'Annie' tour will feature Nebraska natives, focus on local pet adoptions
Harrison Drake and Carly Ann Moore are from Lincoln and are part of the cast of Annie. The production is working with the Nebraska Humane Society to increase pet adoptions.
Nebraska's Official Veterans Parade and Military Expo postponed
Bellevue Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release, Nebraska's Official Veterans Parade and Military Expo has been postponed due to weather.
klkntv.com
Nebraska woman shares story after long battle with lung cancer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Kimberly Buchmeier of Auburn was a 37-year-old wife and mother of three in 2011 when she got news that would change her life. She had lung cancer, but she had never smoked. In Nebraska, more than 650 people died of lung cancer this year alone,...
KETV.com
How much would the $1.9 billion Powerball winner take home in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win a record jackpot. Monday's Powerball drawing is worth an estimated, record $1.9 billion. There have been 40 consecutive Powerball drawings since August with no winner, ballooning the jackpot to the largest in U.S. history.
Human remains found in Colorado identified as missing 'Rainbow Gathering' camper
The human remains that were discovered near Adams Park earlier this year have been positively identified as Jacob Michael Cyr of Iowa, a man who was last seen in June at the controversial Rainbow Gathering event, according to the Routt County Sheriff's Office. This year, the Rainbow Gathering attracted thousands of campers to the Routt County backcountry.
This Nebraska Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
klkntv.com
Missing Nebraska woman may be in danger after disappearing without medication
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Endangered Missing Advisory is in effect across eastern Nebraska as of Thursday evening. Troopers are asking for the public’s help to bring Tiffany Harwood back home. They say the 21-year-old was last seen in Papillion on Tuesday, around 9:30 p.m. She’s about 5-foot-1...
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
klkntv.com
Tips to get your car ready for another Nebraska winter
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Every year, more than a thousand people are killed in vehicle crashes during winter weather conditions, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. And nearly another 100,000 drivers are injured in crashes from snowy conditions. While you can’t control the weather, you can prepare your...
KETV.com
KETV Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby's winter weather outlook for Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — How much snow will Nebraska get this winter?. KETV NewsWatch 7 Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby breaks down the outlook for the season, including why the Omaha area can expect big temperature swings, snow in February and March and about average cold. After winter conditions last year...
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska's first snow of the season in the forecast for Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could receive its first snow of the season Friday night into Saturday morning. Cool and wet conditions will continue most of the morning Friday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. Omaha could get a brief dry period in the late afternoon...
klkntv.com
Snow covers western Nebraska as Lincoln prepares for a wintry mix Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol is sharing photos of what people are waking up to out west Friday morning. The snow started coming down Thursday and has since covered roadways. These shots were taken across the Panhandle, including north of Chimney Rock. NSP is reminding everyone to...
These Nebraska Cities Are Some Of The Most Friendly-Friendly In The US
According to recent data.
KETV.com
'It's getting to be very serious': Nebraska drought update
OVERTON, Neb. — With 80% of corn and 97% of soybeans in the bin as of Monday — Nebraska's harvest is nearly complete. But the drought has taken its toll. Some predict yields will be down eight percent from last year. They might even be worse for some...
Legend Says Don’t Touch this Black Angel in Iowa Or You’ll Die
It's known as the creepiest urban legend in all of Iowa. It's a black angel that overlooks the grave in a cemetery. If you dare touch it, the legend says you'll die without question. Business Insider declared The Black Angel of the Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City as the most...
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks. The homes, which are owned and operated by Care Initiatives, are facing fines of up to $80,250, and additional penalties may yet be imposed by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The […] The post Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing Nebraska man located
HARTINGTON, Neb. (KELO) — Law enforcement in northeast Nebraska says a missing man is safe. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office updated it’s post about the missing man on Wednesday morning to say the man has been located.
Minnesota Department of Corrections searches for level 3 predatory offender, often seen riding Metro Transit
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is looking for a man convicted of criminal sexual conduct, who has allegedly violated the conditions of his release.According to the DOC, 38-year-old Brian Walter Landa is required to register as a Level 3 Predatory Offender because of his past convictions and possibility of re-offense. He's wanted on a federal warrant.He was convicted for second-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a 2017 case in which he groped a 12-year-old girl on a bus in Minneapolis. He also has a prior third-degree burglary charge.Landa frequently rides Metro Transit near University Avenue West in St. Paul, the Nicollet Avenue area in Minneapolis, and the intersection of Lake Street and 46th Avenue South in Minneapolis. The DOC says he was last seen wearing a blue and gray hat, a black zip-up jacket, and blue shoes with white laces.He is described as 5-foot-9, and weighs roughly 170 pounds.The DOC asks anyone who sees him not to make contact, but to instead call 911 or the DOC fugitive hotline at 651-775-5099.
