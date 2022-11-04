ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mays Landing, NJ

8 best places in NJ to get your delicious Thanksgiving desserts

The turkey may be the star of the show, but Thanksgiving dinner isn’t complete without the desserts. It’s the holiday that isn’t just a one-dish meal. Not only are you going back for seconds of stuffing and mashed potatoes, but there are a lot of different dishes to enjoy to put you in that food coma. You’re also in the middle of the sweet-tooth season.
How Soon Is Too Soon To Start Celebrating Christmas In South Jersey?

You've seen the memes about what happens the day after Halloween, right? If not, let me be the first to show you. There are people out there in the world that firmly stand in their belief that it is acceptable to dive right into the Christmas season as soon as November hits. I have to speak from experience and say that I can confirm that many of those people live in the good ole' Garden State. You see, there's a "go big or go home" attitude towards the holidays here in NJ that may have gotten a bit out of control. That depends on who you talk to, of course.
Shoplifting ring stole $60K in merchandise at NJ shopping outlet

JACKSON — A two-month investigation at the Jackson Premium Outlets led to the arrests of four members of a professional shoplifting ring. Jackson police determined that the Baltimore-based ring targeted the 70-store outlet off Route 195 among several around the northeast. The ring allegedly stole $60,000 worth of items in Jackson alone.
Are You Brave Enough to Walk the Shark Bridge in NJ?

Do you enjoy finding activities that will get your heart racing? If so, try stepping across Shark Bridge to put those nerves to the ultimate test. You may talk a tough game now, but we’ll see when you’re walking just inches above a 21-foot deep shark-infested aquarium full of deadly sharks anxious for their next snack. Are you still up for the challenge?
Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in N.J. as jackpot hits $1.9B

No Powerball tickets matched all the winning numbers in Saturday’s record-breaking drawing, but one ticket worth $1 million was sold in New Jersey, the New Jersey Lottery said. The prize of Monday’s drawing is expected to reach a new high of $1.9 billion. The second-prize winning ticket –...
Here’s Where You Can Get The Absolute BEST Sandwich in NJ

One thing we know a good deal about in New Jersey: a good sandwich. With no shortage of local, generational delis with fresh, premium ingredients, how could we not? Whether you have a taste for club sandwiches, breakfast sandwiches, Italian hoagies, meatball subs with bubbling cheese, fried chicken sandwiches, cheesesteaks & chickensteaks with fried onions and mushrooms, or nice juicy burgers, you're absolutely sure to find a darn good one in New Jersey.
New Jersey Are We Ready For Puppy Pot?

If you are like me, your favorite time with your puppy is when they calm down and get super snuggly and sleepy. Usually, puppies have two settings, high speed and comatose. Then as they get a bit bigger they develop their own fears just like anyone else. Every dog gets...
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

