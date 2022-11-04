Read full article on original website
European nations press FIFA for answers ahead of World Cup
European nations, including England, are pushing FIFA for "concrete answers" on issues relating to migrant workers ahead of the World Cup
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 15: Raheem Sterling
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. England has no shortage of star power on its team, but few players in the Three Lions' player pool have been a star for as long as Raheem Sterling. His experience and success at both the club and international level could be the difference for England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
BBC
World Cup: Qatar protests 'not a beauty pageant' - FAW boss
Speaking out on human rights at the World Cup is not a competition, the boss of Welsh football has said. The FAW is supporting the LGBT+ OneLove initiative during the World Cup in Qatar - where same-sex relationships and their promotion is criminalised. However, with the tournament two weeks away,...
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 16: Sadio Mané
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Sadio Mané's trophy cabinet is running out of space. In the last year alone, he's won the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, the African Cup of Nations and the African Footballer of the Year award. But he doesn't have the one trophy every player dreams of: the World Cup.
BBC
World Cup 2022: 10 European football associations respond to Fifa's 'focus on football' letter
Ten European football associations including those of England and Wales say "human rights are universal and apply everywhere" after Fifa asked nations competing at the Qatar World Cup to "now focus on the football". The world governing body wrote to all 32 teams following a controversial build-up to the tournament,...
England and Wales among 10 FAs urging Fifa to deliver on Qatar workers’ rights
Ten European footballing nations have called for a worker’s rights centre and compensation fund in Qatar
English FA and other European nations tell Fifa ‘human rights are universal’ ahead of Qatar World Cup
Ten European nations competing at the 2022 World Cup this winter in Qatar, including England, have responded to Fifa’s message to focus on football over politics by insisting “human rights are universal and they apply everywhere.”England’s FA, along with the likes of Wales, Portugal, Sweden and Germany, released a joint statement pledging to ensure the game’s governing body followed through on promises to provide recompense to migrant workers, while also reiterating that football had to use its standing to drive improvements throughout the world.Earlier this week, Fifa wrote to all involved nations amid rising criticism and perceived hostility toward the...
ESPN
Qatar World Cup: England, Germany call for FIFA to improve migrant worker rights
The football associations of 10 European countries, including England and Germany, have called on FIFA to improve migrant worker rights in Qatar ahead of this month's World Cup. "FIFA has repeatedly committed to deliver concrete answers on these issues -- the compensation fund for migrant workers, and the concept of...
Ghana endured a miserable AFCON and their fans have even called on DIVINE INTERVENTION ahead of the World Cup amid their poor form... but the likes of Partey, Kudus and Williams give them a chance of springing a surprise in the 'group of death' in Qatar
Ghana head to Qatar for the World Cup desperately hoping to avoid a repeat of their last major tournament. At the Africa Cup of Nations in January, Ghana, four-time winners of the continental competition, failed to make the knockout round for the first time in 2006 following a shock defeat to minnows and debutants Comoros.
What to watch out for at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup
The wheelchair rugby tournament kicked off on Thursday at the Rugby League World Cup as 3,033 spectators packed into the Copper Box to watch England open their account with a 38-8 win over Australia.Here, the PA news agency looks at how you can get into the tournament which will be televised over the next couple of weeks.What is wheelchair rugby league?The wheelchair competition has been introduced into the World Cup for the first time alongside the men and women’s World Cups. The game is played indoors with two teams of five and many rules follow the standard game of rugby...
African soccer still trying to fulfil promise at World Cup
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Henri Mouyebe slaps green, red and yellow paint on his bald head and big, bare belly before every Cameroon soccer game. He’s been transforming his hefty frame into a living, moving Cameroon flag for 40 years in support of his team. He...
videoageinternational.net
BBC Set to Offer Extensive Coverage of FIFA World Cup
The BBC has announced extensive digital, TV and audio coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022, to be held in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022. BBC Sport will be offering a variety of digital content exploring the World Cup from every angle, including live text commentaries, fixtures, results, previews, post-match reports and analysis of all 64 matches plus stadium guides and video features.
FOX Sports
Which Cristiano Ronaldo will show up for Portugal at World Cup 2022?
Even the biggest Cristiano Ronaldo fan will agree that Ronaldo's otherworldly career has at times been overshadowed by the accomplishments of this era's other resident superstar, Lionel Messi, widely considered the best player in soccer history. Ronaldo is one of the game's greatest in his own right, so naturally he's...
ESPN
Women's soccer not just USWNT anymore - England's Lucy Bronze
Barcelona and England defender Lucy Bronze says women's international football is no longer just about the United States women's national team ahead of next summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The USWNT have won the World Cup four times since 1991, including the last two, in France in...
AdWeek
The 2026 World Cup Has Already Begun For Coca-Cola
This year’s World Cup in Qatar doesn’t start until Nov. 20, but Coca-Cola is already trotting the World Cup trophy around North America like it’s 2026. For a major event sponsor like Coca-Cola, it pays to plan nearly a half decade in advance. After all, the soft drink giant contributes part of the $1.35 billion that soccer governing body FIFA expects in marketing revenue for the World Cup.
thecomeback.com
FIFA wants World Cup nations to “focus on football”
According to the FIFA produced movie United Passions, FIFA has never done anything corrupt. For people with half a brain knows that’s not the case. Nevertheless, FIFA wants to make sure the 32 countries at the World Cup ‘stick to sports.’. While Qatar is paying expenses for fans...
EXPLAINER: Sports in Qatar as country hosts 2022 World Cup
Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup but soccer isn't the only sport played in the Gulf Arab country. From traditional pursuits to worldwide competitions, Qatar increasingly has marketed itself as a host for sports of all sorts. Here's a look at some of them:TRADITIONAL SPORTSQataris enjoy the traditional sports of the Arabian Peninsula, particularly falconry. In Doha, Qatar's capital, there's even a hospital for the birds in the city's traditional Souq Waqif. Falcons both represent a sheikhly status symbol as well as a link to Qatar's Bedouin past. Falcons compete in beauty contests and races. Camel racing...
BBC
Rugby World Cup: England's line-out menu to counter New Zealand's blistering backs
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Dates: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 06:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. As England's players celebrated their World Cup win against Canada by watching the second semi-final from behind the posts, Abbie Ward...
EXPLAINER: Qatar's vast wealth helps it host FIFA World Cup
Qatar is home to roughly 2.6 million people, but only a small fraction — around 12% — are Qatari citizens. They enjoy massive wealth and benefits fueled by Qatar's shared control of one of the world's largest reserves of natural gas.The tiny country on the eastern tip of the Arabian Peninsula juts out into the Persian Gulf. There lies the North Field, the world's largest underwater gas field, which Qatar shares with Iran. The gas field holds approximately 10% of the world’s known natural gas reserves.âOil and gas have made the 50-year-old country fantastically wealthy and influential. In a...
