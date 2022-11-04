ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Rapid Reactions from Kentucky's final exhibition game

By KSR
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LVPVR_0iysim5f00
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

The preseason is finally in the books.

On Thursday night, Kentucky men’s basketball won its second and final exhibition game before the regular season begins on Monday, Nov. 7 against Howard. UK took down Divison II opponent Kentucky State in Rupp Arena by a final score of 111-53, a much more encouraging performance than the first exhibition on Sunday. Antonio Reeves and Jacob Toppin led the way for the ‘Cats with 23 and 21 points, respectively.

Once the postgame press conferences were over and the Big Blue Nation cleared out of the building, the KSR crew took the court to talk about the night’s action. Listen to Drew Franklin, Jack Pilgrim, and Zack Geoghegan break it all down below.

Comments / 1

 

