New Hampshire State

WMUR.com

VIDEO: Record temperatures possible

A very warm weekend is ahead with record high temperatures possible in parts of the state. Shower chances increase across northern and western New Hampshire late Sunday. The work week starts warm, with cooler and breezy conditions making a return by midweek. Areas of valley fog will clear by mid-morning....
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WPFO

A deep dive into Maine's winter forecast

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's winter could look similar to the last two years, with warmer than normal average temperatures and big swings in temperature and precipitation. Some of the highlights in CBS13's Winter Forecast for 2022/23 include:. Warmer than normal temperatures. Around normal precipitation. Around normal to below normal snowfall.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Fireballs captured on video streaking across New Hampshire sky

MANCHESTER, N.H. — At least two fireballs lit up New Hampshire skies Thursday night. The fireballs were caught on separate cameras arcing across the sky. The first one was captured on a dash cam at 9:14 p.m. in Dover. The video, courtesy of Rob Wright Images, shows a brightening streak that flashes green before disappearing.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WUPE

Will Massachusetts Actually See a Mild Winter for 2022/2023?

You have to love the weather in Massachusetts. It's one of those things where it can be difficult to prepare what to wear because on any given day you could be wearing shorts and a t-shirt one minute but then sweaters and jeans the next. That's why I never really store my summer clothes away when it's winter and vice versa. I like to be ready for temperature-appropriate clothing at the drop of a dime.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nhbr.com

NH health officials warn of another fall Covid surge

New Hampshire could be at the start of another fall Covid surge, New Hampshire’s top infectious disease doctor is warning, pointing to a recent rise in the number of hospital patients with Covid-19. “There’s a good chance that this increase in hospitalizations is the beginning of the fall and...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Dog hikes the NH 48

SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. — A woman finished hiking the NH 48 with her father and her furry friend. Alanna Grondine said she hiked New Hampshire's 4,000-foot mountains with her dad and 14-year-old dog, Bear. Grondine said Bear is trained for hiking and enjoys accompanying her on trails. Bear started...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire fugitives arrested in Rhode Island after crash

Rhode Island authorities arrested two fugitives wanted out of New Hampshire. Kelvin Lewis, 32, and Melanie Diperna, 23, stole a car in New Hampshire and drove it to Hopkinton, Rhode Island, police said. Law enforcement in different states labeled differing towns for Lewis. Diperna is from Northfield. Lewis and Diperna...
HOPKINTON, RI
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Granite State Poll: Senate & CD1 Too Close to Call in NH 11/6/2022

New Hampshire Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan and her Republican opponent, Don Bolduc, are neck-and-neck only days away from Tuesday’s election. In New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas and Republican Karoline Leavitt are also deadlocked. Incumbent Democrat Ann Kuster holds a small lead over Republican Robert Burns in New Hampshire’s Second Congressional District.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
thelaker.com

A History of Airplane Crashes in New Hampshire

Airplane travel is among the safest forms of travel, trailing only the intercity bus. Unfortunately, when an airplane falls from the sky, the impact is seldom minor, and the results can be disastrous. According to the research team of Panish, Shea, Boyle and Ravipudi, “aviation accident rates have gone down in recent years, but the growing popularity of travel by private jet and helicopter threatens that trend.”
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

The Color of Maine Fire Hydrants Can Help You Avoid Death

I grew up on the New Hampshire/Massachusetts state line -- more specifically, the Salem, NH/Methuen, MA line. And if you know anything about that area, you know that Methuen turns into Lawrence pretty damn quick. It just so happens that there's a ton of graffiti in parts of Lawrence --...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best pancakes in New Hampshire

Our viewers let us know where to find the best pancakes in New Hampshire. One viewer says Parker's Maple Barn makes the best buttermilk pancakes she's ever had, though they also make seasonal flavors, like these strawberry pancakes. 3. Flapjack's Pancake House in Lincoln. Flapjack's Pancake House features weekend specials...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

