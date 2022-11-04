Read full article on original website
Drag Race UK's Dakota Schiffer has a message for people who don't think she's "draggy enough"
Rainbow Crew is an ongoing interview series that celebrates the best LGBTQ+ representation on screen. Each instalment showcases talent working on both sides of the camera, including queer creatives and allies to the community. Next up, we're speaking to Dakota Schiffer about her time on Drag Race UK season four.
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK makes history with seventh elimination
Drag Race UK spoilers follow. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK had a bit of a different look tonight (November 3) on the judging panel. Mama Ru was unable to join the panel in person, for the first time in Drag Race history. So it was down to Michelle Visage and...
Taylor Swift was dressed like a '19th-century street urchin' with brown teeth when she met Eddie Redmayne at 'Les Misérables' audition
Taylor Swift said her first encounter with Eddie Redmayne was "a nightmare." Swift told Graham Norton she was embarrassed during a screen test for "Les Misérables." She said they made her wear a "full 19th-century street urchin costume" and painted her teeth brown.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
Mariah Carey reveals she 'owns all' of her master recordings while teasing miniseries based on her 2020 memoir
Unlike pop star Taylor Swift, five-time Grammy winner Mariah Carey actually owns all of her master recordings, including 86 singles and 15 studio albums dating back to 1990. The 53-year-old R&B diva made the revelation while discussing what actress could portray her in the upcoming small-screen adaptation of her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.
Watch the Official Trailer for Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4'
Rihanna is keeping extra busy this season — she’s made her long-awaited music comeback with the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and is continuing to roll out new projects for her lingerie empire Savage X Fenty. Aside from its sportswear launch helmed by Adam Selman, the brand is also gearing up for the fourth edition of the Savage X Fenty Show.
Madonna’s latest TikTok video has fans questioning if she came out as Gay
(The Hill) — Fans are questioning whether Madonna is making a statement about her sexual orientation in her latest TikTok video. The “Vogue” singer posted a brief clip for her nearly 3 million TikTok followers on Sunday. In the video, Madonna is seen holding a pair of hot pink underwear, with the words, “If I miss, I’m Gay!” captioned on the screen.
Spice Girls Star Mel B Is Engaged to Rory McPhee
Congratulations are in order for former America’s Got Talent judge Melanie Brown, aka Mel B, aka Scary Spice of Spice Girls fame, who got recently engaged to her boyfriend Rory McPhee. Mel opened up about the romantic engagement in a recent interview. Mel B Engaged to Boyfriend Rory McPhee.
Olly Alexander says he won’t wear Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty after reported Johnny Depp appearance in fashion show
Olly Alexander (aka Years & Years) has said he will no longer be wearing items from Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty range after it was reported that Johnny Depp will make an appearance in the brand’s next fashion show. TMZ recently reported that Depp, who remains a controversial figure...
‘Where are you from, Enfield?’: Adele praises fan for pronouncing her name ‘perfectly’
Adele was delighted by a fan who apparently pronounced her name “perfectly” during a Q&A session. In a Q&A session called “Happy Hour with Adele”, the 34-year-old singer praised a London-based fan for the way she said her name. “I love that. She pronounced my name...
How new Netflix comedy 'Blockbuster' compares to the world's last Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon
Netflix's "Blockbuster" is not based on the real last Blockbuster in the world, in Bend, Oregon. How does the fake last store compare to the real one?
Simon Cowell Says He Would Revive 'The X Factor US' to Find More 'Great Groups' Like Fifth Harmony
Simon Cowell's The X Factor was the launching pad for successful groups including Fifth Harmony, One Direction and Little Mix It's never say never for Simon Cowell when it comes to an X Factor comeback. The British TV personality and record executive, 63, revealed that he's not opposed to bringing back his singing competition series — so long as it's in the United States. "I think about 24 hours ago, I just came to a decision, which is — literally I was thinking on my own, if I had a choice, I would...
Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell-Horner joins Gran Turismo movie
Geri Halliwell-Horner, former Spice Girl, has landed a role in the film adaptation of the bestselling racing video game Gran Turismo. That's right, Ginger Spice is heading to Hollywood, for arguably her biggest acting role since 1997's Spice World. Although she has dabbled in acting a little over the years...
My Policeman review – Harry Styles and co underwhelm in 50s Brighton-set plodder
Brighton, the late 1950s. Dashing young policeman Tom (Harry Styles) and his girlfriend, Marion (Emma Corrin), strike up a friendship with Patrick, a suave museum curator (David Dawson). Some four decades later, Patrick has been incapacitated by a stroke and moves into the couple’s south coast semi. But while Marion cares for him diligently, Tom wants nothing to do with him. What follows is a murkily lit, glumly functional slog that hauls itself wearily back and forth through the timelines, revealing the ties that bind them all together, to the accompaniment of a lot of lachrymose piano on the score.
‘Stutz’ Review: Jonah Hill’s Therapy Documentary Is Raw, Uncomfortable, and Deeply Moving
Jonah Hill’s therapy movie, Stutz—coming to Netflix on November 14— might just change your life. That’s Hill’s hope, anyhow. The 38-year-old actor best known for his roles in comedies like Superbad and 21 Jump Street had his own life changed when he met his therapist, Phil Stutz, at a low point in his life. I’ll admit, I was skeptical when I first heard that Hill had directed and starred in a documentary in which he interviewed his therapist. The idea is uncomfortable. Therapy is meant to be private, contained, and not spoken of in polite company… right? To broadcast your sessions...
Olivia Attwood withdraws from I’m A Celebrity after one day in the jungle
Olivia Attwood has withdrawn from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds, after just one day in the jungle.ITV said the former Love Island contestant, 31, had been told by the programme’s medical team that it was not safe for her to return to camp.Attwood becomes the first contestant to leave the show, which launched on Sunday night.She has been absolutely brilliant and she'll be very much missed on the showITV spokesmanA spokesman for ITV said: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.“Unfortunately the medical team has advised...
"I Live In Paris Now And Have Been Dreaming About Eating This For A Year": American Expats Are Sharing The Foods They Desperately Miss Abroad
"You've never really lived abroad if you haven't smuggled a whole suitcase of the stuff with you."
I’m a Celebrity 2022 – live: Olivia Attwood quits the jungle
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is back – and viewers are already obsessed with the “unflappable” Mike Tindall and Jill Scott.The popular ITV reality series returned for its 20th series, which is taking place in the jungle in Australia for the first time since 2019. Read The Independent’s review of the debut episode here.I’m a Celebrity was forced to relocate to Wales due to the pandemic, but this year’s crop of celebrities are back where the show truly belongs.During the first episode on Sunday (6 November), Tindall and Scott impressed the public with their supremely chilled...
WORLD PREMIERE: P!nk - 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again'
Audacy is bringing you the world premiere of P!nk’s new single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” all day on November 4, beginning at 12AM ET. Hear it all day long on your favorite Audacy Pop stations.
Giant Dog Demanding Owner Catches Her During 'Trust Fall' Delights Viewers
A dog displaying some unusual behavior in South Australia has gone viral on TikTok with over 2.7 million views. In the video, posted to the page @harrietandwilson, Harriet the Scottish deerhound can be seen sitting on her owner's lap on the bed with her back turned. As her owner moves their laptop out of the way, Harriet falls backwards in what looks like a "trust fall."
