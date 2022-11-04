ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

GC LIVE: South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt Preview

By Wes Mitchell
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NMlPx_0iyskZdW00
Gamecock Central Live

Gamecock Central LIVE’s Wes Mitchell and Chris Clark are live from Market on Main to give their final preview of the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Vanderbilt. Plus they’ll be joined live by Andrew Allegretta, the Voice of the Commodores.

Final injury report before Vanderbilt game

By Collyn Taylor

South Carolina is relatively healthy but still entering Saturday’s game at Vanderbilt with plenty of bumps and bruises.

Speaking on his radio show Thursday night, Shane Beamer said the Gamecocks will have a player out, a few guys back into the fold and one with a question mark heading into the game.

MarShawn Lloyd is the biggest name bit by the injury bug currently, having missed almost the entirety of the second half against Missouri with a thigh contusion.

Beamer said he’s doing “OK” and has progressed in practice. He mentioned they’ll see how he progresses as kickoff approaches.

Lloyd said during his press conference Tuesday he hoped to play and the contusion was not bad enough to where he couldn’t walk on it.

Beamer mentioned Terrell Dawkins practiced this week but wasn’t feeling well and won’t play Saturday. The hope is he’ll play next Saturday. Devonni Reed is “full speed” ready to roll, along with Brad Johnson.

South Carolina kicks off against Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

