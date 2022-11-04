Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri to host fundraiser in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Heartland food bank is hosting a food drive just before the Thanksgiving holiday. The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will be hosting a fundraiser on Tuesday, November 22, right before Thanksgiving. The fundraiser looks to raise money and collect food for those in...
ktvo.com
2 Kirksville women, Meadville man hurt in Linn County wreck
MEADVILLE, Mo. — Two Kirksville women were injured Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Linn County. It happened at 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 36 and 139 at Meadville. State troopers say a pickup truck failed to yield and pulled from Highway 139 into the path...
ktvo.com
Admitted thief, formerly from Kirksville, has to pay back thousands
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A former Kirksville woman charged in an embezzlement case avoids prison time, but she has to pay back the thousands of dollars she stole. Misty Brewer, 40, of Troy, Missouri, formerly from Kirksville, pleaded guilty recently in Adair County Circuit Court to a felony charge of fraudulent use of a debit device.
ktvo.com
Kirksville falls to Jefferson City, Putnam County shuts out Milan
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Putnam County football advances to the district title game shutting out a good Milan team 26-0. Kirksville falls to Jefferson City 43-21. North Shelby beat Concordia 50-30. South Shelby dominates Highland 42-0. Sigourney-Keota falls to Van Meter 45-0. Centerville can't keep up with Williamsburg, losing 35-0.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man badly hurt in Clark County chain-reaction crash
WAYLAND, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was injured in a Thursday afternoon crash in Clark County, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, it happened just before 12:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 136, two miles west of Wayland, Mo. The crash involved three vehicles, an SUV...
ktvo.com
Hannibal Regional willing to establish relationship with A.T. Still University
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — During the process of rezoning land for a new surgery center, City of Kirksville officials expressed some concerns they had to Hannibal Regional Health Care Systems. One concern we have told you about was the location of a future water tower in the City of Kirksville.
ktvo.com
Brashear Class of 2024 host annual Holiday and Craft fair
BRASHEAR, Mo. — A local group of juniors hosted their annual fundraiser at Brashear High School. Brashear's Class of 2024 hosted its holiday and craft fair inside the school gymnasium on Saturday. Vendors from across northeast Missouri sold several homemade items for visitors to enjoy, all in the theme...
ktvo.com
Chariton River Bridge construction forcing first responders to think ahead
NOVINGER, Mo. — A heavily traveled Heartland bridge will soon be replaced. The bridge over the Chariton River on Missouri Highway 6 is near Novinger. It was built in the 1950s. Corrosion and rust are two of the main reasons the bridge is being replaced. Contractors can start work...
ktvo.com
Safety tips for how to safely set up space heater
GREENTOP, Mo. — As the weather gets cooler, more people are looking to turn on the heat, but with that comes a fire risk. One of the top reasons for structure fires during the colder months of the year is improper use of a space heater. Experts recommend that...
ktvo.com
Daylight saving time is a great time to change your smoke detector battery
GREENTOP, Mo. — Did you already change your clock back an hour to prepare for daylight saving time coming to an end on Sunday?. If so, it's also a good time to change the battery in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Firefighters recommend that you change the battery...
