Auburn Live Recruiting Show: Recruiting continues, adjustments from Cadillac, new coaching candidate emerges

By Jeffrey Lee
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Csykf_0iysju0s00

Auburn football recruiting podcast: Today’s episode of Auburn Live’s recruiting podcast features the AuburnLiveOn3 recruiting team of Jeffrey Lee, Keith Niebuhr and Cole Pinkston, plus message board insider/fan correspondent “Jhead”.

We discuss Auburn’s efforts on the recruiting trail under interim coach Carnell Williams, visitors for next weekend’s game against Texas A&M, a new coaching candidate has emerged and more.

LISTEN via Spotify or Apple … OR …

