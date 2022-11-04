Panthers announce running back Chuba Hubbard is out vs Bengals

Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers announced an important injury update ahead of their Week 9 clash against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to the team, running back Chuba Hubbard will miss this week’s game, his second in a row, with an ankle injury.

The report said Hubbard “did some limited work earlier in the week” but ultimately was ruled a no-go for this weekend. The franchise traded star running back Christian McCaffrey a few weeks ago and Hubbard was the backup who got elevated to the starting spot. But for now, D’Onta Foreman is the bell cow in the backfield. He went for 118 yards and three touchdowns last weekend against the Falcons, so clearly he’s a worthy replacement.

Foreman to start again in Week 9 vs. the Bengals while Hubbard sits a second week in a row. Elsewhere, there were other banged-up Panthers with playing statuses up in the air. So here was the rest of Friday’s injury report:

Two more Panthers OUT, others questionable

Safety Juston Burris and wide receiver Rashard Higgins will both sit vs. the Bengals as well. Burris due to a concussion and Higgins with an unspecified illness. Meanwhile, tight end Stephen Sullivan also has an illness that took him out of practice this week. Report suggests he’ll most likely sit this weekend too.

Two more defensive players are questionable to play as well. Cornerback Donte Jackson has an ankle issue that could keep him out this weekend. Although he did give it a limited go on Friday in practice. Lastly, defensive end Amare Barno is dealing with a knee problem but practiced on Friday. Still questionable to see the field Sunday.

Otherwise, the rest of the players ought to be good to go vs. Cincinnati. Panthers trying to bounce back from a brutal overtime loss in Atlanta with a win in Cincy. Going to be tough with the Bengals also trying to bounce back.