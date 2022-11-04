Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
VIDEO: Record temperatures possible
A very warm weekend is ahead with record high temperatures possible in parts of the state. Shower chances increase across northern and western New Hampshire late Sunday. The work week starts warm, with cooler and breezy conditions making a return by midweek. Areas of valley fog will clear by mid-morning....
WMUR.com
Why is it so warm in New Hampshire in early November? Something is happening in the atmosphere
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire's weather pattern keeps things quiet into the weekend, but it also keeps things very warm. There is a strong ridge in the jet stream built overhead, otherwise known as an elongated area of high pressure, allowing for the warm air to the south to be transported north.
WPFO
A deep dive into Maine's winter forecast
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's winter could look similar to the last two years, with warmer than normal average temperatures and big swings in temperature and precipitation. Some of the highlights in CBS13's Winter Forecast for 2022/23 include:. Warmer than normal temperatures. Around normal precipitation. Around normal to below normal snowfall.
WMUR.com
Fireballs captured on video streaking across New Hampshire sky
MANCHESTER, N.H. — At least two fireballs lit up New Hampshire skies Thursday night. The fireballs were caught on separate cameras arcing across the sky. The first one was captured on a dash cam at 9:14 p.m. in Dover. The video, courtesy of Rob Wright Images, shows a brightening streak that flashes green before disappearing.
New Hampshire and Maine Are Getting Absolutely Screwed This Weekend
There's no way this is real life. It's November. IN NEW ENGLAND. And we're turning the clocks back this weekend. And we're getting absolutely screwed because of it. Maybe next to the fact that the rest of the country is on the metric system and we're the only country that isn't, one of the most controversial things that seems like it'll forever be debated is the time change.
Did you feel them? Earthquakes reported in NH, Mass. over the weekend
LACONIA, New Hampshire — A magnitude 2.3 earthquake shook the Lakes Region of New Hampshire early Sunday morning, one day after a similar quake was recorded off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The second earthquake to hit New England over the weekend...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
Can You Believe the No. 1 State New Hampshire People Move to the Most?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. New Hampshire has a lot going for it. It's got no state income tax, beautiful mountains and lakes, and a gorgeous, though small, seacoast area. What's not to love?
Will Massachusetts Actually See a Mild Winter for 2022/2023?
You have to love the weather in Massachusetts. It's one of those things where it can be difficult to prepare what to wear because on any given day you could be wearing shorts and a t-shirt one minute but then sweaters and jeans the next. That's why I never really store my summer clothes away when it's winter and vice versa. I like to be ready for temperature-appropriate clothing at the drop of a dime.
Travel Pulse Says This Place Has the Best Chicken Wings in New Hampshire
There's no such thing as a bad time for chicken wings. Whether you're in the mood for an appetizer, meal, late night snack, or something to munch on while hanging out with friends, you can never go wrong with wings. They're a gift from the food gods to us all.
nhbr.com
NH health officials warn of another fall Covid surge
New Hampshire could be at the start of another fall Covid surge, New Hampshire’s top infectious disease doctor is warning, pointing to a recent rise in the number of hospital patients with Covid-19. “There’s a good chance that this increase in hospitalizations is the beginning of the fall and...
2.3-magnitude earthquake reported in New Hampshire
A 2.3-magnitude earthquake hit New Hampshire Sunday morning about 3.6 miles northwest of Laconia. The earthquake occurred at 4:23 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and had a depth of 5.4 kilometers.
4 of America’s best Christmas towns are in New England, according to Travel + Leisure
Travelers seeking a charming holiday getaway will find four of the best Christmas towns in the nation in New England, according to Travel + Leisure. The publication recently released a list of the 25 best Christmas towns in the USA and included Nantucket; Newport, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Ogunquit, Maine.
WMUR.com
Dog hikes the NH 48
SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. — A woman finished hiking the NH 48 with her father and her furry friend. Alanna Grondine said she hiked New Hampshire's 4,000-foot mountains with her dad and 14-year-old dog, Bear. Grondine said Bear is trained for hiking and enjoys accompanying her on trails. Bear started...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire fugitives arrested in Rhode Island after crash
Rhode Island authorities arrested two fugitives wanted out of New Hampshire. Kelvin Lewis, 32, and Melanie Diperna, 23, stole a car in New Hampshire and drove it to Hopkinton, Rhode Island, police said. Law enforcement in different states labeled differing towns for Lewis. Diperna is from Northfield. Lewis and Diperna...
Granite State Poll: Senate & CD1 Too Close to Call in NH 11/6/2022
New Hampshire Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan and her Republican opponent, Don Bolduc, are neck-and-neck only days away from Tuesday’s election. In New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas and Republican Karoline Leavitt are also deadlocked. Incumbent Democrat Ann Kuster holds a small lead over Republican Robert Burns in New Hampshire’s Second Congressional District.
thelaker.com
A History of Airplane Crashes in New Hampshire
Airplane travel is among the safest forms of travel, trailing only the intercity bus. Unfortunately, when an airplane falls from the sky, the impact is seldom minor, and the results can be disastrous. According to the research team of Panish, Shea, Boyle and Ravipudi, “aviation accident rates have gone down in recent years, but the growing popularity of travel by private jet and helicopter threatens that trend.”
The Color of Maine Fire Hydrants Can Help You Avoid Death
I grew up on the New Hampshire/Massachusetts state line -- more specifically, the Salem, NH/Methuen, MA line. And if you know anything about that area, you know that Methuen turns into Lawrence pretty damn quick. It just so happens that there's a ton of graffiti in parts of Lawrence --...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire secretary of state expects high turnout for midterm election
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire's secretary of state expects 591,000 people will turn out to vote on Tuesday. Secretary of State David Scanlan said there potentially could be record turnout on Election Day. "We're expecting a really, really good turnout for a midterm election," he said. >> Voter guide:...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best pancakes in New Hampshire
Our viewers let us know where to find the best pancakes in New Hampshire. One viewer says Parker's Maple Barn makes the best buttermilk pancakes she's ever had, though they also make seasonal flavors, like these strawberry pancakes. 3. Flapjack's Pancake House in Lincoln. Flapjack's Pancake House features weekend specials...
