square-foot clinic is associated with White Rock Medical Center. The clinic offers primary care and internal medicine. It also offers a variety of specialties, including gastroenterology. 214-324-6100. www.whiterockmedicalcenter.com.
Popshelf bringing home decor, supplies to Grapevine
Popshelf is a new concept by Dollar General and sells most of its products for $5 or less. (Courtesy Popshelf) Popshelf is opening a new location in Grapevine Towne Center, according to the shopping center’s website. The store will be at 1217 W. SH 114, Ste. 116, Grapevine. A company representative said Popshelf will begin renovations in the near future once the store’s due diligence phase is completed. According to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation listing, renovations to the store will be complete in January.
fwtx.com
Celebrity Chef Graham Elliot Joining Fort Worth Restaurants
If the culinary arts dominate your small screen, there's little doubt you've heard the name Graham Elliot. Well, the celebrity chef is officially joining the the restaurant teams at Felipe Armenta's Pacific Table and Tavern Bar & Grill. Having appeared as a celebrity chef and guest judge on networks like...
KTEN.com
7 Tips On How to Build a Custom Home With No Regrets
Originally Posted On: https://coutohomes.com/7-tips-on-how-to-build-a-custom-home-with-no-regrets/. Building your own custom home in the Fort Worth area can come with a lot of fun perks. You get to decide the floor plan, pick out the paint colors, and enjoy that new home smell. But it also comes with its challenges—nailing all the myriad of decisions so you won’t have regrets later. We hope this blog educates you on some of the most common pitfalls to avoid when designing your home.
Skill Samurai brings coding education to Flower Mound
Skill Samurai offers after-school coding, robotics and STEM classes. (Courtesy Skill Samurai Flower Mound) Skill Samurai opened in Flower Mound on Oct. 24, according to co-owner Terra Klarich. Skill Samurai is located 4151 Cross Timbers Road, Ste. 110, and the company offers after-school coding; robotics; and science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, classes for students in grades 2-12. 425-830-8152. [email protected] www.skillsamurai.com/tx-flowermound.
Local Pint celebrates five years of serving craft beer in Flower Mound
Local Pint co-owners Phillip Coleman (pictured) and Anna Borland Sage celebrate the restaurants fifth anniversary on Oct. 13. (Michael Crouchley/Community Impact) Local Pint was founded on a love of craft beer, but co-owners Anna Borland Sage and Phillip Coleman say it is their adaptability that has kept them open for five years.
progressivegrocer.com
H-E-B Opens 3 Stores on Same Day
As it continues to grow its footprint across Texas, H-E-B has opened three stores on the same day in Plano and in the Houston area. “Today is a history-making day for H-E-B as we continue to grow across Texas,” said Stephen Butt, H-E-B board member and president – central market division. “In addition to the new Plano H-E-B, we’re also opening two new locations in the Houston area on the same day, adding to our strong network of stores.”
Japanese restaurant Uchiko coming to Plano's Legacy West
Japanese restaurant Uchiko is coming to Legacy West in Plano. (Courtesy Pexels) Japanese restaurant Uchiko is expected to open a new location in Legacy West in Plano. The restaurant is a spinoff of the award-winning Uchi restaurant that first opened in Austin more than a decade ago and now has locations in Dallas and Houston, according to the restaurant’s website. Uchiko will be located at 700 Windrose Ave., Ste. H150, in Plano. About $3 million worth of renovations are scheduled to be done by August 2023, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. A phone number is not yet available. https://uchikoaustin.com (Austin location)
Get Into Los Arboles While the Getting Is Good
Los Arboles… translation: The Trees. That pretty much sums up everything you need to know about the tranquil and secluded neighborhood just east of Preston Forest Shopping Center off of Forest Lane. Mature live oaks (the arboles of which we speak) abound along with other species, and several ponds...
This Little Forest Hills Cottage Is Chic As, Well, You Get It
It’s not the first time I’ve talked to The Michael Group’s Kristen Martin — and no way it will be the last. She already has her next project all lined up. It’s a house on Swiss Avenue that’s completely original and she said it will be her best one yet.
secretdallas.com
Escape The Hustle & Bustle Of Dallas City Life To These Gorgeous Woodland Cabins
Wake up fully immersed in nature with floor-to-ceiling windows. With great weather, a bustling entertainment scene, and a wealth of subcultures and interesting neighborhoods many of us can be guilty of becoming all too comfortable passing week on week in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and forgetting to take a break from the urban monotony.
Amazing Home on 12 Acres With Shop and Barn in Rockwall, Texas
It was just about a week ago that I shared details about a new home in Rockwall, Texas that had it’s own bowling alley. It was a cool home and lots of people clicked to see the photos. So, when I saw another luxurious home also in Rockwall I had to show you the photos.
Is It Illegal to Let Your Dog Poop On Someone’s Yard In Texas?
It happens, right? Whether you are a dog owner or not, we have all dealt with DOG POOP in the yard. Actually, other people's DOG'S POOP in the yard. And, that's what the issue is. When other people's pets POOP on your lawn. Isn't it funny how if OUR dog poops in our yard, it's cool, BUT if a neighborhood dog or strange dog poops in your yard it becomes a problem?
