New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
WMUR.com
Keene State College student suffers head injury after accidental fall in residence hall
KEENE, N.H. — A Keene State College student was taken to the hospital after suffering a head injury from an accidental fall in an on-campus residence hall, according to officials. Keene State College said the student suffered injuries from the accidental fall in an on-campus residence hall Sunday morning.
WMTW
Berwick mother sounds alarm over dangers of water beads as daughter fights for life
A Berwick woman is warning about the dangers of small children ingesting water beads, and is calling on a bead manufacturer to add additional warnings to its product as her infant daughter fights for her life after swallowing one. Folichia Mitchell says her daughter needed three emergency surgeries after a...
WMUR.com
Two Concord nursing home officials suspended after patients reportedly left in poor condition
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The licenses of two employees at a nursing home in Concord have been temporarily suspended after multiple reports of patients left in poor condition. Officials with Pleasant View Center said they were stunned to hear of the investigation because they didn't find out that two of their high-ranking employees were suspended until days after it happened.
WMUR.com
Volunteers clean up Veteran's Memorial Park ahead of Veteran's Day
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Volunteers cleaned Veteran's Memorial Park Sunday in Manchester. Volunteers from ASEZ WAO Group — standing for "Save the Earth from A to Z, We Are One Family" — said they came to the park to clean before Veteran's Day. Members of the environmental and...
WMUR.com
Monday on NH Chronicle: Erin Goes Pumpkin Racing
First you carve, then you decorate, but will it float? Erin paddles for glory at the Goffstown Pumpkin Regatta.
Fatal motorcycle crash in Seabrook, N.H. under investigation
SEABROOK, New Hampshire — A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Route 107 in Seabrook on Saturday afternoon, state police said. Police have not identified the victim following the 2:14 p.m. crash on Saturday. A preliminary investigation by state police found that a 2010 Toyota Corolla attempting...
Earthquake Centered in Laconia, NH Sunday Morning – Did You Feel It?
A magnitude 2.3 earthquake on the Richter scale shook the Lakes Region Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, the second tremor in New England in the past day. USGS maps place the epicenter of the earthquake in Laconia with 37 reports from several surrounding towns including Belmont, Franklin,...
2.3-magnitude earthquake reported in New Hampshire
A 2.3-magnitude earthquake hit New Hampshire Sunday morning about 3.6 miles northwest of Laconia. The earthquake occurred at 4:23 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and had a depth of 5.4 kilometers.
The Color of Maine Fire Hydrants Can Help You Avoid Death
I grew up on the New Hampshire/Massachusetts state line -- more specifically, the Salem, NH/Methuen, MA line. And if you know anything about that area, you know that Methuen turns into Lawrence pretty damn quick. It just so happens that there's a ton of graffiti in parts of Lawrence --...
Nurses union has new contract with Springfield Hospital
The contract, which will run through September 2025, includes language recognizing the hospital’s obligation to honor a staffing grid it submits to the state; safety and health provisions; and improvements to critical need and other specialty pay. Read the story on VTDigger here: Nurses union has new contract with Springfield Hospital.
New Hampshire family searching for answers after pregnant cow dies from gunshot wound
WEARE, N.H. — A family in New Hampshire is turning to the public for help tracking down the person who fatally shot their pregnant cow. In a Facebook post, Weare resident Lisa Ilsley wrote, “You must have skipped hunter safety classes, where they teach you to be absolutely sure of your target. Despite color, I sit here tonight wondering how you could possibly mistake a 1200-pound cow for a deer.”
WMUR.com
Man accused of stabbing woman in Nashua arrested
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who allegedly stabbed a woman in Nashua was arrested in Rhode Island, according to police. Nashua police said Kelvin Lewis, 32, was arrested in another state. He was arrested in Rhode Island after a crash on Route 95 in Hopkinton, Rhode Island, Rhode Island...
WMUR.com
30+ drivers clocked driving faster than 90 mph on I-93 Friday, New Hampshire state police say
SALEM, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is accused of driving 111 mph on Interstate 93 in Salem. New Hampshire state police said one of their planes clocked William Martinez-Torres, 39, of East Boston, driving that speed Friday morning. He was issued a summons for reckless operation. State police said...
whdh.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Nashua, N.H.
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police said a person was struck by a car in Nashua, New Hampshire Saturday morning. Officials are investigating what they called a pedestrian accident in which one person was hit by a car on Amherst Street at 8:30 a.m. The person was taken to the hospital...
NECN
Car Turning Into NH Casino Collides With Harley Davidson, Killing Motorcyclist and Injuring Passenger
A motorcyclist was killed Saturday afternoon when the Harley Davidson they were operating collided with a car turning into a casino in Seabrook, New Hampshire, state police said. Seabrook police responded around 2:14 p.m. to the area of 319 Route 107 for a reported crash between a car and motorcycle...
WMUR.com
Majority of Windham home sustains heat, water damage after fire, officials say
WINDHAM, N.H. — The majority of a Windham home sustained water and heat damage after an early morning fire, according to fire officials. The Windham Fire Department said just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, police and fire responded to a reported building fire on Simpson Road. Police got there...
WMUR.com
Video: Colder air makes its return to New Hampshire
After some record warmth this weekend, changes are on the way to start the week as colder air makes its return. As a front comes through there are some initial showers which will quickly clear for plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day today. While it remains warm to start the day with midday temperatures peaking in the 70s from Concord south and east, northern areas will only see 60's before cooler air and gusty WNW wind develops. Most spots will drop into the 50's and 60's in the afternoon with 40's and 50's by the evening.
WMUR.com
Vacant house fire in Peterborough appears suspicious, fire officials say
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — A vacant house fire in Peterborough appears suspicious, according to fire officials. The Peterborough Fire Department said it happened at 9:45 p.m. on Friday at 110 Grove St., across from Alltown. There was fire through the roof of the breezeway and in the front and rear...
