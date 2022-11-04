ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Dan Mullen picks eight of the biggest Week 10 games, predicts a handful of major upsets

By Andrew Graham
Dan Mullen, the ESPN college football analyst and former SEC head coach at Mississippi State and Florida, has released his picks for a bevy of big games from the Week 10 slate.

Among the games Mullen picked are

Georgia, Notre DameClemson and AlabamaLSU, and that doesn’t even include a some of the other ranked matchups taking place. It’s a great slate of games, and Mullen went bold with a few of his picks.

Mullen went 5-3 in Week 9, missing on picks for Auburn (lost to Arkansas), Oklahoma State (bludgeoned by Kansas State) and Wake Forest (turned over a win to Louisville). A respectable mark, but surely he can do better this week — though Mullen needs a few upsets in Week 10 to hit. He picked 10 games this week, and rankings are the initial CFP rankings that were released on Tuesday.

Dan Mullen’s Week 10 picks:

Setting aside the pick Mullen made in the Georgia-Tennessee game, he’s gone back to the well with Wake Forest after eight turnovers doomed the Demon Deacons against Louisville. He’s also picked against Kansas State a week after the Wildcats smoked Oklahoma State — and Mullen’s pick. That’s some confidence.

And Mullen is riding with the Bulldogs, picking Georgia to be the first time to figure out a way to halt the Volunteer offense and keep an undefeated season going, while handing Tennessee loss No. 1.

Clemson certainly hasn’t been a juggernaut and Notre Dame looked quite good against Syracuse, but Mullen was bold enough to take the Irish to get a huge home win in what would certainly be a signature moment of Marcus Freeman’s early tenure.

