Read full article on original website
Related
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Texas
This eatery put extra time and effort into their dessert menu.
Thrillist
We Tried Taco Bell's New Grilled Dipping Tacos & They're Very, Very Cheesy
Taco Bell seems worried you won’t have a reason to whip through its drive-thru. It brought back Mexican Pizza. It brought back the Enchirito. It just launched Truff Loaded Nacho Fries. And it has unveiled a pile of new menu items it is testing at select locations. One of...
Philadelphia Cream Cheese’s New $20 Kit Will Give You Cheesecake Shaped Like a Designer Handbag
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Cheesecake has always had a pretty fervent following. The Golden Girls famously enjoyed a slice during their most memorable kitchen conversations, and variations of this dessert have existed on holiday tables for decades. But traditionally, cheesecake has been just that — dessert.
Punch
There’s No Escaping the Popcorn Cocktail
Equal parts impractical and comical, the low-effort snack-as-garnish shows no signs of slowing. Like the loaded Bloody Mary, the popcorn garnish feels calibrated to be seen; if a Martini appears sleek and unassuming, the popcorn-dressed drink arrives ready for an audience. In its most restrained form, a few kernels sit on a skewer or rest on an elegant layer of dark chocolate, to be eaten quickly lest they go soggy. But in its more showy versions, the popcorn-garnished cocktail appears like Santa at the start of his route: burdened with a cup of popcorn so large or so heaping that it looks comical next to the glass to which it’s affixed.
Vegan birria ramen
Every single bite of this vegan birria ramen is bold, spicy, and a mouthful of flavors and textures. Prepare yourself for a delightful experience of the fusion of two amazing cuisines in every bite. I haven’t been able to finish this dish without staining my clothes or tablecloth, but do...
Out Of Burger Buns? Try Ramen Instead
Ramen — at least, the instant kind — is that quintessential staple of the college and graduate student diet that has nourished and sustained so many of us over the years when times were tough and all we could afford was a packet of $1 noodles boiled over the stove or microwaved in a cup. A dish closely associated with belt tightening and cheap meals, instant ramen eventually developed a sort of cult following.
Comments / 0