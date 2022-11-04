You've seen the memes about what happens the day after Halloween, right? If not, let me be the first to show you. There are people out there in the world that firmly stand in their belief that it is acceptable to dive right into the Christmas season as soon as November hits. I have to speak from experience and say that I can confirm that many of those people live in the good ole' Garden State. You see, there's a "go big or go home" attitude towards the holidays here in NJ that may have gotten a bit out of control. That depends on who you talk to, of course.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO