ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Aldi is selling a 6ft inflatable Santa for Christmas – and it costs less than £25

By Amira Arasteh
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09IUjU_0iysgrl000

Whether it’s Christmas songs, decorations or the food we consume during the holidays, the festive period is always an exciting one for adults and children alike.

Speaking of decorations, while some people may restrict themselves to hanging baubles and tinsel on the tree come December (OK, mid November), we’d like to draw your attention to the ultimate festive decoration that’s sure to put you and your house on Santa’s ‘nice’ list this year.

We’re always on the lookout for new fun finds from Aldi’s Specialbuys section – and this inflatable Santa figure from Perfect Christmas is sure to put a smile on everyone’s face.

Complete with a built-in inflate fan, this Santa is both fun and easy to put up and, at 6ft in size, it’s the ultimate Christmas character to welcome guests to your home . Is this what festive dreams are made of? We think so.

Don’t be fooled by thinking this is only a decoration for the children – ticking all the boxes for adults too, it’s sure to add some festive cheer to the neighbourhood.

Read more:

Aldi inflatable Christmas Santa: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OqeGR_0iysgrl000

Inflatable, colourful and with a fun, festive design – what more could you want for your family this Christmas? In addition to being aesthetically pleasing, this blow-up Santa is also easy to inflate, coming with guide ropes and pegs, as well as being easy to store post-festivities. It comes with a three-year warranty too, so this Santa should see in a few Christmases, at least.

The inflatable decoration is corded but comes with a 10m lead cable, using the mains as its source of power. Weighing approximately 1.35kg, it shouldn’t be too tricky for adults to put up, either.

Buy now

Voucher codes:

For the latest deals and offers on homeware and furniture, try the links below:

To further prepare for December, we’ve rounded up Aldi’s best advent calendars for kids

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Mum says she saves thousands by buying Christmas presents second hand

A mum has admitted that she saves thousands of pounds by purchasing many of her Christmas gifts second hand. As you can see from the video below, second-hand gifts would be an absolute joy to some folks. Whilst some might recoil at the very suggestion, when you think about it...
Parade

Get Inspired By These 32 Christmas Mantel Decoration Ideas for a Festive Fireplace

One of the best parts about “decking the halls” for the holidays is getting to decorate your Christmas mantel. Whether you’re picturing it styled to perfection with boughs of evergreen or you’re thinking of trying something more colorful this year, there’s one thing all the best Christmas mantel decoration ideas have in common—and that’s that they’re 100 percent picture-perfect.
livingetc.com

Minimalist Christmas decor – 7 ways to have a merry yet elegantly festive home

These minimalist Christmas decor ideas will give you several reasons to scale back permanently in your decorations, not just this year but every year. This is because, clean, minimal, and pared-back decor allows you to live in the spirit of festivities for longer and even make the decorations a part of your everyday life.
WDW News Today

Giant Christmas Tree and More Decór Arrives at Magic Kingdom

The giant Christmas tree has been installed at Magic Kingdom, along with other decór for the holiday season. Peppermint sticks and toy soldiers line Town Square. In the center is the giant Christmas tree, decked with gold for the 50th anniversary. It’s topped with a golden star. The...
KARK 4 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Greyson F

Restaurant Served Moldy, Expired Food to Customers

Moldy food was served to customers to eat.Sandy Miller/Unsplash. Every kind of business or organization that works with food undergoes an annual health inspection here in Tucson. From fine dining restaurants to elementary school cafeterias, no food provider goes unchecked. Many of these locations strive for perfection, although the occasional minor infraction is common. These minor infractions have no impact on the overall quality and health safety of the food and what consumers eat. However, from time to time, some restaurants fail their inspections at such a grand level, it proves dangerous to eat the food provided until the facility makes dramatic improvements. Such is the case with one local restaurant, which received a whopping 24 violations, which makes it the worst-tested restaurant in all of Tucson for 2022.
TUCSON, AZ
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Woman disgusted at McDonald's after being 'given cheeseburger without the burger'

A McDonald's customer says she was left hungry and let down after ordering a late night snack from the fast-food giant. The woman claims to have ordered the £1.19 burger last night (October 11). While she was initially looking forward to the treat, her mood quickly changed when she...
The Independent

The Independent

909K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy