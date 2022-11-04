ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

Comments / 0

Related
ktvo.com

2 Kirksville women, Meadville man hurt in Linn County wreck

MEADVILLE, Mo. — Two Kirksville women were injured Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Linn County. It happened at 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 36 and 139 at Meadville. State troopers say a pickup truck failed to yield and pulled from Highway 139 into the path...
LINN COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Admitted thief, formerly from Kirksville, has to pay back thousands

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A former Kirksville woman charged in an embezzlement case avoids prison time, but she has to pay back the thousands of dollars she stole. Misty Brewer, 40, of Troy, Missouri, formerly from Kirksville, pleaded guilty recently in Adair County Circuit Court to a felony charge of fraudulent use of a debit device.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville falls to Jefferson City, Putnam County shuts out Milan

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Putnam County football advances to the district title game shutting out a good Milan team 26-0. Kirksville falls to Jefferson City 43-21. North Shelby beat Concordia 50-30. South Shelby dominates Highland 42-0. Sigourney-Keota falls to Van Meter 45-0. Centerville can't keep up with Williamsburg, losing 35-0.
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Brashear Class of 2024 host annual Holiday and Craft fair

BRASHEAR, Mo. — A local group of juniors hosted their annual fundraiser at Brashear High School. Brashear's Class of 2024 hosted its holiday and craft fair inside the school gymnasium on Saturday. Vendors from across northeast Missouri sold several homemade items for visitors to enjoy, all in the theme...
BRASHEAR, MO
ktvo.com

Safety tips for how to safely set up space heater

GREENTOP, Mo. — As the weather gets cooler, more people are looking to turn on the heat, but with that comes a fire risk. One of the top reasons for structure fires during the colder months of the year is improper use of a space heater. Experts recommend that...
GREENTOP, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy