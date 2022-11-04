Canadian luxury outerwear brand Moose Knuckles has just released its second capsule collection, and if patience is a virtue you possess, one of the pieces may be yours for free! Collaborating with American fashion label Eckhaus Latta, their new collection features 12 pieces, consisting of 8 styles that include the core Icon Jacket, Icon Parka, Bunny Hoodie, Puffer Vest and Jacket, and Parka Puffer along with lightweight quilted Vest and matching Pant…all items that perfectly suit their latest campaign. Moose x Eckhaus have unveiled ice sculptures on the corner of Lafayette Street and Kenmare Street as well as Ludlow Street and Division Street in order to celebrate their upcoming collab, each containing an item from their new collection. The rules are simple: once each ice sculpture has melted and the piece inside is revealed, it will be up for grabs by a lucky passerby. This means that if you happen to be in the right place on the right time, or if you have a lot of patience, you can be adding a brand new new item to your winter wardrobe completely for free. And considering the new collection’s prices range from $650 to $1,595, we’d say that’s a damn good deal!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO