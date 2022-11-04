Dan Mullen picks eight of the biggest Week 10 games, predicts a handful of major upsets
Dan Mullen, the ESPN college football analyst and former SEC head coach at Mississippi State and Florida, has released his picks for a bevy of big games from the Week 10 slate.
Among the games Mullen picked are
–Georgia, Notre Dame–Clemson and Alabama–LSU, and that doesn’t even include a some of the other ranked matchups taking place. It’s a great slate of games, and Mullen went bold with a few of his picks.
Mullen went 5-3 in Week 9, missing on picks for Auburn (lost to Arkansas), Oklahoma State (bludgeoned by Kansas State) and Wake Forest (turned over a win to Louisville). A respectable mark, but surely he can do better this week — though Mullen needs a few upsets in Week 10 to hit. He picked 10 games this week, and rankings are the initial CFP rankings that were released on Tuesday.
Dan Mullen’s Week 10 picks:
- Washington over No. 23 Oregon State
- No. 6 Alabama over No. 10 LSU
- No. 7 TCU over Texas Tech
- No. 24 Texas over No. 13 Kansas State
- Florida over Texas A&M
- Notre Dame over No. 4 Clemson
- Purdue over Iowa
- Florida State over Miami
- No. 3 Georgia over No. 1 Tennessee
- No. 21 Wake Forest over No. 22 NC State
Setting aside the pick Mullen made in the Georgia-Tennessee game, he’s gone back to the well with Wake Forest after eight turnovers doomed the Demon Deacons against Louisville. He’s also picked against Kansas State a week after the Wildcats smoked Oklahoma State — and Mullen’s pick. That’s some confidence.
And Mullen is riding with the Bulldogs, picking Georgia to be the first time to figure out a way to halt the Volunteer offense and keep an undefeated season going, while handing Tennessee loss No. 1.
Clemson certainly hasn’t been a juggernaut and Notre Dame looked quite good against Syracuse, but Mullen was bold enough to take the Irish to get a huge home win in what would certainly be a signature moment of Marcus Freeman’s early tenure.
Comments / 2