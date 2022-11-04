Michigan football reveals uniform combination for night game at Rutgers

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh is in his eighth season at U-M. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Michigan football is back on the road this week and looking to move to 9-0 on the season. Now, we know what the Wolverines will be wearing when they head to Piscataway.

Despite rumors that Rutgers might use an all-white uniform combo on Saturday night, it will actually be Michigan sporting the white-on-white combination. It will be the first time this year the Wolverines sport that combo and first since last season’s 32-29 win at Nebraska, also in primetime.

In its previous two road games this season, Michigan wore a white jersey with blue pants at Iowa and the white jersey with maize pants at Indiana.

Michigan revealed the uniform combination on social media.

Michigan has worn the all-white uniform combination 3 times at Rutgers, all wins in the Jim Harbaugh era. The first was a 78-0 victory in 2016, followed by a 42-7 win during the 2018 season. The most recent game played in Piscataway was a 48-42 triple overtime win for the Wolverines during the 2020 campaign.

Vegas odds, game info for Michigan at Rutgers

The Vegas odds were revealed earlier this week, but overshadowed by the tunnel assaults after the 29-7 win over MSU. According to multiple sportsbooks, Michigan comes into this week as a 25.5-point favorite over Rutgers with the over/under set at 45.5. The low total and high spread suggests a defensive stifling of the Scarlet Knights on their home field.

Rutgers and Michigan have played close games over the last two years despite a 7-0 record in the series under Harbaugh. The Wolverines held on for a 20-13 win at home in 2021 and had a 48-42 triple-overtime victory the last time these two teams met in Piscataway.

Rutgers is 4-4 on the season, but has lost 4 of its last 5 games since starting the season 3-0. It was shutout by Minnesota last weekend by a margin of 31-0. Its wins so far this year came over Boston College, Wagner, Temple and Indiana.

Saturday night’s game from Piscataway will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast via Big Ten Network with Brandon Gaudin and former Michigan tight end Jake Butt on the call in the booth.