Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
2 new Austin pizza restaurants to try this fall
Dovetail Pizza will offer pizza, pasta, salads and sides. (Courtesy Shanna Hickman) Local pizza truck will Sammataro will open its first brick-and-mortar location in December at 900 W. 10th St., Austin. Sammataro sells New York-style pies that owner Issac Flores describes as “wood fired and East Coast inspired.” It will replace 40 North, which closed in October. Sammataro’s food truck will remain open at 1108 E. 12th St., Austin. www.sammataro.love.
Women's boutique Bokabuku relocates in Hill Country Galleria
From left: Co-owners Becky Carpenter and Ann Hegarty opened their shop Bokabuku in 2020. Recently, they moved their shop a few doors down at the galleria for more space. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Bokabuku, a women’s boutique at the Hill Country Galleria, relocated from 12820 Hill Country Blvd., Ste. E-110, Austin,...
Deep Purpl now serving Brazilian acai bowls, smoothies in Northwest Austin
Deep Purpl, an acai bowl and smoothie bar, uses acai berries as the base for items on the menu to create healthy treats and protein meals. (Courtesy Deep Purpl) Deep Purpl, a Brazilian-style acai bowl and smoothie shop originally from Chicago, opened its first Texas location at 2525 W. Anderson Lane, #125, Austin, on Oct. 14. The business is located in Northcross Center, in the Walmart parking lot, next door to GameStop and offers bowls in four customizable sizes using acai sorbet as the base. 312-436-0162. www.deeppurplchicago.com.
Two new bars to try in downtown Austin this fall
Both Rosie’s Wine Bar, and Howards Bar and Club serve drinks and small plates. (Courtesy Justin Cook) Two new spots to grab a drink—Howards Bar and Club, and Rosie’s Wine Bar—opened in downtown Austin on Oct. 4. Howards features craft cocktails, including draft espresso martinis and...
Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa to service pools in Northwest Austin
Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa, a national franchise with nearly 270 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas, will open a location in northwest Austin on RM 620 and Anderson Mill Road. The business will provide pool care, supplies and service. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Pinch A Penny Pool Patio...
Nothing Bundt Cakes now serving signature cakes, ‘bundtlets’ in Cedar Park
Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its first Cedar Park location in 1890 Ranch on Aug. 27. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrated its grand opening in 1890 Ranch with a series of events Oct. 4-7. Located at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. H800, Cedar Park, the business serves its signature bundt cakes and "bundtlets" in a variety of flavors, including red velvet, white chocolate raspberry, lemon and chocolate chocolate chip.
Black-owned craft store Blow Candle Co. opens in Leander, specializing in handmade home fragrances
Craft store Blow Candle Co. opened in Leander on Sept. 17. (Courtesy Blow Candle Co.) Blow Candle Co. opened on Sept. 17 in Leander. The Black-owned, woman-owned craft store specializes in handmade fragrances, including candles, room and linen sprays, and diffusers. Every Friday-Saturday, candle pouring workshops are held at the...
The Zilker Eagle mini train will remain closed for another year
The Zilker mini train has been out of commission since 2019. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Austin residents will have to wait another year to ride the beloved Zilker train. The Austin Parks Foundation announced Oct. 21 that reopening the train will be delayed due to safety issues. The Zilker train has...
PetSmart holds grand opening Nov. 4 after closure due to March tornado
The pet store closed in late March, after an EF-2 tornado damaged several businesses on a tear through southeast Round Rock.(Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The PetSmart location at 2601 S. I-35 held a grand opening Nov. 4 that began at 9 a.m. and will run through 9 p.m. The pet store closed in late March, after an EF-2 tornado damaged several businesses on a tear through southeast Round Rock. As part of the grand opening, customers can claim a prepackaged goodie bag while supplies last. 512-218-1816. www.petsmart.com.
Leander welcomes new city engineer
Emily Truman began the position as Leander's new city engineer Oct. 24. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Emily Truman, Leander’s new engineer, began her position Oct. 24 replacing previous engineer Ross Blackketter. “I am pleased to have her on board,” Executive Director of Infrastructure Dan Grimsbo said at the meeting.
Former Netflix executive Kevin Bar joins Hill Country Studios as chief operations officer
Hill Country Studios added former Netflix executive Kevin Bar and virtual production company VISION to its team. (Courtesy Foley Design) Hill Country Studios announced Nov. 1 it has recruited former Netflix executive Kevin Bar as its new chief operations officer. Bar has more than 15 years of experience in the film and television industry, including overseeing development and operations for Netflix at studios throughout North America.
An RV resort, a nail salon and more businesses setting up shop in Buda, Kyle
Airstream of Austin opened Oct. 20 at 15855 S. I-35, Buda, selling and buying new and used RVs. (Courtesy Airstream of Austin) 1. Airstream of Austin held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 20 to celebrate the new facility at 15855 S. I-35, Buda. The existing lot was demolished, and the RV retailer broke ground in September 2021 on the larger, upgraded facility that now has almost 20 shop bays. Airstream of Austin sells new and used RVs in a range of sizes for any adventure and also purchases used RVs. 512-312-1478. www.airstreamofaustin.com.
Dutch Bros to start serving coffee drinks in Georgetown in early 2023
Dutch Bros will open a new location in Georgetown in 2023. (Courtesy Dutch Bros) Dutch Bros Coffee will open in Georgetown in early 2023, according to a spokesperson. The drive-thru business will offer hot, iced and blended coffee-based drinks; teas; smoothies; and energy drinks. The new location will be at 1309 University Ave., Georgetown. The coffee chain had previously targeted mid-2022 for opening. www.dutchbros.com.
Waxing the City opens Cedar Park location, offering hair removal, specialty services
Waxing the City opened its Cedar Park location in The Parke retail center Oct. 26. (Courtesy Waxing the City) Waxing the City opened a Cedar Park location on Oct. 26 in The Parke retail center. Located at 5001 183A Toll, Ste. L-300, Cedar Park, the business offers full-body hair removal...
Lacey Dupré Acupuncture expands with new location Jade Seed Wellness in San Marcos
Jade Seed Wellness will have a grand opening Dec. 3. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Dr. Lacey Dupré, who has operated Lacey Dupré Acupuncture since September 2021 in San Marcos, has relocated and expanded the business to become Jade Seed Wellness, 300 S. CM Allen Parkway, Ste. A, San Marcos.
Amazing Magnets opens new Round Rock headquarters
Amazing Magnets, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of magnetic-related devices and products, officially opened its new headquarters at 1992 Steam Way, Round Rock, on Oct. 6. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Amazing Magnets, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of magnetic-related devices and products, officially opened its new headquarters at 1992 Steam Way,...
Builders FirstSource to relocate from Buda to larger facility in Kyle
The new Builders FirstSource will be located near Cedar Supply along the I-35 S. Frontage Road. (Rendering courtesy city of Kyle) The nation’s largest manufacturer and supplier of building materials, Builders FirstSource, will relocate its lumber yard and building supply distribution facility from Buda to a larger facility in Kyle, according to a statement from the city of Kyle Department of Economic Development.
Crestview Veterinary Hospital at Tech Ridge to provide veterinary, urgent care to pets
General practitioner in veterinary medicine Dr. Lindsay Squires will provide services at Crestview Veterinary Hospital at Tech Ridge. (Courtesy Crestview Veterinary Hospital) Crestview Veterinary Hospital at Tech Ridge will open its doors at 500 West Canyon Ridge Drive, Ste. 306, in northwest Austin on Nov. 30. The full-service veterinary hospital will provide veterinary and urgent care to pets. Crestview provides preventative care with wellness exams, testing and diagnostics, ultrasounds, electrocardiograms and tonometry, and routine and advanced surgical procedures. 512-572-6777. www.crestviewveterinaryclinictechridge.com.
Orobianco Italian Creamery is coming to Dripping Springs
Orobianco Italian Creamery will be at 27713 RR 12 in Dripping Springs. (Courtesy Orobianco Italian Creamery) Orobianco Italian Creamery is set to open Jan. 1, 2023. It is Texas’ only water buffalo dairy and creamery. Founder Phil Giglio said the company produces gelato and cheeses from scratch using high-quality,...
Austin Parks Foundation to host My Park Day Fall to clean up, repair public parks
The Austin Parks Foundation hosts My Park Day Fall annually to allow volunteers to help clean up and repair park spaces. (Courtesy Austin Parks Foundation) Austin Parks Foundation, a local nonprofit that partners with the community to enhance public parks, trails and green spaces, will host My Park Day Fall on Nov. 5. The foundation has listed about 100 projects on its website, and volunteers can sign up online to take part. Volunteers will work with staff to repair, build or enhance park spaces that need attention. Registration is available through GivePulse, and attendees have to agree to a liability waiver.
