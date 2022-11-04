ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

TheDailyBeast

Secret Service Met With Oath Keepers Before Capitol Riot, Report Says

Prior to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, Secret Service agents reached out to—and even met with—members of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers, according to any agency official. A Secret Service spokesperson confirmed to CNN that Oath Keeper members sometimes reached out to the agency with questions about rallies. “We are aware that individuals from the Oath Keepers have contacted us in the past to make inquiries,” the spokesperson said, adding that the outreach was standard practice for the agency to maintain intelligence on groups that plan to demonstrate. The Washington Post previously reported multiple contacts between the group and the agency. Several Oath Keepers, including its founder Stewart Rhodes, are on trial for seditious conspiracy for their role in the riots. Last week, a former member of the militia group testified that Rhodes suggested he had been in touch with Secret Service agents.Read it at CNN
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Secret Service met with Oath Keepers before January 6, official confirms

Secret Service agents met with members of the right-wing extremist Oath Keepers group prior to the violent January 6 insurrection, according to a report.A Secret Service spokesperson told CNN that the agency had contact with the extremist group, whose founder and other members are currently on trial, as part of its standard intelligence-gathering duties.The official told CNN that members of the extremist group had occasionally reached out to the agency regarding items that they were allowed to bring to rallies.“We are aware that individuals from the Oath Keepers have contacted us in the past to make inquiries,” Secret Service...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

‘I’ll drag you into bed later’: Racy texts between Oath Keepers’ leader and lawyer revealed during sedition hearing

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Kellye SoRelle, the group’s legal counsel, appear to have been sharing more than just an ideology.Federal prosecutors revealed during the Oath Keepers’ trial on Monday that Mr Rhodes and Ms SoRelle had been exchanging text messages that suggest the two were involved in a romantic relationship."Speaking of f****** … if you need some come on over," Mr Rhodes texted the attorney in the days before the Capitol riot.Ms SoRelle said she could not, but Mr Rhodes insisted that he would "drag [her] into bed later”.Despite initially turning Mr Rhodes down, Ms SoRelle later...
The Independent

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes testifies in his own defence in Jan 6 seditious conspiracy trial

The founder and leader of a group accused of plotting to forcibly reject the outcome of the 2020 presidential election testified in his own defence, one day after prosecutors rested their case in a seditious conspiracy trial involving Stewart Rhodes and members of the Oath Keepers.His testimony marks an unusual and potentially risky move in a trial that has sought to expose the far-right anti-government militia group’s plans to “attack” the US Capitol on 6 January 2021, fuelled by baseless conspiracy theories that the election was stolen from Donald Trump.By taking the stand, Mr Rhodes opened himself to cross...
MONTANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Revealed: The Message Oath Keepers Boss Wrote for Trump Days After Capitol Riot

Four days after the Capitol riot, Oath Keepers militia boss Stewart Rhodes met up with a man named Jason Alpers in a Fry’s carpark to relay a message to Donald Trump. Alpers, who testified Wednesday for the government in the Oath Keepers’ seditious conspiracy trial, said he once served in special ops for the U.S. Army and could “indirectly” reach Trump. He said Rhodes typed out the following message: “President Trump, you can save the Republic by doing your duty as Commander in Chief... You must use the Insurrection Act... If you don’t...you and your family will be imprisoned and killed... You and your children will die in prison. You must do as Lincoln did. He arrested congressmen, state legislators, and issued a warrant for SCOTUS Chief Justice Taney. Take command like Washington would... Go down in history as the savior of the Republic, not a man who surrendered it...I am here for you and so are all my men. We will come help you if you need us.” Alpers claimed he never passed the message on “because I believed that the information provided during that meeting was one-sided.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Law & Crime

Oath Keepers Leader Doubles Down on Election Denial in Seditious Conspiracy Case, Testifies Neither Trump Nor Biden Won ‘Unconstitutional’ Race

Expounding upon his brand of 2020 election denial, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes told a federal jury in his long-anticipated testimony on Friday that President Joe Biden didn’t win the presidential race — but Donald Trump didn’t, either. “I believed that the election was unconstitutional, did not...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS News

Former President Trump suggests he is "very probably" going to run in 2024

Former President Donald Trump is suggesting he will likely make another run for office in the next presidential election. He made his strongest remarks since leaving office on Thursday during a midterm campaign rally in Iowa. Kathie Obradovich, an editor at the Iowa Capital Dispatch, joins CBS News to discuss how people on the ground in her state are responding to the former president's remarks.
IOWA STATE

