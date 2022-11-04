(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Park Hills, 67 year old Vickie Bircham, is recovering from moderate injuries after a wreck involving a pick up and an SUV Thursday afternoon just before 5 o'clock in St. Francois County. According to Highway Patrol reports the pick up was being driven west on Highway 32, east of Route B, by 28 year old James D. Eschenbrenner of Bismarck, when it crossed over the centerline and crashed into an SUV being driven east by Bircham. After the collision the pick up ran off the road and rolled over. Bircham was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington. Eschenbrenner and Bircham were wearing their seat belts when the accident took place.

SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO