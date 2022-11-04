Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
2 Kirksville women, Meadville man hurt in Linn County wreck
MEADVILLE, Mo. — Two Kirksville women were injured Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Linn County. It happened at 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 36 and 139 at Meadville. State troopers say a pickup truck failed to yield and pulled from Highway 139 into the path...
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Knox County Thursday evening
KNOX COUNTY, Illinois — A Galesburg woman is dead after her vehicle left the roadway of U.S. Route and struck another vehicle head-on near Seminary Street in Knox County, according to Illinois State Police. Roly V. Molenga, 22, and her passenger Donnell Mathews, 25, also of Galesburg, were traveling...
kttn.com
Both vehicles demolished in Saturday crash that injures three
Residents of Kirksville and Meadville were hurt Saturday night in Meadville in the collision of a pickup truck and a sports utility vehicle at Highways 139 and 136 in Meadville. The driver of the pickup, 19-year-old Jaidrian Kasey of Meadville, was taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate...
977wmoi.com
Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County
VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri grass fire destroys 40 large hay bales
NEAR LAKENAN, Mo. — Two fire departments battled a grass fire in Shelby County Wednesday afternoon that eventually caught more than three dozen large hay bales on fire. Firefighters from the Shelbina Fire Protection District were called to a natural cover fire at just before 5 p.m. The fire...
KBUR
Weight restriction temporarily placed on Fort Madison bridge
Fort Madison, IA- A three-ton weight limit has been placed on the toll bridge between Fort Madison and Niota Illinois. The Hawk Eye reports that BNSF officials placed the weight limit on the bridge following an inspection that revealed an issue with the highway portion of the bridge. The weight...
ktvo.com
Admitted thief, formerly from Kirksville, has to pay back thousands
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A former Kirksville woman charged in an embezzlement case avoids prison time, but she has to pay back the thousands of dollars she stole. Misty Brewer, 40, of Troy, Missouri, formerly from Kirksville, pleaded guilty recently in Adair County Circuit Court to a felony charge of fraudulent use of a debit device.
ktvo.com
Convicted abuser from northeast Missouri gets 30-year sentence
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man who beat a woman for five days straight and tried to choke her learned his punishment this week. Kenneth Leo Spring, 53, of Luray, Missouri, was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 30 years in prison for two convictions of first-degree domestic assault causing serious physical injury.
KCRG.com
Muscatine family of four displaced after early morning house fire
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A family of four in Muscatine has been displaced after a fire destroyed their home and everything inside it early Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire in the 2800 block of Mulberry Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. Crews said the fire was brought under control...
Corydon Times-Republican
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
A resident of Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa contracted gangrene, according to state records. Inspectors also allege that a worker at the home yelled, “Shut the f--- up,” at a resident with a brain dysfunction. (Photo via Google Earth) Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man killed in Friday afternoon crash in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was killed in a Friday afternoon crash in Macon County. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 63, three miles south of Macon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a northbound van driven by Gregory L. Porter,...
ktvo.com
Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri to host fundraiser in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Heartland food bank is hosting a food drive just before the Thanksgiving holiday. The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will be hosting a fundraiser on Tuesday, November 22, right before Thanksgiving. The fundraiser looks to raise money and collect food for those in...
aledotimesrecord.com
Fire in Maquon causes estimated $3 million in damages
GALESBURG — A large fire engulfed a vacant former car dealership in Maquon on Thursday, causing approximately $3 million in damages to the 12,000 square foot building and vehicles inside. There were no injuries. Patrick Hohenbery, Chief of the Maquon Fire Department, said his department received the call for...
1470 WMBD
Now-former volunteer firefighter accused of setting corn fields on fire
LEWISTOWN, Ill. – A now-former volunteer firefighter in Fulton County is out of jail after being charged with Arson. Fulton County Circuit Court records indicate Dwight Sheets, 18, faces a felony count of Arson, along with five other counts of Attempted Arson. He’s scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in the case January 3rd.
KBUR
One dog dies in Burlington fire
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department says that one dog died in a Burlington house fire. According to a news release, at 3:41 PM Thursday, November 3rd, the Burlington Fire Department responded to 1430 Madison Avenue for smoke in the home. Firefighters arrived 4 minutes later to find light to moderate smoke showing from the single-story structure.
KCRG.com
Trial delayed; new date to be set for Fairfield teen accused of killing teacher
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has approved a continuance for the trial of Jeremy Goodale. According to court documents, the trial which was originally set for December 5th, 2022, will now be rescheduled in Scott County. Investigators believe Goodale and the other teen charged, Willard Miller, followed their teacher...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 3, 2022
Phillip A Covert (39) Homeless for FTA Driving Under the Infleuence,Operating Uninsured Vehicle & Driving While License Suspended and Adams Co warrant for Possession of Stolen Vehicle at 3700 Broadway Lodged 178. Diabolique D Benton (24) 625 Harrison for Adams Co warrants for Aggravated Battery, Domestic Battery and Interfering with...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man injured in Thursday afternoon crash involving dump truck
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon. It happened just after 3 p.m. on Highway 78 in Henry County, Iowa. According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, a dump truck driven by Jon Deshalter, 56, of Floris, was heading east when it left the roadway.
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Oct. 26-29, 2022
On 10/26/2022 at 09:30 AM Hanna A. Thomas of Versailles struck a deer on Cr 550N. @ 1.5 Miles East Cr 200E. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00. On 10/28/2022 at 06:57 AM Stephanie J. Smith of Mt. Sterling struck a deer on US...
ktvo.com
Safety tips for how to safely set up space heater
GREENTOP, Mo. — As the weather gets cooler, more people are looking to turn on the heat, but with that comes a fire risk. One of the top reasons for structure fires during the colder months of the year is improper use of a space heater. Experts recommend that...
