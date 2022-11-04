ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chichester, NH

WPRI 12 News

Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Two Concord nursing home officials suspended after patients reportedly left in poor condition

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The licenses of two employees at a nursing home in Concord have been temporarily suspended after multiple reports of patients left in poor condition. Officials with Pleasant View Center said they were stunned to hear of the investigation because they didn't find out that two of their high-ranking employees were suspended until days after it happened.
CONCORD, NH
Z107.3

The Color of Maine Fire Hydrants Can Help You Avoid Death

I grew up on the New Hampshire/Massachusetts state line -- more specifically, the Salem, NH/Methuen, MA line. And if you know anything about that area, you know that Methuen turns into Lawrence pretty damn quick. It just so happens that there's a ton of graffiti in parts of Lawrence --...
MAINE STATE
VTDigger

Nurses union has new contract with Springfield Hospital

The contract, which will run through September 2025, includes language recognizing the hospital’s obligation to honor a staffing grid it submits to the state; safety and health provisions; and improvements to critical need and other specialty pay. Read the story on VTDigger here: Nurses union has new contract with Springfield Hospital.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire family searching for answers after pregnant cow dies from gunshot wound

WEARE, N.H. — A family in New Hampshire is turning to the public for help tracking down the person who fatally shot their pregnant cow. In a Facebook post, Weare resident Lisa Ilsley wrote, “You must have skipped hunter safety classes, where they teach you to be absolutely sure of your target. Despite color, I sit here tonight wondering how you could possibly mistake a 1200-pound cow for a deer.”
WEARE, NH
WMUR.com

Man accused of stabbing woman in Nashua arrested

NASHUA, N.H. — A man who allegedly stabbed a woman in Nashua was arrested in Rhode Island, according to police. Nashua police said Kelvin Lewis, 32, was arrested in another state. He was arrested in Rhode Island after a crash on Route 95 in Hopkinton, Rhode Island, Rhode Island...
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

Pedestrian struck by car in Nashua, N.H.

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police said a person was struck by a car in Nashua, New Hampshire Saturday morning. Officials are investigating what they called a pedestrian accident in which one person was hit by a car on Amherst Street at 8:30 a.m. The person was taken to the hospital...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Colder air makes its return to New Hampshire

After some record warmth this weekend, changes are on the way to start the week as colder air makes its return. As a front comes through there are some initial showers which will quickly clear for plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day today. While it remains warm to start the day with midday temperatures peaking in the 70s from Concord south and east, northern areas will only see 60's before cooler air and gusty WNW wind develops. Most spots will drop into the 50's and 60's in the afternoon with 40's and 50's by the evening.
CONCORD, NH

