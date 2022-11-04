ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jerry Jones Shares Timeline for Ezekiel Elliott’s Return

By Daniel Chavkin
 2 days ago

The running back missed Sunday's game with a knee injury.

Ezekiel Elliott missed last week’s game against the Bears with a knee injury , and because the Cowboys have a bye this week, the running back will have two full weeks to heal.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained that the team believes the running back will be healthy when it returns to action against the Packers.

“I expect Zeke back against Green Bay,” Jones said, via The Athletic ’s Jon Machota .

Elliott’s injury occurred late in the Cowboys’ previous game vs. Detroit, and the team chose to keep him out against Chicago so he could have back-to-back full weeks of rest. When Dallas returns from its bye, it has two big games on the road against the Packers and Vikings before playing the Giants at home on Thanksgiving in another important game.

This season, Elliott has totaled 443 rushing yards and four touchdowns, but neither of those numbers lead the team. Backup Tony Pollard used a big day subbing in for Elliott to jump his stats up to 506 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on the season.

However, Jones stood by Elliott as the team’s starter when he returns, even though Pollard has had a strong year.

“We’re going to go as Zeke goes,” Jones said, via Yahoo! Sports ’ Jori Epstein . “I really mean that. Zeke’s that important to this team and every bit as important as he was before the game. I really mean he’s that integral to our success this year.”

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, go to Cowboys Country .

