greenwichfreepress.com

Wanted: Police Seek Whereabouts of Man in Greenwich and Stamford Break Ins

The Greenwich Police Department is searching for Miguel Angel Pedrosa, 52, of Southfield Ave Apt. 301 in Stamford. He is wanted by both the Greenwich and Stamford Police Department CT Police Departments for several charges for incidents which occurred early Sunday morning in both Greenwich and Stamford. Police say Mr....
GREENWICH, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Mall arrests yield stolen car, gun, other items, Trumbull police say

TRUMBULL — Two arrests at a local mall resulted in the recovery of multiple stolen items, including a car, a firearm and credit cards, according to police. Dereck Ramirez, 21, of Bridgeport, and Gabrielle Collazo, 23, of Greenwich, were each charged with second-degree larceny for allegedly stealing an SUV, fourth-degree larceny for allegedly shoplifting, seven counts of credit card theft, illegal use of credit cards and interfering with an officer after they were discovered in possession of stolen items Thursday, according to police.
TRUMBULL, CT
sheltonherald.com

One in critical condition after double stabbing, Bridgeport police say

BRIDGEPORT — Two adults were injured in a stabbing Thursday evening, according to Bridgeport police. Police said one of the stabbing victims, a 40-year-old local man, sustained injuries to his torso. He is listed in critical condition at an area hospital, police said. Dispatchers at the Bridgeport Police Department's...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Milford police: Barricaded subject in custody, surrounding area reopened

An individual barricaded inside a home in Milford for several days is in custody, police announced Friday. The Milford Police Department says the subject was inside 301 Bridgeport Avenue. The surrounding area has since reopened. The Milford Police Department tweeted an update saying in part, “Thank you to everyone for...
MILFORD, CT
yonkerstimes.com

Violent Brawl with Irish Brothers Outside Yonkers Bar Caught on Video

A brutal bar fight that spilled out onto Yonkers Avenue on October 25 and was caught on video has the community abuzz for many reasons. The first is the sheer brutality of the fight, which ended up with one man almost being stomped to death outside the Corrib Tavern, on the corner of Yonkers Ave and Ridgewood street.
YONKERS, NY
Daily News

Tourist stabbed in Manhattan steakhouse by woman angered by his wife’s treatment of staff, police say

A beef over boorish behavior in a Midtown steakhouse ended with a Massachusetts tourist stabbed twice by a diner seated at a nearby table, police said Saturday. A Manhattan woman was arrested hours after the red-meat ruckus where police said the suspect became outraged Friday night after the 24-year-old victim’s wife made snide remarks about the service and the waitstaff inside Ruth’s Chris ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Eyewitness News

Pedestrian struck, killed on Whalley Ave in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Whalley Avenue Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred around 6:09 pm near 1094 Walley Ave. Officials say the car that struck the pedestrian remained on scene. The family of the victim has identified...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Shore News Network

Two robbed at knifepoint at 42nd Street subway station in Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY – For many years, Times Square has been one of the safest places in New York City. That has changed. Crime, stabbings, assaults and robberies are on the rise in the heart of the Big Apple. On Tuesday, two people were robbed at knifepoint inside the usually busy subway station at 8th Avenue and 42nd Street. According to police, at around 4:40 am, two suspects approached the two passengers and robbed them at knifepoint. The NYPD Midtown South precinct is investigating. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Two robbed at knifepoint at 42nd Street subway station in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Building collapse on Long Island injures multiple people: police

ST. JAMES, N.Y. (PIX11) — A half dozen workers on Long Island were hospitalized, three of them in critical condition, after part of a building collapsed on top of them Thursday afternoon. At 1:30 p.m., the two-story facade of a storage building that was under renovation at 840 Middle Country Road near the border of […]
SMITHTOWN, NY
WTNH

Pedestrian dragged by van in Derby

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A pedestrian is expected to survive after being dragged several hundred feet by a van, according to authorities. A male was hit at about 6 p.m. in the area of Division and Rufus streets in Derby, and was dragged until the vehicle stopped at Seymour Avenue. A witness who saw the […]
DERBY, CT
News 12

Yonkers fire department promotes 4 firefighters during ceremony

Four Yonkers firefighters were promoted during a ceremony at City Hall on Friday. Lieutenants Reginald Crews and Sean Power were promoted to captain. Firefighters Ronald Denet and Vincent Mele were promoted to lieutenant. "It feels good. It’s an accomplishment. Many, many years of studying. Preparing yourself, training to lead a...
YONKERS, NY

