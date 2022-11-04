ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WWMT

Important reminders for Election Day

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- This upcoming Tuesday, Michiganders will have an opportunity to vote for governor, the state attorney general, the secretary of state and more!. The Michigan Secretary of State wants to remind Michiganders of important voting information as they prepare to cast their ballots. Michiganders can check their voter...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Prosecutor: No ruling on Michigan AG candidate before Nov. 8

LANSING, Mich. — A special prosecutor investigating whether the Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general and others should be charged for attempting to gain access to voting machines said Friday that no decision will be made before Tuesday's election. Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said in a statement that...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Debates continue on daylight saving time

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Saturday night, you'll get your hour back, the one you lost last spring as part of daylight saving time. But when you change your clocks this fall, it could be one of the last times you have to do so. Daylight saving time...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Four West Michigan cities awarded funding to expand lead hazard services

LANSING, Mich. — A few West Michigan cities were among nine that received funding to expand their residential lead hazard control services to homes with a Medicaid-enrolled resident, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Zeeland business expansion: West Michigan business announces $300M expansion, looks to...
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo clerk's offices open Saturday to help voters before Election Day

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo's clerks offices are scheduled to open Saturday for voter registration and absentee balloting ahead of the Midterm election. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., voters can visit City Hall on West South Street, or the branch office in the lower level of the Bernhard Center on Western Michigan University's campus, to register to vote, request or return an absentee ballot, or vote early by absentee ballot, officials said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo community invited to participate in 'Hope Flag' art project

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — What do you think makes an emotionally healthy community?. Kalamazoo residents were invited to participate in an interactive 'Hope Flag' art project from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Epic Center second floor atrium at 359 S. Kalamazoo Mall, according to officials. Replacing AMC: New movie theater...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

From Old to New: Kalamazoo College plans to build and renovate residence halls, dorms

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo College is planning to renovate historic residence halls that haven’t been touched since the last ones were built in the 1960's. Officials said Kalamazoo College recently got approval from city commissioners to move along with a master plan on how the campus will develop over the next decade. This includes plans to add and improve residential life on campus.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a severe thunderstorm warning Saturday. The following counties affected include Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren. The warning is until 4:15 p.m. Outages: Consumers Energy prepare for power outages this weekend due to wind, storms. Stay with News...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Mendon, Lawton football teams keep state championship hopes alive

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Mendon Hornets have won 11 MHSAA state football championships, but have yet to win an 8-player state title. But Mendon taking a huge step towards that goal on Friday night, scoring 32 second half points in their 46-44 win over previously unbeaten Colon. The Hornets...
MENDON, MI
WWMT

Windy and wet Saturday may complicate weekend yard work

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Above average temperatures dominated the first few days of November in West Michigan, complete with plenty of dry time to work on outside chores around the house. Weather: Check the News Channel 3 weather page for the latest forecast. Raking and leaf blowing may get a...
KALAMAZOO, MI

