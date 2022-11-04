Read full article on original website
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
10 Places to Spend Christmas Alone in the USBecca CNew York City, NY
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
An Art Deco Café From Jaeger-LeCoultre Is Open In Manhattan For A Limited Time
Luxury watch company Jaeger-LeCoultre and French pastry chef Nina Metayer collaborated to inaugurate the Reverso 1931 Café last year, and now it’s here in NYC for a limited time until Nov 22. So what do luxury watches and french pastries have in common? The café pays homage to the Reverso watch. The piece was created in 1931 and is representative of iconic art deco design, a style popular in the 1930s for its polished geometric patterns. The café also pays tribute to the art deco style that remains throughout the landscape of New York City, such as the Chrysler building. Parisian pastry chef Nina Metayer is part of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s “Made of Makers” series where the company pairs up with innovative chefs, artists, designers, mixologists and more for different projects. Metayer’s delicious creations will be featured in NYC’s iteration of the café. Brooklyn-based lettering artist Alex Trochut revealed the “1931 Alphabet” specially created for Jaeger-LeCoultre. His sleek text design can be seen in the logo and lettering of the café. The 1931 Café is an homage to art deco style and previously boasted temporary locations in Shanghai and Paris.
Tickets Are Available To This Dazzling Winter Wonderland In Midtown
Dubbed the Miracle NYC, this festive adventure will have illuminated displays and holiday activities for kids, adults and families. Tickets are now on sale to one of the most vibrant holiday experiences located at 234 W 42nd St., in Midtown Manhattan which opens on Nov. 14. This alluring holiday adventure will light up Times Square more than it already is. Explore a mesmerizing winter wonderland through hundreds of lighting displays, as the event will boast more than five million dazzling lights on display. And it’s not just about lights! There are many activities, plus arts and crafts to take part in. Guests can bake, decorate (and enjoy!) cookies with Chip the Elf and create their own ornament. Kids can also relax with a special storytime with Mrs. Claus. There is even an opportunity to visit the North Pole Post Officewhere they can write and mail their very own letter to Santa Clause himself!
New Report Shows Which NYC Neighborhoods Are Best For Buying Property Right Now
It’s no secret that NYC’s housing market lately has been a disaster, but not only are many of us still are choosing to stay put, other people are also trying to find their own corner of the city with residents in 52 of the 100 largest U.S. cities saying they’d rather be living here. Thankfully, Street Easy is lending buyers a helping hand. They recently released a report in which they analyzed local NYC neighborhoods regarding price cuts and the total number of days homes have spent on the market from Q3 2021 to Q3 2022 in order to find...
therealdeal.com
Hager buys controversial site by Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Isaac Hager and Daryl Hagler have purchased the Crown Heights site where Bruce Eichner’s Continuum Company sought to build a 1,500-unit residential development, The Real Deal has learned. The pair paid $43 million in an all-cash deal for the former Spice Factory site at 960 Franklin Avenue, according to...
NYC Is Expected To End 2022 With More Rodent Sightings Compared To Last Year
While we’d argue that New York City is the best city, you can’t always have the good without the bad, and when we say bad we’re referring to those pesky, four-legged menaces that like to jump out at us in the middle of the night (or at virtually any hour of the day)…aka the city’s dreaded rats. According to city data NYC’s rat problem is the worst it’s been in over a decade, and the city’s reported rodent sightings are just further proof. Each year RentHop collects data from four major U.S. cities to analyze the levels of rodent activity...
This Luxury Outerwear Brand Froze Their Clothing In NYC, And Once The Ice Melts The Item Can Be Yours
Canadian luxury outerwear brand Moose Knuckles has just released its second capsule collection, and if patience is a virtue you possess, one of the pieces may be yours for free! Collaborating with American fashion label Eckhaus Latta, their new collection features 12 pieces, consisting of 8 styles that include the core Icon Jacket, Icon Parka, Bunny Hoodie, Puffer Vest and Jacket, and Parka Puffer along with lightweight quilted Vest and matching Pant…all items that perfectly suit their latest campaign. Moose x Eckhaus have unveiled ice sculptures on the corner of Lafayette Street and Kenmare Street as well as Ludlow Street and Division Street in order to celebrate their upcoming collab, each containing an item from their new collection. The rules are simple: once each ice sculpture has melted and the piece inside is revealed, it will be up for grabs by a lucky passerby. This means that if you happen to be in the right place on the right time, or if you have a lot of patience, you can be adding a brand new new item to your winter wardrobe completely for free. And considering the new collection’s prices range from $650 to $1,595, we’d say that’s a damn good deal!
Thousands of marathon revelers cheer on runners at crucial merging point in Brooklyn
Fifty-thousand runners from all over the world participated Sunday in the New York City Marathon.
This New Ukrainian Restaurant Is Serving NYC’s Beloved BEC Pierogi-Style
A new cocktail forward restaurant opens today in SoHo and they’re putting a Ukrainian twist on the classic NYC BEC. From the team behind NYC’sThe Pineapple Club in the East Village, Slava is taking over the space formerly known as Pegu Club. Here guests will be treated to insanely delicious drinks and contemporary Ukrainian cuisine from Beverage Director, Nazar Hrab, and Head Chef, Alex Scherbyna–both of whom are Ukrainian natives. In addition to beer, wine, and cider, Slava has a signature cocktail menu that will delight your tastebuds–there’s even a cocktail modeled after the classic Ukrainian soup Borscht, which is...
Customer, 25, found dying inside iconic Williamsburg social club Toñitas
A 25-year-old customer was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Medics rushed Xo-Pop to Woodhull Hospital, but he could not be saved. Local residents ...
A giant urban bathhouse is opening in Brooklyn next month
Spas are thrilling new neighborhood additions no matter what, but an urban bathhouse and wellness club focusing on treatments originating from all over the world is likely to bring a whole new level of excitement to any city area. That's exactly what World Spa, the new 50,000-square-foot space opening at...
This Iconic French Pastry House Is Bringing A Taste Of Paris To NYC
New York City and France are no strangers–an area in Nolita/SoHo has a rich history of French culture and immigrant communities and has therefore become NYC’s very own “Little Paris” neighborhood. And now us New Yorkers are getting even more of a taste of the Parisian lifestyle. Iconic French tearoom and pastry house Angelina Paris is popping up at French restaurant L’Avenue at Saks, and if you take any of our suggestions let it be this one–their pastries and hot chocolate are an absolute must-try. The Midtown restaurant will serve what can safely be considered the most famous hot chocolate in all of Europe alongside the cult-favorite patisserie’s Mont Blanc dessert, a dessert made of sweetened chestnut purée in the form of vermicelli and topped with whipped cream. In addition to the grab-and-go bakery, the pop-up’s counter space will also include a retail shop offering Angelina’s famous hot chocolate in bottle or powder form, as well as Cocoa and Gianduja spread creams, mixed teas, caramels, jams, chocolate boxes, and more, making it possible for visitors to bring Angelina’s fine dining experience to their own home.
Tower Records opens first new location in 16 years — sort of
Tower Labs, as its called, is said to be the first "new Tower Records location" to open since 2006, but it bears little resemblance to the retail outlets from the time.
Brooklyn lottery winners: Two Take 5 tickets worth $21,810 sold
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two Take 5 tickets worth $21,810 each were sold in Brooklyn for Saturday’s drawing, lottery officials said. The winning tickets were for the Take 5 evening drawing. They were sold at: Food and Deli by Neil, located at 31 Marcus Garvey Boulevard Lucky’s Wine & Spirits, located at 641 Marcy Avenue Take […]
Here’s when NYC’s next sunset after 6 p.m. will be
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the change of the clock, many New Yorkers headed home from work on Monday in the dark. There are weeks and weeks of that ahead. New York last saw a sunset after 6 p.m. on Oct. 25, according to timeanddate.com. Sunsets will continue getting earlier and earlier until the earliest ones […]
Girls, 6 and 8, hit by driver in Brooklyn: NYPD
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two girls were struck by a driver as they crossed a Brooklyn street on Monday afternoon, police said. The children, ages 6 and 8, were with their mom crossing midblock near 57th Street and Seventh Avenue around 2:15 p.m., officials said. The kids were hit by a Honda headed northbound […]
theeastcountygazette.com
Death in famous Brooklyn kosher bakery- Man found dead inside a bakery freezer
According to the authorities, an employee of a famous Brooklyn kosher bakery known for its black-and-white cookies was discovered dead in the store’s walk-in freezer early Thursday morning. It appears that 33-year-old Mahamadou Dansago’s death at Beigel’s on Avenue D was an unfortunate accident. According to the information from...
Two robbed at knifepoint at 42nd Street subway station in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – For many years, Times Square has been one of the safest places in New York City. That has changed. Crime, stabbings, assaults and robberies are on the rise in the heart of the Big Apple. On Tuesday, two people were robbed at knifepoint inside the usually busy subway station at 8th Avenue and 42nd Street. According to police, at around 4:40 am, two suspects approached the two passengers and robbed them at knifepoint. The NYPD Midtown South precinct is investigating. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Two robbed at knifepoint at 42nd Street subway station in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Vegan Donut Sensation Cloudy Donut Hopes To ‘Reverse Gentrify’ Brooklyn Heights
Cloudy Donut amassed an impressive amount of social media fame during the pandemic after opening up in Baltimore back in 2020, and now this vegan pastry sensation has made its way to NYC! Derrick and Justin Faulcon are the ones behind Cloudy Donut, which is a 100% vegan, small-batched, gourmet donut shop that features 44 mouthwatering flavors that rotate on a weekly basis for humans and pups! The fluffier-than-ever donuts (hence the brand name) use ingredients like applesauce, coconut milk, and shortening in place of animal products, and they’re fried in liquid vegetable shortening. You’ll find flavors such as Grapefruit...
ricentral.com
Staten Island Drill Rapper Richy Slick Is Taking Over The Drill Scene
Richy Slick and the 719 Drill Squad are the hottest rappers of the drill scene from Staten Island. Staten Island, New York Nov 5, 2022 (Issuewire.com) - Richy Slick is an independent artist coming straight out of the borough of Staten Island New York who has taken the drill scene by storm releasing smashing singles such as "Summer Madness" And "It's Up" along side teammate Jay Branch. Also releasing "Top Notch Opp" with 719 Sekkah who is another teammate on the 719 Drill Squad. Due to some legal complications, both rappers Jay Branch and 719 Sekkah are both currently incarcerated leaving Richy Slick to carry the 719 Drill Squad on his back. He is very ambitious and determined and values not letting his teammates down.
71-year-old woman beaten outside Chinatown fish market
NEW YORK – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a 71-year-old woman was beaten by a man outside a Chinatown fish market last week. Today, detectives released photos of the suspect wanted for assault in the incident at the Hung Kee Fish & Meat Food Market. According to police at around 1:30 pm, an adult black male engaged in an argument with a 71-year-old woman and her husband at the market. During the argument, the man began attacking the woman, punching her in the back of the head. The suspect left the scene before the police arrived. The post 71-year-old woman beaten outside Chinatown fish market appeared first on Shore News Network.
