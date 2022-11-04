Read full article on original website
It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
VIDEO: Aaron Rodgers threw a fit after his third interception.
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses his history with the Detroit Lions, a team against which he has thrown 52 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions.
In his first press conference after his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared how he is adjusting to his new life. Brady and Bundchen’s divorce was finalized quickly, though it only pushed through after weeks of rumors about their apparent fight and disagreement caused by the NFL star’s unretirement. Now, according to Brady, he is doing his best to find the right balance between family and work.
Dusty Baker finally won his first World Series, and he pulled a Jimmy Johnson afterwards. The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night to clinch the title. It was Baker’s first championship despite him having over 2,000 career regular season wins.
It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
You know the former Jets’ and Bills’ head coach, Rex Ryan, wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to take a jab at Tom Brady. On ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ show, Ryan let it be known exactly what he thinks about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their starting quarterback Tom Brady.
2022 has been a difficult year for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. He retired earlier in the year, but that didn’t last very long as he was back with the Buccaneers less than two months later, ready to go for the upcoming season. However, things have not gone according to plan for him. Could he consider opting for a change of scenery and joining the San Francisco 49ers next season?
A Tampa Bay waiter received a $1,000 tip from Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette. The waiter said the athlete came to eat at Zukku-San Sushi Bar and Grill last week in Lutz.
NY Jets QB Zach Wilson matches up surprisingly well against Buffalo Bills defense. On the surface, the Buffalo Bills’ defense seems like a daunting matchup for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Buffalo leads the NFL in interceptions per game (1.6) and has allowed the third-lowest passer rating to opposing quarterbacks (73.8). Wilson has the second-lowest passer rating among qualified quarterbacks this season (71.0).
When an NFL team is undefeated, they receive a lot of love from their fan base, but find themselves with a giant target on their back. The Eagles, with a bull’s-eye on them on Thursday night had to withstand an inspired effort from the one-win Texans in Houston, but broke a halftime tie to win, 29-17.
Opening kickoffs are not supposed to look like the one the New York Jets just had. Jets punter Braden Mann slipped while trying to boot it long, and instead of sending it soaring overhead, Mann kicked the ball on a line drive and it traveled roughly 20 yards. When all...
"He’s out testing the waters.” - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, explaining Dan Snyder's possible sale of the Washington Commanders.
Talk about role reversal. The New York Giants and New York Jets each had a pair of top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. But in 2023, both teams could be sitting at the bottom of the first round. That’s what happens when you qualify for the playoffs, and both...
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New Jersey residents can amplify Week 9 thrills by redeeming the bet365 promo code, which grants $200 in free bets for a $1...
Mahomes set a new career high for pass attempts and rushing yards in a SNF win over the Tennessee Titans.
The Philadelphia Eagles went into Houston undefeated, and left Thursday night still undefeated. However, that win was ugly, as the Houston Texans kept the game close in the first half. With the Eagles not having a dominating win over the Texans, fans had plenty to say. While they made their...
