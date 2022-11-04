Commanders Great Dave Butz Dead at 72

The two-time Super Bowl champ was a pivotal piece of the franchise’s success in the 1980’s.

Dave Butz, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Commanders and Washington Ring of Fame member, has died at the age of 72, the team announced Friday. No cause of death has been disclosed.

Butz, a first-round pick in 1973, spent the bulk of his 16-year career in the nation’s capital, playing for Washington for 14 seasons. He won Super Bowls XVII and XXII with the franchise and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 1983, in addition to a second-team nod in ’84.

“We’re heartbroken over the loss of Washington Legend Dave Butz, a 2x Super Bowl champion and member of our Ring of Fame and 90 Greatest list,” the team wrote in a statement on social media. “Sending our deepest condolences to Dave’s family and friends.”

Butz, a defensive tackle, began his career with the St. Louis Cardinals as the No. 5 pick in the 1973 draft out of Purdue. He played with the team for two seasons before he was traded to Washington in exchange for two first-round picks and a second-rounder.

Once with the Commanders, Butz blossomed into one of the better defensive linemen of the decade. In 14 seasons with Washington, he amassed 59.5 sacks, which still ranks third in franchise history. He missed only four games across his 16-year career and was selected to the NFL’s 1980s All-Decade team, in addition to being named one of Washington’s 90 greatest players of all-time.

Prior to his career in the NFL, Butz starred for the Boilermakers, earning All-Big Ten honors and becoming a finalist for the Lombardi Award during his senior season in 1972. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.