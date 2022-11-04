Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Jim Kernan – Service 11/10/22 11 a.m.
Jim Kernan of Bonne Terre died last Wednesday at the age of 80. The funeral service will be Thursday morning at 11 o’clock at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be in the Marvin Chapel Church Cemetery in Bonne Terre. Visitation is Wednesday starting at...
mymoinfo.com
Keith Pinkston – Service 11/8/22 11 a.m.
Keith Pinkston of Bonne Terre died Saturday at the age of 56. His visitation will be held on Tuesday morning at 10 o’clock with a funeral service set for 11 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Burial will be in the Aulsbury Chapel Cemetery in...
mymoinfo.com
Bonnie Muriel Skaggs – Service 11/8/22 10 a.m.
Bonnie Muriel Skaggs of Desloge died last Thursday at the age of 74. A funeral mass will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Park Hills on Tuesday morning at 10 o’clock. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is Monday from 5-8 at...
mymoinfo.com
William “Willie” Calvin Rogers – Celebration Of Life
William “Willie” Calvin Rogers of Farmington died last Thursday at the age of 66. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
myleaderpaper.com
County firefighters help with search, rescue in Mark Twain forest
Jefferson County firefighters recently helped search for and rescue a 46-year-old Sullivan woman lost in the Mark Twain National Forest in the Berryman area. John Scullin, spokesman for the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District, said the search and rescue on Oct. 14 involved dozens of emergency responders. “There were...
mymoinfo.com
Herculaneum Veteran’s Day parade on Sunday
A vintage flag of the United States of America for Veteran's day. (Herculaneum) The City of Herculaneum will hold its annual Veteran’s Day parade this Sunday afternoon. Herculaneum Mayor Bill Haggard says the parade begins at 2 o’clock it begins at Senn-Thomas Middle School. Those wanting to be...
KYTV
Bourbon man dies in car crash in Phelps County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), James Hendricks, 50, of Bourbon, MO died in a car crash at eastbound I-44 near mile marker 197.2 near St. James at around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. MSHP said the crash occurred when the vehicle in front of...
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Accident
(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Park Hills, 67 year old Vickie Bircham, is recovering from moderate injuries after a wreck involving a pick up and an SUV Thursday afternoon just before 5 o'clock in St. Francois County. According to Highway Patrol reports the pick up was being driven west on Highway 32, east of Route B, by 28 year old James D. Eschenbrenner of Bismarck, when it crossed over the centerline and crashed into an SUV being driven east by Bircham. After the collision the pick up ran off the road and rolled over. Bircham was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington. Eschenbrenner and Bircham were wearing their seat belts when the accident took place.
myleaderpaper.com
Teen hurt in crash southwest of Festus
A Festus teenage boy was injured this morning, Nov. 4, in an accident on Carron Road north of Evergreen Lane southwest of Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 6:43 a.m., the 17-year-old was driving south in a 2011 Nissan Frontier when he ran partially off the right side of the road, where the pickup struck a tree and overturned, the report said.
kfmo.com
Pick Up Wreck in St. Francois County
(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Fredericktown, 30 year old McKenzie M. Johnson, is suffering moderate injuries after a one vehicle accident Thursday at 12:15 pm in St. Francois County. Highway Patrol Troopers say Johnson was driving a pick up south on Highway OO, south of Old Fredericktown Road, when it ran off the right side of the road. She overcorrected and the truck came back onto the highway, crossed over the centerline, ran off the left side of the road, and rolled over. Johnson, who was not wearing her seat belt when the wreck took place, was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
1 dead in Friday morning Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash in Jefferson County Friday morning. The crash occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. on northbound Missouri 141 and Interstate 55 near Arnold, Missouri. The driver was traveling on the northbound I-55 exit ramp to Missouri 141....
myleaderpaper.com
Byrnes Mill motorcyclist hurt when debris hits him
A Byrnes Mill man was injured Thursday morning, Nov. 3, when he was riding a motorcycle on Hwy. 30 east of Dillon Road just north of High Ridge and was struck by debris, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:10 a.m., Donald L. Brandt, 49, of Byrnes Mill was...
KMOV
Human remains found in Crawford County, Mo.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Human remains were found in Crawford County, Missouri on Friday, the sheriff’s office confirmed Saturday night. Authorities tell News 4 the skeletal remains were found in the 4100 block of North Service Road in West Sullivan. The identity of the remains has not been...
kjluradio.com
Fire at Crawford County salvage yard burns hundreds of vehicles
Numerous fire departments respond to a large fire Friday in Crawford County. The fire was located at I-44 Auto Salvage between Leasburg and Bourbon. One structure, tractor trailers, busses, and almost 200 cars burned in the fire, as well as hundred of tires and auto parts. Fire departments stretching all...
KMOV
Vandals cause $500,000 in damages to a Jefferson County construction site; spray paint hate messages on walls
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Vandalism to a construction site in Jefferson County on Thursday has led to hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages. Foreman Antony Ehrhart walked onto his job site Thursday morning to find damaged equipment and destroyed property. “Disgusted,” Ehrhart said. “I literally felt sick to...
myleaderpaper.com
Four De Sotoans hurt in crash on Hwy. 21
Four young adults from De Soto were injured Sunday, Oct. 30, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 21 north of Britton Road southwest of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 1:28 p.m., Vincent C. Gomez, 23, of De Soto was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado north on...
1 man dead after a 2-car crash in Phelps County Sunday
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I investigated a two-car crash that happened Sunday afternoon which resulted in the death of one man. It happened at about 3:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 in Phelps County, about a mile east of St. James.
KFVS12
Inmate dies at Missouri Eastern Correctional Center
PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) -- A 35-year-old inmate died Tuesday at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific. The circumstances around his death were not made clear in a statement from the state’s department of corrections. The Missouri Department of Corrections said in a statement that Dennis Matthews was pronounced...
KMOV
Woman hit by car, killed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was hit by a car and killed in Jefferson County Saturday night. Police tell News 4 the accident happened just before 10:30 p.m. on westbound Highway 30 near Wolf Street. Amanda Oberfeld, 39, of Fenton, was crossing Highway 30 when she was hit by a 1998 Honda Accord.
websterjournal.com
Local animal shelters give senior pets a second chance during Senior Pet Month
Whether it’s a German shepherd or tabby cat, pets can bring love and joy to their owner’s life. And while puppies and kittens are usually the superstars of animal shelters and pet stores, senior pets deserve the same companionship. Elderly pets are in the spotlight this November for...
