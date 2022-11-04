Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Important reminders for Election Day
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- This upcoming Tuesday, Michiganders will have an opportunity to vote for governor, the state attorney general, the secretary of state and more!. The Michigan Secretary of State wants to remind Michiganders of important voting information as they prepare to cast their ballots. Michiganders can check their voter...
WWMT
Prosecutor: No ruling on Michigan AG candidate before Nov. 8
LANSING, Mich. — A special prosecutor investigating whether the Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general and others should be charged for attempting to gain access to voting machines said Friday that no decision will be made before Tuesday's election. Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said in a statement that...
WWMT
Debates continue on daylight saving time
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Saturday night, you'll get your hour back, the one you lost last spring as part of daylight saving time. But when you change your clocks this fall, it could be one of the last times you have to do so. Daylight saving time...
WWMT
Four West Michigan cities awarded funding to expand lead hazard services
LANSING, Mich. — A few West Michigan cities were among nine that received funding to expand their residential lead hazard control services to homes with a Medicaid-enrolled resident, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Zeeland business expansion: West Michigan business announces $300M expansion, looks to...
WWMT
North Carolina soldiers donate marker dedicated to late Battle Creek veteran
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A marker to honor Army Staff Sergent Michael A. Dickinson's sacrifice is scheduled to be personally delivered by soldiers from Fort Bragg, North Carolina on Tuesday. Dickinson was killed in Iraq in 2006. The Battle Creek native was 26 years old and left behind a...
WWMT
Kalamazoo man found dead, Michigan State suspends players & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Kalamazoo County woman $100,000 richer after winning Powerball Lottery. A Kalamazoo County woman got a sweet treat instead of a trick this Halloween. Anne Vantongeren, 64, of Portage, won a $100,000 Powerball prize Monday from...
WWMT
Kalamazoo clerk's offices open Saturday to help voters before Election Day
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo's clerks offices are scheduled to open Saturday for voter registration and absentee balloting ahead of the Midterm election. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., voters can visit City Hall on West South Street, or the branch office in the lower level of the Bernhard Center on Western Michigan University's campus, to register to vote, request or return an absentee ballot, or vote early by absentee ballot, officials said.
WWMT
Equity, Inclusion and Recruiting: Kalamazoo National Guard Armory renovating soon
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo National Guard Armory, built in 1977, will undergo renovations to build a more equitable female facility. Officials said the armory will undergo a $4.9 million renovation. Currently, 66 female soldiers serve in Kalamazoo. “As far as what it means to me, it just feels...
WWMT
Kalamazoo community invited to participate in 'Hope Flag' art project
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — What do you think makes an emotionally healthy community?. Kalamazoo residents were invited to participate in an interactive 'Hope Flag' art project from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Epic Center second floor atrium at 359 S. Kalamazoo Mall, according to officials. Replacing AMC: New movie theater...
WWMT
Michigan Lottery: Powerball jackpot raised to $1.6 billion, a world record
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has been raised to a world record $1.6 billion, according to Michigan Lottery. The new cash option is $782 million. No winning tickets were sold in Wednesday Night's Powerball drawing. The next drawing is Saturday.
WWMT
Strong winds knock out power for more than 125,000 Consumers Energy customers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Whipping winds swept across Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 5, causing scattered tree and powerline damage. As of 10 p.m., just over 126,000 Consumers Energy customers were without power across Michigan. Approximately 30,000 of those customers were in West Michigan. Consumers Energy crews were expected to work...
WWMT
From Old to New: Kalamazoo College plans to build and renovate residence halls, dorms
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo College is planning to renovate historic residence halls that haven’t been touched since the last ones were built in the 1960's. Officials said Kalamazoo College recently got approval from city commissioners to move along with a master plan on how the campus will develop over the next decade. This includes plans to add and improve residential life on campus.
WWMT
National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a severe thunderstorm warning Saturday. The following counties affected include Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren. The warning is until 4:15 p.m. Outages: Consumers Energy prepare for power outages this weekend due to wind, storms. Stay with News...
WWMT
Mendon, Lawton football teams keep state championship hopes alive
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Mendon Hornets have won 11 MHSAA state football championships, but have yet to win an 8-player state title. But Mendon taking a huge step towards that goal on Friday night, scoring 32 second half points in their 46-44 win over previously unbeaten Colon. The Hornets...
WWMT
Residents to check carbon monoxide detectors as daylight saving time ends, MDHHS says
LANSING, Mich. — As daylight saving comes to an end Sunday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services urges residents to take action to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Furnaces and carbon monoxide detectors need to be checked to see if they are properly working, MDHHS said. Carbon monoxide,...
WWMT
Consumers Energy prepare for power outages this weekend due to wind, storms
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Damaging winds and storms are expected to affect the Lower Peninsula starting Saturday morning through Sunday morning, according to Consumers Energy. Areas in Grand Rapids and the southwest region are forecasted to see the highest wind gusts which could include up to 60 mph. The wind...
WWMT
Windy and wet Saturday may complicate weekend yard work
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Above average temperatures dominated the first few days of November in West Michigan, complete with plenty of dry time to work on outside chores around the house. Weather: Check the News Channel 3 weather page for the latest forecast. Raking and leaf blowing may get a...
WWMT
Martin soars, Constantine falters as high school playoffs play on
MARTIN, Mich. — It wasn't the fastest start for the Martin Clippers, but the finish was a stellar one, as Martin came away with a 56-14 win over Adrian Lenawee Saturday to win their regional final in the 8-player Division 1 playoffs. The win was the seventh of the...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries: Simple Treasures thrift store moves to new location
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries thrift store Simple Treasures has moved to a new and larger location. The thrift store is now located on 311 W. Kilgore in Portage formally occupied by Lee's Sporting Goods. The new location provides more space for the thrift store and an...
WWMT
Battle Creek police warn residents to lock vehicles after increase of thefts
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — There has been a significant increase in thefts of personal items from cars in the last few weeks, according to Battle Creek police. The thefts have mainly occurred in Gouguac Lake neighborhoods, police said. Police participated in extra patrols after noticing the trend of thefts.
Comments / 0