Texas vs Kansas State: How to watch, story lines, game notes, betting lines and more

(Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

The No. 24 Texas Longhorns (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) head to Manhattan, Kan. to face the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats (6-2, 4-1 Big 12). How to watch, betting lines, story lines, and more ahead of the important beginning to the month of November.

[Get FOUR MONTHS of Inside Texas Plus for $1!]

How to Watch

When: Saturday, November 5th

Time: 6 p.m. Central

TV: FS1

Listen: TexasSports.com

Betting the game

Money line: Texas -135, Kansas State +115

: Texas -2.5

Over/under: 54.5

All lines via Bovada.

Storylines

Status check on Texas’ 2023 NFL draft prospects ($)

Inside Scoop: Texas prepares for Kansas State ($)

Texas’ bye week scouting report ($)

How Texas matches up versus K-State’s defense ($)

Stopping speed in space in Manhattan ($)

Texas, Big 12 continue to work toward amicable divorce ($)

Notes

Texas leads the all time series with the Wildcats, 12-10. In 10 games in Manhattan, the Wildcats lead 7-3, though Texas has won two straight at Bill Snyder Family Stadium

Jason Benetti will call the action, with Brock Huard serving as the analyst.

Chris Klieman has yet to beat Texas as head coach of the Wildcats, losing last year to Steve Sarkisian in his first meeting with KSU.

Sarkisian mentioned Monday he took a recruiting visit to Kansas State in his time as a player. The Wildcats were led by Bill Snyder at the time.