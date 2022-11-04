ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wspa.com

Gov. McMaster campaigns in Greenwood Friday

Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette stumped in Greenwood Friday afternoon, one of several stops along the campaign's statewide tour this week. Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette stumped in Greenwood Friday afternoon, one of several stops along the campaign's statewide tour this week. Body found...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.

HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Friday in Honea Path. According to deputies, 45-year-old David Alley was seen along Highway 252 on November 4. If anyone has information about his whereabouts, submit a tip anonymously...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry County Council District 3 Q&A

NEWBERRY COUNTY — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, voters in Newberry County District 3 will decide who will represent them on Newberry County Council, incumbent Henry Livingston (Democrat) or challenger Karl Sease (Republican). Both candidates live in Pomaria. The following questions were submitted to each candidate via email or...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for missing man in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday. Officers said 40-year-old Carlyle “Carl or Kiki” Brooks was last seen on Nov. 1 on Fawn Ridge Way. Police said Brooks weighs 155 pounds with black hair...
MAULDIN, SC
Diana

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
GREER, SC
wspa.com

Spartanburg Police Department sees slight increase in violent crime

Spartanburg Police Department sees slight increase in violent crime. Spartanburg Police Department sees slight increase …. Spartanburg Police Department sees slight increase in violent crime. 7Weather Forecast. Byrnes Coach Reggie Shaw and QB Colby Shaw on playing …. Byrnes Coach Reggie Shaw and QB Colby Shaw on playing for two...
SPARTANBURG, SC
wspa.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Anderson. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/1-dead-1-injured-in-anderson-shooting/. 1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson shooting. ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Anderson. https://www.wspa.com/news/local-news/1-dead-1-injured-in-anderson-shooting/. Meet...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Gap Creek Road

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are powering through more than one thousand of your submissions that tell us what roads in the Upstate need to be fixed. And we’re bringing them to official’s attention, one week at a time. We’re focusing on Gap Creek Road. This road...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Spartanburg, coroner says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A motorcyclist was killed following a collision with a vehicle Friday night in Spartanburg, according to Rusty Clevenger with Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. The accident happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Asheville Highway and S. Cleveland Park Drive, Clevenger said. According to Clevenger, Burt...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver hurt in school bus crash in Spartanburg Co.

PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A school bus driver and bus monitor were taken to the hospital after a collision on Friday afternoon. A spokesperson for Spartanburg School District 3 said no students were on board the bus when the crash occurred in Pacolet. The bus driver suffered minor injuries....
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Body found along Cherokee Co. road

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found on a shoulder of a rural road Friday morning in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the body was discovered at about 11:45 a.m. in front of the 5700 block of Cannons Campground Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing teen in Pickens County

PICKENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said they have found a teen who was last seen in October. According to deputies, 15-year-old Arnold Vidal Alfaro was last seen at his house in Easley on Thursday, Oct. 27.
PICKENS COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy