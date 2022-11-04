Aldi is selling a 6ft inflatable Santa for Christmas – and it costs less than £25

Whether it’s Christmas songs, decorations or the food we consume during the holidays, the festive period is always an exciting one for adults and children alike.

Speaking of decorations, while some people may restrict themselves to hanging baubles and tinsel on the tree come December (OK, mid November), we’d like to draw your attention to the ultimate festive decoration that’s sure to put you and your house on Santa’s ‘nice’ list this year.

We’re always on the lookout for new fun finds from Aldi’s Specialbuys section – and this inflatable Santa figure from Perfect Christmas is sure to put a smile on everyone’s face.

Complete with a built-in inflate fan, this Santa is both fun and easy to put up and, at 6ft in size, it’s the ultimate Christmas character to welcome guests to your home . Is this what festive dreams are made of? We think so.

Don’t be fooled by thinking this is only a decoration for the children – ticking all the boxes for adults too, it’s sure to add some festive cheer to the neighbourhood.

Aldi inflatable Christmas Santa: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

Inflatable, colourful and with a fun, festive design – what more could you want for your family this Christmas? In addition to being aesthetically pleasing, this blow-up Santa is also easy to inflate, coming with guide ropes and pegs, as well as being easy to store post-festivities. It comes with a three-year warranty too, so this Santa should see in a few Christmases, at least.

The inflatable decoration is corded but comes with a 10m lead cable, using the mains as its source of power. Weighing approximately 1.35kg, it shouldn’t be too tricky for adults to put up, either.

