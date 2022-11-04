Read full article on original website
More Bank Fraud Arrests on Greenwich Ave: Duo from Flushing, NY Face Dozens of Charges
On Nov 3 Greenwich Police plainclothes officers in central Greenwich spotted suspicious activity of two alleged suspects visiting local banks. Along with bike patrol officers, they were able to detain and identify two suspects: Dexiang Zhang, 57, of Flushing, NY and Suibing Poon, 47, also of Flushing. Investigation revealed that...
Wanted: Police Seek Whereabouts of Man in Greenwich and Stamford Break Ins
The Greenwich Police Department is searching for Miguel Angel Pedrosa, 52, of Southfield Ave Apt. 301 in Stamford. He is wanted by both the Greenwich and Stamford Police Department CT Police Departments for several charges for incidents which occurred early Sunday morning in both Greenwich and Stamford. Police say Mr....
Mall arrests yield stolen car, gun, other items, Trumbull police say
TRUMBULL — Two arrests at a local mall resulted in the recovery of multiple stolen items, including a car, a firearm and credit cards, according to police. Dereck Ramirez, 21, of Bridgeport, and Gabrielle Collazo, 23, of Greenwich, were each charged with second-degree larceny for allegedly stealing an SUV, fourth-degree larceny for allegedly shoplifting, seven counts of credit card theft, illegal use of credit cards and interfering with an officer after they were discovered in possession of stolen items Thursday, according to police.
Man held at knifepoint, punched during Long Island group robbery: police
ROSLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was held at knifepoint during a group robbery on Long Island Friday, according to police. The victim, 38, was walking to his car parked near Old Northern Boulevard and Remsen Avenue at around 1:40 a.m. when one of three men pulled out a knife, shoved him to the ground, […]
2022-11-04: Trumbull Mall Shoplifting Charges Lead to Stolen Car and Handgun Charges
Trumbull Police arrested a man and woman for a variety of charges at the Westfield Trumbull Mall Thursday afternoon when they were caught using stolen credit cards. Officers subsequently located their vehicle in the parking lot, which they learned was stolen, and contained a loaded firearm inside, which was also determined to be stolen.
One in critical condition after double stabbing, Bridgeport police say
BRIDGEPORT — Two adults were injured in a stabbing Thursday evening, according to Bridgeport police. Police said one of the stabbing victims, a 40-year-old local man, sustained injuries to his torso. He is listed in critical condition at an area hospital, police said. Dispatchers at the Bridgeport Police Department's...
Milford police: Barricaded subject in custody, surrounding area reopened
An individual barricaded inside a home in Milford for several days is in custody, police announced Friday. The Milford Police Department says the subject was inside 301 Bridgeport Avenue. The surrounding area has since reopened. The Milford Police Department tweeted an update saying in part, “Thank you to everyone for...
Witness: Motive in Norwalk homicide could be gang-related; victim, suspect had opposite affiliations
STAMFORD — Michael “Mizzy” Robinson and his alleged killer, Ibo Boone, were affiliated with warring neighborhood factions at the time of Robinson’s homicide in 2010, according to testimony from a Norwalk detective Friday. Detective Christopher Imparato testified Friday in Stamford Superior Court that two neighborhood gangs...
Violent Brawl with Irish Brothers Outside Yonkers Bar Caught on Video
A brutal bar fight that spilled out onto Yonkers Avenue on October 25 and was caught on video has the community abuzz for many reasons. The first is the sheer brutality of the fight, which ended up with one man almost being stomped to death outside the Corrib Tavern, on the corner of Yonkers Ave and Ridgewood street.
Two attacks on NYPD officers patrolling subway in under an hour: police
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — While patrolling subway stations, two separate groups of NYPD officers were attacked within an hour Saturday afternoon, police said. A man, 41, was standing too close to the edge of the platform in the Park Place station on the Nos. 2 and 3 lines around 4 p.m., police said. When two officers […]
VIDEO: Off-duty New Haven firefighter struck, killed
Indecent exposure reported near Rocky Hill High School. Rocky Hill police search for indecent exposure suspect. Meteorologist Mike Slifer said a dry stretch of weather is under way. Here is his Thursday noon forecast.
Tourist stabbed in Manhattan steakhouse by woman angered by his wife’s treatment of staff, police say
A beef over boorish behavior in a Midtown steakhouse ended with a Massachusetts tourist stabbed twice by a diner seated at a nearby table, police said Saturday. A Manhattan woman was arrested hours after the red-meat ruckus where police said the suspect became outraged Friday night after the 24-year-old victim’s wife made snide remarks about the service and the waitstaff inside Ruth’s Chris ...
81-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit by Van in Ansonia, Dragged Into Derby: Police
An 81-year-old was hit by a van and dragged for several hundred feet in Ansonia Friday night, according to police. The cargo van struck the person at the intersection of Division Street and Rufus Street and then dragged onto Seymour Avenue in Derby before the van stopped, police said. The...
Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
Plane crashes into Suffolk County cemetery
A plane crashed into a cemetery on Long Island on Saturday.
Two robbed at knifepoint at 42nd Street subway station in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – For many years, Times Square has been one of the safest places in New York City. That has changed. Crime, stabbings, assaults and robberies are on the rise in the heart of the Big Apple. On Tuesday, two people were robbed at knifepoint inside the usually busy subway station at 8th Avenue and 42nd Street. According to police, at around 4:40 am, two suspects approached the two passengers and robbed them at knifepoint. The NYPD Midtown South precinct is investigating. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Two robbed at knifepoint at 42nd Street subway station in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Building collapse on Long Island injures multiple people: police
ST. JAMES, N.Y. (PIX11) — A half dozen workers on Long Island were hospitalized, three of them in critical condition, after part of a building collapsed on top of them Thursday afternoon. At 1:30 p.m., the two-story facade of a storage building that was under renovation at 840 Middle Country Road near the border of […]
Pedestrian dragged by van in Derby
DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian is expected to survive after being dragged several hundred feet by a van, according to authorities. A male was hit at about 6 p.m. in the area of Division and Rufus streets in Derby, and was dragged until the vehicle stopped at Seymour Avenue. A witness who saw the […]
Yonkers fire department promotes 4 firefighters during ceremony
Four Yonkers firefighters were promoted during a ceremony at City Hall on Friday. Lieutenants Reginald Crews and Sean Power were promoted to captain. Firefighters Ronald Denet and Vincent Mele were promoted to lieutenant. "It feels good. It’s an accomplishment. Many, many years of studying. Preparing yourself, training to lead a...
East Northport Financial Advisor Admits To $3M Bank Loan Scheme
A Long Island financial advisor could spend decades in federal prison after admitting to his role in a $3 million bank loan scheme. Gary Confredo, age 60, of East Northport, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit bank fraud in federal court in Central Islip Friday, Nov. 4. Prosecutors said Confredo,...
