Alabama Football Weekend Recruiting Nuggets

Alabama commit Justice Haynes is the No. 2 overall running back on On3's 2023 rankings. (Joseph Hastings/BamaInsider)

Key visits to watch elsewhere this weekend

Several Alabama targets will visit other schools this weekend. Alabama commitment Justice Haynes, Top-100 running back from Buford High School in Georgia, is scheduled to return to Athens for Georgia’s top 3 showdown against Tennessee. Desmond Ricks, five-star cornerback from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, will attend the Alabama-LSU game in Baton Rouge.

Five-star corner sets commitment date

Desmond Ricks will officially visit Alabama at the end of this month. (Photo via Ricks’ Instagram)

Desmond Ricks revealed his final three which consists of Alabama, Florida and LSU on Thursday evening. Ricks will announce his decision on December 23 with plans to enroll at the school of his choice in January.

Ricks is scheduled to take an official visit to Alabama on November 25-27. So where do things currently stand between Ricks and the Crimson Tide? Be sure to read the latest intel piece from BamaInsider recruiting reporter Joseph Hastings: CLICK HERE!

Julian Sayin commits to Alabama

New Alabama quarterback commit Julian Sayin. (Photo Credit: Chad Simmons/On3)

Julian Sayin, the No. 2 quarterback in the 2024 class announced his commitment to Alabama on Wednesday. The Carlsbad, California native selected Alabama over Georgia and LSU. The decision, however was considered more of a battle between the Crimson Tide and Tigers.

“You think of the consistency, the standard,” Sayin told On3 Sports National Recruiting Director Chad Simmons regarding his commitment to Alabama. “The track record with quarterbacks, with winning games, draft picks, it’s the standard of college football.”

Alabama commitments shut down any speculation

New Alabama wide receiver Malik Benson. (Photo from Malik Benson)

Malik Benson, the No. 1 JuCo player in the country broke the Hutchinson Community College career receiving record during his game last Saturday. The Alabama commitment has continued hearing from other SEC schools including two playing against each other this weekend.

“My former wide receivers coach (Kody Cook) is now at Tennessee,” Benson told BamaInsider. “He thought Tennessee’s win against us would flip my recruitment. One game doesn’t determine anything. Bama could have lost every game so far this season, but I am still going there no matter what.

“I’ve been hearing from Georgia here and there. What’s funny about Georgia is they aren’t known for throwing the football, but whenever they throw the ball a lot they make sure to text me and say something like, ‘I know you saw’. It’s not very often.”

Benson spoke more about his commitment to the Crimson Tide, Alabama wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins attending his record-setting game and thoughts about the remainder of the season. READ HERE!

Jordan Renaud, Top-100 defensive end from Legacy High School in Tyler, Texas, returned to Tuscaloosa for the first time since his commitment last month. Renaud continues to feel the heavy amount of love from the Crimson Tide.

“I know Alabama will challenge me to make me the best version of myself,” Renaud said. “I know the standard of perfection is real at Alabama. I know there will some tough days. There might be days where I am sad or might cry, but pressure is what makes a diamond. Nobody could compete with Bama when it came to making my decision.”

Renaud goes in-depth on game day visit with the Tide, conversations with five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley and expectations for when he arrives in Tuscaloosa.

