ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Commanders Great Dave Butz Dead at 72

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aW36D_0iyshlF900

The two-time Super Bowl champ was a pivotal piece of the franchise’s success in the 1980’s.

Dave Butz, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Commanders and Washington Ring of Fame member, has died at the age of 72, the team announced Friday. No cause of death has been disclosed.

Butz, a first-round pick in 1973, spent the bulk of his 16-year career in the nation’s capital, playing for Washington for 14 seasons. He won Super Bowls XVII and XXII with the franchise and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 1983, in addition to a second-team nod in ’84.

“We’re heartbroken over the loss of Washington Legend Dave Butz, a 2x Super Bowl champion and member of our Ring of Fame and 90 Greatest list,” the team wrote in a statement on social media. “Sending our deepest condolences to Dave’s family and friends.”

Butz, a defensive tackle, began his career with the St. Louis Cardinals as the No. 5 pick in the 1973 draft out of Purdue. He played with the team for two seasons before he was traded to Washington in exchange for two first-round picks and a second-rounder.

Once with the Commanders, Butz blossomed into one of the better defensive linemen of the decade. In 14 seasons with Washington, he amassed 59.5 sacks, which still ranks third in franchise history. He missed only four games across his 16-year career and was selected to the NFL’s 1980s All-Decade team, in addition to being named one of Washington’s 90 greatest players of all-time.

Prior to his career in the NFL, Butz starred for the Boilermakers, earning All-Big Ten honors and becoming a finalist for the Lombardi Award during his senior season in 1972. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

Comments / 4

Related
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral

It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL's Referees On Sunday

Tony Dungy believes the referees played a role in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears. After the game, the former head coach posted a photo of new Bears receiver Chase Claypool getting hugged by a Dolphins defender while going up for a jump ball. The officials didn't call pass interference.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Sporting News

Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes

It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL 'Would Love' 1 Person To Buy Washington Commanders

It was announced this week that Dan Snyder will explore all options when it comes to selling the Washington Commanders. Though it's still extremely early in the sweepstakes for the Commanders, it sounds like the league has a preferred target. While on "Pro Football Talk" this Friday, Peter King of...
WASHINGTON, DC
NFL Analysis Network

Tom Brady Showing Interest In Playing With The 49ers?

2022 has been a difficult year for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. He retired earlier in the year, but that didn’t last very long as he was back with the Buccaneers less than two months later, ready to go for the upcoming season. However, things have not gone according to plan for him. Could he consider opting for a change of scenery and joining the San Francisco 49ers next season?
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Makes His Thoughts On Eagles Very Clear

The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Thinks There's A Clear Choice For NFL MVP

Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season there have been a number of compelling cases for NFL MVP made by the likes of former MVPs Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson along with rising stars like Jalen Hurts, Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley. But for Shannon Sharpe, the...
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

107K+
Followers
42K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy