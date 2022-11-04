ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan football reveals uniform combination for night game at Rutgers

By Anthony Broome
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MkB5R_0iysjCcG00
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh is in his eighth season at U-M. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Michigan football is back on the road this week and looking to move to 9-0 on the season. Now, we know what the Wolverines will be wearing when they head to Piscataway.

Despite rumors that Rutgers might use an all-white uniform combo on Saturday night, it will actually be Michigan sporting the white-on-white combination. It will be the first time this year the Wolverines sport that combo and first since last season’s 32-29 win at Nebraska, also in primetime.

In its previous two road games this season, Michigan wore a white jersey with blue pants at Iowa and the white jersey with maize pants at Indiana.

Michigan revealed the uniform combination on social media.

Michigan has worn the all-white uniform combination 3 times at Rutgers, all wins in the Jim Harbaugh era. The first was a 78-0 victory in 2016, followed by a 42-7 win during the 2018 season. The most recent game played in Piscataway was a 48-42 triple overtime win for the Wolverines during the 2020 campaign.

Vegas odds, game info for Michigan at Rutgers

The Vegas odds were revealed earlier this week, but overshadowed by the tunnel assaults after the 29-7 win over MSU. According to multiple sportsbooks, Michigan comes into this week as a 25.5-point favorite over Rutgers with the over/under set at 45.5. The low total and high spread suggests a defensive stifling of the Scarlet Knights on their home field.

Rutgers and Michigan have played close games over the last two years despite a 7-0 record in the series under Harbaugh. The Wolverines held on for a 20-13 win at home in 2021 and had a 48-42 triple-overtime victory the last time these two teams met in Piscataway.

Rutgers is 4-4 on the season, but has lost 4 of its last 5 games since starting the season 3-0. It was shutout by Minnesota last weekend by a margin of 31-0. Its wins so far this year came over Boston College, Wagner, Temple and Indiana.

Saturday night’s game from Piscataway will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast via Big Ten Network with Brandon Gaudin and former Michigan tight end Jake Butt on the call in the booth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

Betting odds released for Michigan vs. Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines, despite a lousy first half, not only hit the over all by themselves, but also covered the spread Saturday night against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Now the Maize and Blue return home for two straight games before the final game of the season. This week’s matchup is against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who gave Michigan quite the battle in Lincoln last year.
LINCOLN, NE
MLive.com

Michigan State vs. Rutgers kickoff time announced

It’s the last month of the regular season and Michigan State is heading into a first. The Spartans (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) host Rutgers on Nov. 12 and the game will kick off at noon and be broadcast on BTN, it was announced Saturday night. That will be the...
EAST LANSING, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan Football: Predicting the score of their final 4 games

Will Michigan Football win their final 4 games?Big Ten Championship Game. After winning the Big Ten Championship in 2021, the Michigan Wolverines have won their first eight games of the season in 2022 and they have set themselves up for another big run. On Saturday, the Wolverines should be able to handle their business against a struggling Rutgers team but what about beyond that? Will Michigan football win their final four regular season games to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, or will they get tripped up along the way? Here is how I see the Wolverines faring in their final four regular-season games in the Big Ten.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wemu.org

Days after dipping below $4 per gallon, gas prices jump in Michigan

Gas prices in Michigan took a surprising jump Thursday. Earlier this week, many commuters across Michigan were celebrating gas prices dipping below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded. As we head into the first weekend of November, the gas price average jumped 16 cents to $4.13. Adrienne Woodland is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Blake Harms Leaving WLNS-TV: Where Is the Lansing Meteorologist Going?

Lansing residents love the easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the entire 6 News morning team. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV.
LANSING, MI
Jalopnik

'Cranking' Fetishist and Ex-Michigan Republican House Candidate Caught Breaking into Car Dealership

Jordan Haskins is a former political candidate and a parolee in Michigan. He also happens to be a serial offender of a car-based fetish called “cranking.” If you weren’t aware of cranking, it’s the act of removing a car’s spark plug wires in order to make it run roughly to help achieve sexual gratification. Well, it’s apparently a very hard habit to shake, because Haskins was just caught doing it again.
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan gas prices rise overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
LANSING, MI
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
74K+
Followers
82K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy