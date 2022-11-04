Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South CarolinaDianaGreer, SC
Oprah Winfrey Named an SC Bakery as One of Her “Favorite Things” for 2022Kennardo G. JamesSpartanburg, SC
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGreenville, SC
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
Related
wspa.com
Gov. McMaster campaigns in Greenwood Friday
Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette stumped in Greenwood Friday afternoon, one of several stops along the campaign's statewide tour this week. Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette stumped in Greenwood Friday afternoon, one of several stops along the campaign's statewide tour this week. Body found...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.
HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Friday in Honea Path. According to deputies, 45-year-old David Alley was seen along Highway 252 on November 4. If anyone has information about his whereabouts, submit a tip anonymously...
Newberry County Council District 3 Q&A
NEWBERRY COUNTY — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, voters in Newberry County District 3 will decide who will represent them on Newberry County Council, incumbent Henry Livingston (Democrat) or challenger Karl Sease (Republican). Both candidates live in Pomaria. The following questions were submitted to each candidate via email or...
1 dead in Spartanburg motorcycle crash
One person died following a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg Friday evening.
FOX Carolina
Police searching for missing man in Mauldin
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday. Officers said 40-year-old Carlyle “Carl or Kiki” Brooks was last seen on Nov. 1 on Fawn Ridge Way. Police said Brooks weighs 155 pounds with black hair...
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
wspa.com
Spartanburg Police Department sees slight increase in violent crime
Spartanburg Police Department sees slight increase in violent crime. Spartanburg Police Department sees slight increase …. Spartanburg Police Department sees slight increase in violent crime. 7Weather Forecast. Byrnes Coach Reggie Shaw and QB Colby Shaw on playing …. Byrnes Coach Reggie Shaw and QB Colby Shaw on playing for two...
Pedestrian dead in Pickens Co. crash
According to the Pickens County Coroner's Office, the pedestrian, Douglas Casey, 66, was walking in the highway when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.
wspa.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Anderson. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/1-dead-1-injured-in-anderson-shooting/. 1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting. ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Anderson. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/1-dead-1-injured-in-anderson-shooting/. Meet...
golaurens.com
Piedmont Agency on Aging in need of items, volunteers for holiday gift bag project
Piedmont Agency on Aging is currently collecting items for the Meals on Wheels Holiday Gift Bags project. Over 500 Meals on Wheels clients will receive a gift bag of items in the four-county serving area, including Greenwood, Abbeville, Saluda and Laurens Counties. If you or your group are interested in...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Gap Creek Road
UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are powering through more than one thousand of your submissions that tell us what roads in the Upstate need to be fixed. And we’re bringing them to official’s attention, one week at a time. We’re focusing on Gap Creek Road. This road...
WYFF4.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Spartanburg, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A motorcyclist was killed following a collision with a vehicle Friday night in Spartanburg, according to Rusty Clevenger with Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. The accident happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Asheville Highway and S. Cleveland Park Drive, Clevenger said. According to Clevenger, Burt...
FOX Carolina
Driver hurt in school bus crash in Spartanburg Co.
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A school bus driver and bus monitor were taken to the hospital after a collision on Friday afternoon. A spokesperson for Spartanburg School District 3 said no students were on board the bus when the crash occurred in Pacolet. The bus driver suffered minor injuries....
mytjnow.com
Winthrop’s Association of Black Journalists shares opinion on Gentrification in South Carolina
According to PBS, gentrification is a general term for “the arrival of wealthier people in an existing urban district, a related increase in rents and property values and changes in the district’s character and culture.”. Gentrification has been a problem that the United States has faced for centuries....
1 person, 12 pets exposed to rabid goat in South Carolina
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – State health officials said one person along with twelve pets were exposed to a rabid goat Friday in Anderson County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the goat was found near Roper Road and Moore Road in Piedmont. DHEC said the goat was submitted for […]
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Deputies responding to scene in after shots fired, 1 stabbed
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatch said deputies are responding to a scene after shots were fired and one person was stabbed in Taylors. According to dispatch, the call came in at around 2:15 p.m. regarding a stabbing on Williams Road. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work...
Body found along Cherokee Co. road
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found on a shoulder of a rural road Friday morning in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the body was discovered at about 11:45 a.m. in front of the 5700 block of Cannons Campground Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s […]
FOX Carolina
Missing teen found in Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a teen who is deaf and mute who went missing has been found. According to officials, 16-year-old Niyo Elisa was located.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway 16-year-old in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Shariyah Othella Harris, a 16-year-old who ran away on October 7. Deputies said Harris was last seen at her home in the Taylors area before she left in the middle of the night.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing teen in Pickens County
PICKENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a teen who was last seen in October. According to deputies, 15-year-old Arnold Vidal Alfaro was last seen at his house in Easley on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Comments / 0