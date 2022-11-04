Read full article on original website
Related
9 new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 18-22)
The nine top new movies you can stream at home this week feature big stars and bigger true stories.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, October 26
The only new show on Netflix's top 10 list for Wednesday, Oct. 26 is Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, a horror anthology series that premiered its first two episodes yesterday. It's fittingly at No. 6, as that's the most evil number of the top 10. It will roll out two episodes every day until Friday, so its placement on the list will surely rise as it adds more hours. And it deserves to go higher, because it's an unusually strong horror anthology.
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
HBO Max Price Will Head Due “North” When It Combines With Discovery+ Next Spring, Warner Discovery Streaming Czar JB Perrette Says; Ad Load On Cheaper Tier Could Also Double
By the time HBO Max debuts next spring as a fortified offering encompassing Discovery+, it will have gone three years without any adjustments to its price or the ad experience on the cheaper subscription tier. Get ready for that to change, with Warner Bros Discovery streaming and games CEO JB Perrette indicating prices will head “north” and the ad load could potentially double from its current level. Related Story As NBA Eyes Streaming Future, WBD Could Bounce Some Games To HBO Max/Discovery+ In “Creative” Deal Related Story 'Degrassi' Revival Series Not Moving Forward At HBO Max Related Story Warner Bros Discovery Chief David Zaslav On Conglom's...
CNET
Which Streaming Services Should You Cancel This Month? Not Netflix
OK, we know, we know. This is the month Netflix launches its ad-based subscription for $7. But you only get one stream with that, and prices on the other plans are not changing. With that said, it's a service you want to rock with this November for sure, especially with House of the Dragon, Rings of Power and She-Hulk already wrapped.
This David Tennant Crime-Thriller Series Is Crushing It On Netflix
Following its Halloween debut, Flixpatrol reported that the movie has climbed the streaming charts and become the most-watched series on Netflix. Rotten Tomatoes ranked it 58% on its Average Tomatometer and an Average Audience Score of 41%. This growth confirms that Tennant and his supporting acts brought their A-game to the set.
HBO Just Surprisingly Canceled One Of Its Emmy-Winning Shows After Four Seasons
HBO has canceled one of it's popular and Emmy-winning shows after four seasons.
Netflix's New Ad Tier Is Officially Here. What That Means for Viewers
The service will have commercials for the first time in its 15-year history.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 20
You have to go all the way down to the end of Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list to find something that isn't about murder, crime, or elves, more proof that Prime Video is cornering the nerdy dad market. However, I still haven't ruled out that the No. 10 show The Summer I Turned Pretty's Belly isn't an elf, so it could be a clean sweep. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is still the service's most popular show or movie, no surprise there, followed by Alexander Skarsgard's Viking film The Northman. Thursday Night Football streams tonight, with the New Orleans Saints visiting the Arizona Cardinals in what could be the third consecutive snoozer for Amazon's NFL exclusive broadcast.
ETOnline.com
The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Hulu in November 2022
This month, Hulu is saying goodbye to old favorites and saying hello to new TV series and movies. November is full of premieres you won't want to miss, including the new true-crime series, Welcome to Chippendales and the Jesse Eisenberg-led Fleishman is in Trouble. If you're searching for what to start streaming next, it's time to check out Hulu.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Chespirito Season 12 Free Online
Cast: Horacio Gómez Bolaños Edgar Vivar Florinda Meza García Angelines Fernández Roberto Gómez Bolaños. Chespirito Season 12 is currently not on Netflix. Movies and series tend to come and go quite a lot in the streaming service unless they're Netflix originals. A Netflix account starts from $9.99 and gives you full access to their library with ad-free viewing.
Netflix’s Ad Plan Is Missing Multiple Popular Titles
If you’re looking to save a few bucks by signing up for Netflix’s cheaper ad-supported plan, be aware: You won’t get the full catalog available to regular customers. Netflix already announced that a certain amount of its lineup — 5%-10% of titles, depending on country — would be unavailable on the ad tier because of licensing restrictions (which the company says it is working through). But Netflix didn’t specify which ones would not be in the mix. Now that Netflix has bowed the plan with ads, which costs $6.99 per month in the U.S., there’s some idea of what is not included,...
NME
Netflix’s ad-supported plan is missing some of its biggest titles
The new Netflix plan with adverts is missing a lot of popular films and television shows. After the streaming giant launched its Basic plan which would keep the remaining subscription price by introducing adverts, Netflix gave users the option to upgrade or stay at the same price. Those on the...
Nielsen Streaming Top 10: Netflix’s ‘Last Seen Alive’ Opens at No. 6 as ‘Dahmer,‘ ’Hocus Pocus 2′ Continue to Reign
“Last Seen Alive” debuted on the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 at No. 6 after the film’s Oct. 1 premiere on Netflix. Months after the film’s theatrical release in June, the Gerard Butler action-thriller managed to rake in 747 million minutes viewed. “Luckiest Girl Alive,” another Netflix film, also appeared for the first time on the chart, coming in at No. 9. The mystery based on Jessica Knoll’s novel of the same name earned 647 million minutes watched following the movie’s Sept. 30 premiere. Ryan Murphy’s “Dahmer” continues to dominate the streaming chart for another week. The limited series starring Evan...
Netflix Basic with Ads plan is now available: Everything you need to know
Netflix’s Basic with Ads subscription plan launched in several markets on Thursday. The new plan will allow Netflix subscribers to switch to or sign up for a more affordable membership. Priced at $6.99 per month in the US, Basic with Ads won’t offer a complete Netflix experience at launch, however.
Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On November 1, 2022
What movies and TV shows are trending on the Netflix Top 10 for Tuesday, November 1, 2022?
Netflix Basic with Ads launches on Thursday – without some of Netflix’s best shows
Netflix will launch its Basic with Ads plan on Thursday. That’s about a month before Disney will offer an ad-supported plan for Disney Plus. Netflix confirmed earlier this year that it’d offer customers a cheaper $6.99 monthly subscription that will play commercials. The hope is that customers will choose the cheaper tier instead of leaving Netflix. Also, advertising revenue might help the streamer’s bottom line.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
7 best HBO Max movies to watch before they leave in November 2022
Each month, HBO Max loses a bunch of movies. Here are our top picks for what is leaving HBO Max
Best streaming deals in November 2022: savings on HBO Max, Disney Plus and more
Save money with the best streaming deals and offers on Disney Plus, Prime Video and more...
