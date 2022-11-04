Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Another 'Bachelor' Baby Is on the Way
The Bachelor alum Caila Quinn is expecting her first child with her husband, Nick Burrello. Quinn spoke about the exciting news with Us Weekly and shared that she is a little over three months along. The former reality TV star wed her husband in May 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Quinn...
Are ‘Bachelorette’ Star Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Back Together? Dating Details After Tino Split
Rekindled? Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia got asked out on a date by her runner-up, Aven Jones, following her split from fiancé Tino Franco. Keep reading to see what’s going on between the season 19 exes! Did Rachel Recchia and...
2 Women Return to Bachelor in Paradise — Only to Learn Their Connections Pursued Other Relationships
Host Jesse Palmer announced the end of the split-beach twist on Tuesday's episode of BiP This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise. The time has finally come for all of the singles to reunite on Bachelor in Paradise. Host Jesse Palmer informed the original ladies during Tuesday's episode that they could return to the beach, but warned, "You're going back to a very different beach." Jesse said the women didn't need to head back together and could start returning as soon as they desired. Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi made the journey...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Does Justin Glaze Find Love After Returning?
Justin Glaze returns to the beach after getting eliminated in 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8. Does he find love? Here are spoilers.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Victoria Fuller Says She’s ‘Very Happy’ Amid Cheating Allegations
Victoria Fuller says she's 'very happy' despite the cheating allegations surrounding her and Johnny DePhillipo. Here's the latest 'Bachelor in Paradise' drama.
Mel B Reveals She's Engaged to Rory McPhee and Dishes on His Romantic Proposal
Watch: Tyler Henry Predicts Spice Girls Reunion Tour in Mel B Reading. Melanie "Mel B" Brown confirmed she is engaged to her boyfriend of three years, Rory McPhee, and recapped the romantic proposal during a recent appearance on a special edition of U.K. series Celebrity Gogglebox. "He said, 'I love...
90 Day Fiancé's Debbie Johnson Defends New Boyfriend Tony's Controversial Tattoo, And Fans Aren't Having It
90 Day: The Single Life's viewers are upset after learning about Tony's controversial tattoo.
Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Must-See Photoshoot with Pregnant Alyssa Scott
Watch: Nick Cannon Poses for Maternity Shoot With Alyssa Scott. We're going to need a big lens for this big family announcement. Less than two weeks after revealing her pregnancy, Alyssa Scott appeared to confirm she was expecting her second child with Nick Cannon after sharing photos of their maternity photo shoot.
Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio
A couple since the first day they met on the beach in Mexico, Michael Allio (from Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette) and Sierra Jackson (from Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor) broke up this past week on Bachelor in Paradise. Many viewers were shocked, since they seemed to get along so well, but Michael said he felt […] The post Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio appeared first on Reality Tea.
ETOnline.com
'Bachelorette's Dale Moss Reacts to Ex Clare Crawley's Engagement (Exclusive)
Dale Moss is reacting to his ex's engagement. ET's Rachel Smith spoke with the 34-year-old Bachelorette alum at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in New York City on Tuesday, and he discussed Clare Crawley's recent reveal that she's engaged to Ryan Dawkins. "Everyone deserves love and the goal is...
Popculture
Aaron Carter's Fiancee Melanie Martin Speaks out After Singer's Death at 34
Melanie Martin, Aaron Carter's fiancee, released a statement following his tragic death at 34. Initial reports indicate that Carter was found dead in his bathtub on Saturday morning, Nov. 5 without foul play suspected. In addition to singing "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" and "I Want Candy," he also appeared on Lizzie McGuire and The House of Carters and competed on Dancing With the Stars. In 2018, he released his fifth and final album, LOVE. In a statement to the Associated Press, Martin asked for privacy and said, "We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."
Bachelor in Paradise’s Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s Son Dawson’s Baby Album: Family Photos
Doting on Dawson! Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are loving life with their baby boy since his January 2022 arrival. The Bachelor in Paradise alums announced in July 2021 that their first child was on the way. “Ashley has been a trouper and I love her so much,” the restaurant manager wrote via Instagram at […]
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars': Emma Slater Gives Personal Update Amid Divorce From Sasha Farber
Dancing With the Stars Season 31 got off to a little awkward star for pro dancers Emma Slater and Sasha Farber. The two are currently amid getting divorced after nearly four years of marriage. In an update on the situation, Slater admitted she surrounded herself with friends who support her.
WHAS 11
'Bachelor in Paradise': Tyler Reveals Why He Didn't Want to Go to the Boom Boom Room With Shanae (Exclusive)
Tyler and Shanae were never going to end up in the Boom Boom Room. ET spoke with one of Bachelor in Paradise's latest arrivals and he revealed why he didn't want to pursue something more with Shanae after their date. On Tuesday night's episode, Tyler was one of five new...
Rachel Recchia Says Door Isn’t Closed With Aven Jones, Hints at Tino Franco’s ‘Worst Moment’ and Addresses Greg Grippo Speculation
Nearly one month after the “big fat dumpster” finale of The Bachelorette — as co-lead Gabby Windey called it — Rachel Recchia is giving updates on her relationships with Tino Franco, Aven Jones and … Greg Grippo? “I’m not actively trying to date at all, but I do feel like I'm not in a position […]
Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Are 'Still Trying' For A Baby After Overcoming Marital Woes
The country sensation seems to have patched up recent relationship issues with her "ride or die" husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and is eager to start a family of her own. According to a source, “Miranda and Brendan are still going strong" despite small hiccups over the former police officer and award-winning singer's conflicting jobs. “He’s super supportive of her career and is with her every step of the way.”
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile Are Married: Details on Their Courthouse Wedding
Surprise! Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile are married after getting engaged on Bachelor in Paradise last year. “We decided to get married this morning at the New York Courthouse,” the newlyweds announced via YouTube on Thursday, October 27. The twosome revealed that they will have a full wedding ceremony...
Katie Maloney, 35, Is Dating Satchel Clendenin, 25, After Divorce & BFF Stassi Is ‘Happy’ For Her (Exclusive)
Katie Maloney, 35, is enjoying a “new” romance with Satchel Clendenin, 25, and her BFF Stassi Schroeder, 34, is fully supportive. The Vanderpump Rules star, who split from husband Tom Schwartz in March, apparently “isn’t putting too much pressure” on the new connection and Stassi “couldn’t be happier” for her. “Stassi knows things are still very new between Katie and Satchel but she couldn’t be happier for her friend,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not because she’s dating, but because she sees how happy Katie is with her life in general.”
Is Maria Baez Pregnant on 'Blue Bloods'? — Here’s What We Know
Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 and it’s already bringing the detective drama. With Jamie in the hospital, a heartwarming family dinner, Erin and Jack “in limbo,” and more, Episode 1 was eventful, to say the least. However, in spite of everything that happened in the premiere, fans seem most concerned with Maria Baez and her current motherhood status.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Cast Member Says He’d ‘Never Go Back’
Rick Leach never made it to the beach in 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8, and he recently told a fan he hopes to never return.
E! News
221K+
Followers
54K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3