Olivia Attwood has withdrawn from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds, after just one day in the jungle.ITV said the former Love Island contestant, 31, had been told by the programme’s medical team that it was not safe for her to return to camp.Attwood becomes the first contestant to leave the show, which launched on Sunday night.She has been absolutely brilliant and she'll be very much missed on the showITV spokesmanA spokesman for ITV said: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.“Unfortunately the medical team has advised...

5 HOURS AGO