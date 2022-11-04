Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion
A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
cohaitungchi.com
7 Best Hikes in Maryland (According to a Local)
Growing up in a small country town along the Potomac River in Maryland, I’ve done my fair share of exploring the outdoors nearby. From rafting down the river to hiking the Appalachian Mountains, I’ve pretty much hiked every trail in Maryland that I could find. In this post,...
Nottingham MD
Maryland tourism continues strong recovery, reports increases in visitors and spending
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has announced that, according to an economic impact report released by the Maryland Department of Commerce, the state’s tourism industry is continuing a strong recovery, recapturing nearly 90% of pre-pandemic visitor spending. In addition, the state reported increases over pre-pandemic levels in the key sectors of lodging and restaurants. The state continues to experience a strong economic recovery as a whole, including an unemployment rate below pre-pandemic levels.
NBC Washington
Trio of $1M-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Virginia
The Powerball lottery drawing on Wednesday night didn’t mint any new billionaires — but three lucky players in Virginia and Maryland are still waking up richer. Tickets winning $1 million each were sold at a 7-Eleven on Soapstone Drive in Reston, a gas station in Baltimore and a Giant grocery in Calvert County, lottery officials said.
Three $1M Powerball Tickets In DMV Area; New Jackpot Swells Up To $1.5B
Nobody claimed the top $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but three from the DMV area are feeling lucky after winning seven-figure prizes in Wednesday’s drawing. In Maryland, lottery officials say that two $1 million winning tickets were sold, one at the Cross Keys Exxon on Falls Road in Baltimore City and in Calvert County at Giant on Solomons Island Road in Frederick.
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
mocoshow.com
$20,000 Mega Millions Ticket Sold at Wheaton Exxon
A Montgomery County man won $20,000 playing Mega Millions with a ticket he purchased at the Wheaton Exxon at 11310 Georgia Avenue, according to the Maryland Lottery. The same individual also won $100,000 playing Powerball in 2021. In related news, this Saturday’s Powerball drawing has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
travellens.co
16 Best Hotels in Maryland with an In-Room Jacuzzi
Maryland is one of the best states on the East Coast to enjoy waterfront activities because of its proximity to the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. Known for loads of delicious seafood and rich urban culture, Maryland has many options for tourists and travelers regarding accommodation. From themed boutique...
dcnewsnow.com
Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium location
The lease for FedEx Field is up in 2027. Local leaders in D.C. and Virginia are pushing for the Commanders to leave Maryland, while those in Prince George's County want it to stay. Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium …. The lease for FedEx Field is up in...
themsuspokesman.com
What’s at stake for Maryland this election?
A lot is at stake for Maryland’s 2022 midterm election cycle. There are three major seats are up for grabs this election season including governor, attorney general, and comptroller. The wins for Maryland candidates Wes Moore and Anthony Brown would be historic for Maryland as Moore could become the...
mocoshow.com
Over 100 Black Bears Killed in Maryland Annual Hunt
Per the Maryland Department of Natural Resources: Hunters harvested 103 black bears during the state’s 19th annual black bear hunt held Oct. 24-29 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties. The harvest comprised 41 male and 62 female bears. An additional 10 bears (3 male and 7 female) were harvested from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31 by farmers using their agricultural damage permits.
$1.2 billion Powerball jackpot has Maryland residents excited
BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Wednesday night’s $1.2 billion dollar lottery draw has people in Prince George’s County considering buying a ticket after a $1 million winning ticket was purchased at a grocery store in Bowie. It’s the second-largest Powerball Jackpot in 30 years. Seven people across the country matched the first five numbers […]
cnsmaryland.org
Hurricane Ian aftermath underscores flood risk to Maryland coastal areas
WASHINGTON – As Florida residents and officials face difficult infrastructure repairs and billions of dollars in damage to property following Hurricane Ian, Marylanders are left to wonder if they could face a similar disaster sometime in the future. Maryland is at significant risk of flooding in future years, according...
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces Operation Green Light to honor Maryland veterans
ANNAPOLIS, MD—As the nation prepares to mark Veterans Day, Governor Larry Hogan this week announced the State of Maryland’s participation in Operation Green Light, a new initiative to support military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the resources available to assist veterans and their families. The state’s outreach efforts are being led by the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA), County Veterans Affairs Commissions, the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo), and the Maryland Chamber of Commerce.
Maryland State Police 'Challenge Coins' Lead To Discipline For Department Members: Report
New derogatory “challenge coins” created by Maryland State Police officials have some in the agency in hot water in recent years, according to a new Baltimore Sun report. According to the report, in recent years, at least four members of the department have been disciplined for a “series of questionable tokens” that contain graphic or offensive language and imagery.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?
- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Rockville Pike Gas Station, Powerball Jackpot Rolls to $1.2 Billion
Lady Luck didn’t deliver a Powerball jackpot treat to any players on Halloween night, but she did deliver two $50,000 prizes in Maryland. The jackpot has rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1.2 billion for the Wednesday, Nov. 2 drawing and has an estimated cash value of $596.7 million. This is still the second-largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s 30-year history and is now the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The jackpot was last hit on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. Since then, there have been 38 Powerball drawings in a row without a jackpot winner. During that span, there have been 26 Powerball tickets sold in Maryland worth at least $50,000.
Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M sold at these 3 N.J. stores
The three Powerball tickets valued at least $1 million sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s lottery drawing were bought in Bergen and Middlesex counties. A $2 million Powerball ticket — sold with the Power Play for an extra $1 — was bought at Raceway gas station store at the intersection of Route 516 and Higgins Road in Old Bridge, though it has a Matawan mailing address.
WDBJ7.com
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A $1 million Powerball ticket was bought in Reston, in Fairfax County, for Wednesday’s drawing that did not produce a jackpot winner. The jackpot is now $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing. Virginia Powerball players won more than $2.1 million in Wednesday night’s...
WBOC
Maryland Voters Will Decide the Fate of Recreational Marijuana
SALISBURY, Md. - Ballot measure 4 asks Marylanders whether should be legal to use marijuana recreationally. It would be legal only for those 21 years and older starting in July of 2023. The General Assembly would determine use, distribution, regulation and taxation. Kris Furnish, president of Maryland Marijuana Justice, says...
Comments / 0