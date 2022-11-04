Read full article on original website
Princess of Wales to show support for England at Rugby League World Cup match
The Princess of Wales will show her support for England at the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match.Kate is to attend the game against Papua New Guinea in Wigan on Saturday, her first match since succeeding the Duke of Sussex as patron of the Rugby Football League (RFL).She will meet players on the pitch and join a minute of non-silence, held to mark the tournament’s Movember Mental Fitness Match Day, before taking a seat to watch the match.Simon Johnson, chair of the RFL, said: “We will be delighted and honoured to welcome the Princess of Wales for the first time...
Champions League draw LIVE: Fixtures and schedule confirmed as Liverpool face Real Madrid and Chelsea, Man City and Spurs also learned fate
Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16, in a repeat of last season’s final. The Spaniards beat Jurgen Klopp’s side 1-0 in Paris to win their 14th title, having also defeated the Reds in the 2018 final.Elsewhere in the last-16 draw, conducted in Switzerland on Monday morning, Chelsea drew Borussia Dortmund in what promises to be an intriguing tie. Graham Potter’s side topped their group following impressive wins over Italian champions AC Milan, but the Blues are winless in their last four following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.LIVE! Follow the Europa League and Europa Conference...
Fred Reveals He Knew About Casemiro To Manchester United For Months
Manchester United star Fred has revealed he knew that former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro was going to join for months before it happened.
Report: Manchester City In Talks With Chelsea Attacking Prospect
With more and more Manchester City youngsters being given a chance under Pep Guardiola, the club's academy is becoming ever more enticing for the future generation of footballers.
Bombshell Liverpool sale update drops amid Champions League Round of 16 draw
By and large, Fenway Sports Group (FSG)’s tenure as owners of the storied English football club Liverpool has been a huge success. It didn’t take long for Liverpool to return to its former glory after FSG finalized the club’s purchase in October 2010, challenging for the Premier League title in 2013. After Jurgen Klopp’s appointment in 2015, the club then achieved heights it never reached before, winning their first ever PL title in 2020 in dominant fashion.
BBC
Merthyr Town eyeing FA Cup 'opportunity' - Ricardo Rees
FA Cup - Buxton v Merthyr Town. Date: Saturday, 5 November Time:15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales Sport. Merthyr Town striker Ricardo Rees believes the side are capable of advancing in the FA Cup and secure a lucrative tie against an EFL team in the second round. Southern...
Gabriel guides Arsenal back to the Premier League summit
Gabriel fired Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.The central defender stabbed Bukayo Saka’s 63rd minute cross over the line after it had evaded all the blue shirts at the near post to edge the Gunners ahead of Manchester City once again.Chelsea had been looking to return to winning ways in the league having been hammered 4-1 at Brighton the previous weekend as manager Graham Potter suffered his first loss since taking charge in September.⏱ Miggy's eighth goal of the season has us in front at the break!#SOUNEW...
SkySports
Women's Super League round-up: Arsenal continue perfect start while Villa win at Liverpool
WSL round-up after a Sunday full of action; wins for Arsenal, Man Utd, Man City, Aston Villa and Brighton. Arsenal continued their perfect start to the Women's Super League season with a 4-0 win at bottom side Leicester to move top of the table. Frida Maanum, Caitlin Foord and Steph...
Yardbarker
Pundit explains his worries about Chelsea under Graham Potter
Chelsea manager Graham Potter may already be starting to feel the heat after a poor run of form in the Premier League. The former Brighton boss was a surprise replacement for the hugely successful Thomas Tuchel earlier this season, and though it’s still early days for him and he’ll surely be given time at Stamford Bridge, his side’s recent performances do look quite a concern.
What to watch out for at the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup
The wheelchair rugby tournament kicked off on Thursday at the Rugby League World Cup as 3,033 spectators packed into the Copper Box to watch England open their account with a 38-8 win over Australia.Here, the PA news agency looks at how you can get into the tournament which will be televised over the next couple of weeks.What is wheelchair rugby league?The wheelchair competition has been introduced into the World Cup for the first time alongside the men and women’s World Cups. The game is played indoors with two teams of five and many rules follow the standard game of rugby...
Southampton sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after one win in last nine Premier League games
Southampton have sacked manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after a dismal run of only one win in their past nine Premier League games saw them sink into the relegation zone.Hasenhuttl’s side were well beaten by Newcastle United on the weekend, losing 4-1 at St Mary’s Stadium, and they were booed off the pitch at the final whistle. Asked after the game if he saw a way out of their current troubles, the Austrian manager responded: “No, not at the moment.”Hasenhuttl was appointed in December 2018 and took the club to an impressive 11th-placed finish in the Premier League in his first full...
BBC
Everton 0-2 Leicester: James Maddison 'built for World Cup' - but are Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hopes over?
With just days to go until Gareth Southgate announces his final England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, James Maddison could hardly have picked a better time to remind the Three Lions boss of his outstanding capabilities. The 25-year-old continued his fine recent form with an influential display...
BBC
Aston Villa 3-1 Man Utd - analysis
I don't think I have heard Erik ten Hag be as critical as he was about his side's performance since he became Manchester United boss. "The Dutchman called the display "unacceptable" and criticised "stupid" crosses aimed at Cristiano Ronaldo, something he insisted was not part of his gameplan. As up...
BBC
Analyis: Tottenham 1-2 Liverpool
Liverpool’s indifferent form is reflected in the fact that the win at Tottenham was their first on their travels in the Premier League this season. It is an unlikely stat given the way Jurgen Klopp’s side have steamrollered teams home and away in recent campaigns but the Liverpool manager will hope this vital win will provide further momentum after the Champions League victory against Napoli at Anfield.
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Liverpool owes their existence to Everton?
That’s right, the historic home of Liverpool Football Club was home to Everton long before LFC were formed. Mind. Blown. Everton moved to Anfield because they were kicked out of their previous home due to rowdy scenes in a cup win, as they rented the stadium from local brewers, the Orrell Brothers, who then donated it to the local Stanley Hospital.
BBC
Champions League last 16 draw: Liverpool to face Real Madrid again
Liverpool have drawn holders Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League in a repeat of last season's final. Fourteen-time winners Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in last year's final in Paris thanks to a goal from Vinicius Junior in the 59th minute. Premier League champions Manchester City...
NBC Sports
Chelsea vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Chelsea host Arsenal in a huge London derby at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as the Blues aim to slow down the Gunners. Graham Potter’s Chelsea will be looking to respond to their humbling 4-1 defeat at Brighton last weekend as the Blues are struggling for consistency with formations, personnel and results all very unpredictable. They did beat Dinamo Zagreb in midweek at home as Potter once again shuffled his pack but injuries are becoming a real concern. Chelsea sit 10 points behind Arsenal heading into this derby.
NBC Sports
Surging Crystal Palace grabs late, late win at West Ham
Crystal Palace beat West Ham as a 94th minute winner from Michael Olise secured a first away win of the season for the Eagles. Said Benrahma had put West Ham ahead but Wilfried Zaha equalized in the first half and Palace always looked more dangerous going forward. Both teams had...
BBC
FA Cup: Woking v Oxford tie postponed after heavy rain
National League Woking's FA Cup tie against League One side Oxford United has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch. The game was called off on Sunday morning following an inspection at Woking's Laithwaite Community Stadium after heavy overnight rain. A new date for the first-round tie has yet to...
Arsenal reach Women’s Super League summit with win over Leicester
Arsenal continued their perfect start to the Women’s Super League season with a 4-0 win at bottom side Leicester to move top of the table.Frida Maanum, Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley all found the net in the first half to give the visitors a commanding lead, with Catley scoring directly from a 38th-minute corner.Stina Blackstenius completed the rout early in the second half as Jonas Eidevall’s side completed a sixth straight win and a 14th consecutive league victory in a run dating back to last season.Manchester United had the chance to regain top spot in the day’s late game against...
