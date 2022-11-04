ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, MO

2 Kirksville women, Meadville man hurt in Linn County wreck

MEADVILLE, Mo. — Two Kirksville women were injured Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Linn County. It happened at 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highways 36 and 139 at Meadville. State troopers say a pickup truck failed to yield and pulled from Highway 139 into the path...
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Knox County Thursday evening

KNOX COUNTY, Illinois — A Galesburg woman is dead after her vehicle left the roadway of U.S. Route and struck another vehicle head-on near Seminary Street in Knox County, according to Illinois State Police. Roly V. Molenga, 22, and her passenger Donnell Mathews, 25, also of Galesburg, were traveling...
Both vehicles demolished in Saturday crash that injures three

Residents of Kirksville and Meadville were hurt Saturday night in Meadville in the collision of a pickup truck and a sports utility vehicle at Highways 139 and 136 in Meadville. The driver of the pickup, 19-year-old Jaidrian Kasey of Meadville, was taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate...
Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Knox County

VEHICLES: Unit 1 – Silver 2010 Hyundai Elantra. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Roly V. Molenga, a 22-year-old female from Galesburg, IL – Deceased. Unit 2 – Kyle J. Reffett, a 39-year-old male from Avon, IL – Airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. PASSENGERS:...
Northeast Missouri grass fire destroys 40 large hay bales

NEAR LAKENAN, Mo. — Two fire departments battled a grass fire in Shelby County Wednesday afternoon that eventually caught more than three dozen large hay bales on fire. Firefighters from the Shelbina Fire Protection District were called to a natural cover fire at just before 5 p.m. The fire...
Weight restriction temporarily placed on Fort Madison bridge

Fort Madison, IA- A three-ton weight limit has been placed on the toll bridge between Fort Madison and Niota Illinois. The Hawk Eye reports that BNSF officials placed the weight limit on the bridge following an inspection that revealed an issue with the highway portion of the bridge. The weight...
Admitted thief, formerly from Kirksville, has to pay back thousands

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A former Kirksville woman charged in an embezzlement case avoids prison time, but she has to pay back the thousands of dollars she stole. Misty Brewer, 40, of Troy, Missouri, formerly from Kirksville, pleaded guilty recently in Adair County Circuit Court to a felony charge of fraudulent use of a debit device.
Convicted abuser from northeast Missouri gets 30-year sentence

MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man who beat a woman for five days straight and tried to choke her learned his punishment this week. Kenneth Leo Spring, 53, of Luray, Missouri, was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 30 years in prison for two convictions of first-degree domestic assault causing serious physical injury.
Muscatine family of four displaced after early morning house fire

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - A family of four in Muscatine has been displaced after a fire destroyed their home and everything inside it early Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire in the 2800 block of Mulberry Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. Crews said the fire was brought under control...
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect

A resident of Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa contracted gangrene, according to state records. Inspectors also allege that a worker at the home yelled, “Shut the f--- up,” at a resident with a brain dysfunction. (Photo via Google Earth) Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West...
Fire in Maquon causes estimated $3 million in damages

GALESBURG — A large fire engulfed a vacant former car dealership in Maquon on Thursday, causing approximately $3 million in damages to the 12,000 square foot building and vehicles inside. There were no injuries. Patrick Hohenbery, Chief of the Maquon Fire Department, said his department received the call for...
Now-former volunteer firefighter accused of setting corn fields on fire

LEWISTOWN, Ill. – A now-former volunteer firefighter in Fulton County is out of jail after being charged with Arson. Fulton County Circuit Court records indicate Dwight Sheets, 18, faces a felony count of Arson, along with five other counts of Attempted Arson. He’s scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in the case January 3rd.
One dog dies in Burlington fire

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department says that one dog died in a Burlington house fire. According to a news release, at 3:41 PM Thursday, November 3rd, the Burlington Fire Department responded to 1430 Madison Avenue for smoke in the home. Firefighters arrived 4 minutes later to find light to moderate smoke showing from the single-story structure.
QPD Blotter for Nov. 3, 2022

Phillip A Covert (39) Homeless for FTA Driving Under the Infleuence,Operating Uninsured Vehicle & Driving While License Suspended and Adams Co warrant for Possession of Stolen Vehicle at 3700 Broadway Lodged 178. Diabolique D Benton (24) 625 Harrison for Adams Co warrants for Aggravated Battery, Domestic Battery and Interfering with...
Safety tips for how to safely set up space heater

GREENTOP, Mo. — As the weather gets cooler, more people are looking to turn on the heat, but with that comes a fire risk. One of the top reasons for structure fires during the colder months of the year is improper use of a space heater. Experts recommend that...
