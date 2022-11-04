Four days after the Capitol riot, Oath Keepers militia boss Stewart Rhodes met up with a man named Jason Alpers in a Fry’s carpark to relay a message to Donald Trump. Alpers, who testified Wednesday for the government in the Oath Keepers’ seditious conspiracy trial, said he once served in special ops for the U.S. Army and could “indirectly” reach Trump. He said Rhodes typed out the following message: “President Trump, you can save the Republic by doing your duty as Commander in Chief... You must use the Insurrection Act... If you don’t...you and your family will be imprisoned and killed... You and your children will die in prison. You must do as Lincoln did. He arrested congressmen, state legislators, and issued a warrant for SCOTUS Chief Justice Taney. Take command like Washington would... Go down in history as the savior of the Republic, not a man who surrendered it...I am here for you and so are all my men. We will come help you if you need us.” Alpers claimed he never passed the message on “because I believed that the information provided during that meeting was one-sided.”

